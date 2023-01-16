Read full article on original website
manchesterinklink.com
Wednesday’s weather: Cloudy, breezy high of 47 (feels like 39)
Low pressure tracks west through the Great Lakes tomorrow spreading precipitation across New Hampshire tomorrow evening. Widespread accumulating snowfall is expected tomorrow night into Friday. Daily Forecast for Jan. 18, 2022-Jan. 22, 2023. Today: Mostly cloudy, breezy, & mild. High 47 (feel like 39) Winds: WNW 10-15+ mph. Tonight: Partly...
WMUR.com
Video: Heavy snow approaches New Hampshire
A chilly night ahead and some sun to start Thursday before the next storm with snow and some mixing moves in. This storm brings mainly snow with limited mixing south and east. Most places could see between 4-8 inches of snow through Friday which will likely cause delays, cancellations, and much slower travel. A break between systems Saturday and early Sunday, then the next storm with snow and rain moves through early next week.
mychamplainvalley.com
Mixed precipitation ends today ahead of next storm system
Roads are occasionally slick this morning, especially in the higher elevations as a mix of plain rain, freezing rain, sleet and snow showers roll through the region. Take it slow and drive smart. The mixed showers come to an end this afternoon and we’re quiet through Thursday afternoon. Our...
NECN
Up to 8 Inches of Snow Possible in Parts of New England Friday
The First Alert weather team is tracking a late week winter weather system packed with multiple hazards. It’s already produced severe weather across the mid-south and is set to reach New England on Thursday evening. While New England isn’t expecting severe weather, we are expecting a variety of conditions, from heavy sleet and snow, to downpours of rain – and in multiple phases.
WMUR.com
Video: Snow moving in late Thursday in New Hampshire
Milder temperatures through midweek with more clouds and a few mixed showers Tuesday evening and north Wednesday. A brief break between systems early Thursday before the next storm with snow and some mix moves in Thursday afternoon. It looks like plowable snow for most in NH overnight Thursday and through Friday. Quieter again Saturday, then tracking the next storm for Sunday into Monday. This active pattern continues well into next week.
WMUR.com
VIDEO: Storm to bring snow to all of New Hampshire
Milder temperatures again today before the next storm with snow and some mixing moves in later this week. It is a more active pattern that likely continues into next week. Mostly cloudy skies to start today with the chance of a few mixed/snow showers mainly up north. Highs again will be well into the 30s up north and into the 40s elsewhere with a building westerly breeze.
WMUR.com
VIDEO: Warming trend ahead of storm
A bit of a warming trend for the next couple of days ahead of a storm system that likely brings snow statewide before the week is over. Sunshine will give way to increasing clouds today with some passing mixed showers later today, tonight into Wednesday. It will be milder midweek with highs in the mid 30s north to mid 40s south this afternoon and Wednesday.
Few snow showers today; another system arrives late Tuesday
A storm just off the New England coast will help to throw back clouds and snow into eastern Vermont and New Hampshire today while the rest of us remain dry with breaks of sunshine.
nbcboston.com
Here's How Much Snow New England Will See Later This Week
We’re still basking in the mild air Wednesday. Tuesday's high of 50 degrees in Boston was enough to banish most of the snow we had on the ground, with the mild overnight temperatures polishing the rest of it off. Highs on Wednesday will be limited by the clouds, but we’re still seeing temperatures in the upper 40s, if not 50 degrees again in some spots.
WMUR.com
Video: Some slick spots overnight; another storm this week in New Hampshire
A Winter Weather Advisory remains in effect for most of central and eastern New Hampshire through midnight. A slick spot or two will be possible this evening as any lingering mixed showers wrap up. This system pulls away overnight with clearing and lows in the 20s. Sunshine will give way...
WMUR.com
Video: Slippery travel conditions Monday morning as snow passes through New Hampshire
Slippery travel conditions in parts of the state this morning as bursts of snow continue to rotate through. A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for most of central and eastern New Hampshire through midnight. Snow intensity will wane in the coming hours, but there will still be some pockets...
Plowable Snow Storm Likely Thursday-Friday in New Hampshire, Maine, Massachusetts
Here we go, with more snow in the forecast. The further north you go from Boston, the bigger the impact, so get ready to see those snow shovels and snow blowers out again. Let's start with the biggest punch in this latest snowstorm. When it hits Boston on Thursday late afternoon, it's mostly a rain and sleet event with a couple of inches at most possible along the North Shore of Boston, according to WHDH, and 3-4 along the Massachusetts and New Hampshire border from Haverhill to Lowell and due west.
