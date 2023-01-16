ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sioux City, IA

SportsZone Top 5 Plays of the Week (1-15-23)

By Noah Sacco
KCAU 9 News
KCAU 9 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qEG97_0kFyUCjU00

SIOUX CITY, IOWA (KCAU) – We’re just a few weeks away from the start of postseason play for high school basketball and wrestling, and Siouxlanders continue to give us a buffet of top moments to curb our hunger. Catch the best of the best in the latest edition if our SportsZone Top 5 Plays of the Week.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to SiouxlandProud | Sioux City, IA | News, Weather, and Sports.

Comments / 0

Related
Radio Iowa

Heavy snow forecast for northwest Iowa

Heavy snow is predicted as a Winter Storm Warning is posted for this afternoon through tomorrow morning for Iowa’s northwestern half. Meteorologist Rod Donavon, at the National Weather Service, says the Sioux City area may get more than a foot of snow, while Keokuk may just see rain and flurries.
IOWA STATE
KCAU 9 News

Stray of the Day: Meet Kevin

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Meet today’s Stray of the Day! This is Kevin, a 6-to-9-month-old, male, Labrador retriever mix puppy. He was found abandoned at the shelter. The shelter says he’s a handsome guy that’s the perfect age for training. He’ll need an active family and plenty of room to run and play. As […]
SIOUX CITY, IA
Radio Iowa

Snow expected to spread across state, heaviest amounts in NW Iowa

Heavy snow is in the forecast for much of Iowa’s northwestern half. A Winter Storm Watch is posted starting Wednesday afternoon that lasts into midday Thursday. Meteorologist Rod Donavon, at the National Weather Service, says some areas of western Iowa could get nearly a foot of snow. The range for Sheldon is five-to-11 inches of snowfall, while for Sioux City and Storm Lake, it’s six-to-11 inches.
IOWA STATE
Outsider.com

Odd Coyote Sightings Have Iowa Town Warning Residents to ‘Keep Pets Indoors’

Several strange coyote sightings have residents of Salix, Iowa, on edge as the city sends out a grim warning via social media. “COYOTE WARNING: Coyotes have been seen within city limits over the past few days. Keep pets indoors or monitor your pets while they are outside,” the City of Salix posted to their Facebook page on Jan. 13. For a population unaccustomed to wild canines, this comes as a shock.
SALIX, IA
Ted Rivers

5 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Nebraska

Nebraska has been the birthplace of several famous actors, comedians, and filmmakers, each of whom have made significant contributions to the entertainment industry. In this article, we will profile five notable figures from Nebraska: Emily Kinney, Lucas Cruikshank, Nick Nolte, Hilary Swank, and Adam DeVine.
NEBRASKA STATE
kscj.com

SNOW EMERGENCY DECLARED FOR SIOUX CITY AT NOON

A SNOW EMERGENCY HAS BEEN DECLARED FOR SIOUX CITY BEGINNING AT NOON TODAY. THIS PROHIBITS PARKING OR LEAVING A VEHICLE UNATTENDED ON AN EMERGENCY SNOW ROUTE, NOTED BY A BLUE AND WHITE SIGN WITH A SNOWFLAKE. YOU SHOULD PARK ON THE EVEN NUMBERED SIDE OF THE STREET TODAY AND THE...
SIOUX CITY, IA
kiwaradio.com

Far Western Sioux County Hog Barn Receives Major Damage In Fire

Sioux County, Iowa, near Hudson, SD — A hog confinement was damaged and a few hogs were destroyed in a fire on Sunday, January 15, 2023, near Hudson, SD. According to Hudson Fire Chief Justin Teunissen, at about 8:35 a.m., the Hudson Fire Department was called to the report of a hog barn fire at 3241 Cherry Avenue, about seven miles west of Rock Valley or a little over three miles due north of Hudson.
HUDSON, SD
KLEM

Remsen Chamber Honors thier Business of the Year

The Remsen Chamber of Commerce recently held their annual dinner. This year, The Golden Pheasant Steakhouse was named Business of the Year. Here is a photo of the business’ employees and Golden Pheasant owner, Tom Ahlers:. Ahlers has owned the Golden Pheasant since 2019, and is the fourth owner...
REMSEN, IA
KCAU 9 News

KCAU 9 News

24K+
Followers
15K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

SiouxlandProud.com is Siouxland's number one source for news, weather, and sports, serving northwestern Iowa, northeastern Nebraska and southeastern South Dakota.

 https://siouxlandproud.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy