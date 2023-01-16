Read full article on original website
Ruud, Djokovic Resume Title Bids; Murray & Kokkinakis Clash At Australian Open
Second-round singles action concludes Thursday at the 2023 Australian Open, where Casper Ruud and Novak Djokovic seek to build on solid opening wins at the first Grand Slam of the year. Five-time finalist Andy Murray also returns to court, as the Scot tries to build on his epic win against...
Nadal On Australian Open Injury: 'Sometimes It's Difficult To Accept'
Rafael Nadal arrived in Melbourne in a tough moment, having lost six of his previous seven matches. But as always, the Spaniard had a positive attitude and was ready to battle as deep as possible at the Australian Open. The top seed’s left hip prevented him from doing so. After...
Murray Saves MP, Holds Off Berrettini In Five-Set Australian Open Epic
The marquee matchup of the Australian Open first round far exceeded the hype, as Andy Murray edged 13th seed Matteo Berrettini in an instant classic decided by a fifth-set tie-break. With a 6-3, 6-3, 4-6, 6-7(7), 7-6(10-6) win, Murray earned his first Top 20 victory at a Grand Slam in more than five years, requiring four hours, 49 minutes to secure the statement result Tuesday in Rod Laver Arena.
Tiafoe, Sinner Race Into Australian Open Third Round
Frances Tiafoe and Jannik Sinner both earned rapid-fire wins in John Cain Arena on Wednesday to book their places in the Australian Open third round. Tiafoe was a straight-sets winner against China's Shang Juncheng after Sinner breezed past Tomas Martin Etcheverry, with both matches finishing in under two hours. The...
Medvedev Manages Millman Test To Reach Australian Open Third Round
Daniil Medvedev is heating up once again at the Australian Open. The seventh seed overcame some early struggles on serve against home favourite John Millman on Wednesday in Melbourne, where he registered a 7-5, 6-2, 6-2 win to sail into the third round at the hard-court Grand Slam. “I think...
Nadal Reveals Diagnosis Of Australian Open Injury
One day after aggravating an injury during his second-round loss at the Australian Open, Rafael Nadal updated his fans by revealing the results of an MRI. "Good afternoon. I have undergone medical tests after losing yesterday," Nadal wrote. "The MRI shows a grade 2 injury in the iliopsoas muscle in my left leg. Now it's time for sports rest and anti-inflammatory physiotherapy. Normal recovery time 6 to 8 weeks."
Rublev Powers Through Resistance Into Australian Open Third Round
Andrey Rublev responded brilliantly after dropping his first set of the 2023 Australian Open to defeat Emil Ruusuvuori on Thursday in the second round. The fifth seed powered through the finish line in a 6-2, 6-4, 6-7(2), 6-3 win to match his result from one year ago in Melbourne. A...
Lucky loser Michael Mmoh continues unlikely run in Melbourne
Just more than 48 hours ago, Michael Mmoh had his bags packed and was preparing to fly back to the United States. Now he's set to pocket $156,775 after advancing to the third round of the Australian Open by upsetting No. 12 seed Alexander Zverev.
Ruud Passes Machac Test
If Casper Ruud lifts his maiden Grand Slam trophy at the Australian Open this fortnight, he will rise to No. 1 in the Pepperstone ATP Rankings for the first time. With incentive high, the Norwegian made the perfect start to his title and No. 1 quest Tuesday when he defeated Czech Tomas Machac 6-3, 7-6(6), 6-7(5), 6-3 to reach the second round in Melbourne.
Djokovic, Tsitsipas & Alcaraz Remaining Contenders For World No. 1
Following Casper Ruud’s loss on Thursday at the Australian Open, the battle for World No. 1 in the Pepperstone ATP Rankings is down to three men: Novak Djokovic, Stefanos Tsitsipas and current World No. 1 Carlos Alcaraz, who is not competing Down Under due to injury. With his defeat to Jenson Brooksby, Ruud cannot climb higher than World No. 2.
Murray Finds Major Magic But Admits: ‘I’ve Questioned Myself At Times’
Former World No. 1 edged Berrettini in Melbourne classic on Tuesday. Grand Slam wins may have become less frequent in recent years for Andy Murray, but the Scot still has what it takes to beat the best on the big stage. “I think the last few years, I've certainly questioned...
Outdoor Play Suspended At Australian Open Due To Extreme Heat
Update: Conditions have improved at Melbourne Park. Outdoor matches will be called at 4:50 p.m. local time for 5 p.m. resumption of play. Play has been suspended on the outside courts at the Australian Open Tuesday afternoon when the AO Heat Stress Scale reached 5. Play continued until the end...
Zverev Survives In Five At Australian Open
With his back against the wall, Alexander Zverev found a way to reach the second round at the Australian Open Tuesday when he clawed past Peruvian lucky loser Juan Pablo Varillas in five sets. Trailing by two sets to one, the German rose to the occasion, rallying past the World...
With Ruud Looming, Brooksby Ready To 'Push To The Limit'
When Jenson Brooksby walks onto Rod Laver Arena to take on World No. 3 Casper Ruud on Thursday at the Australian Open, he’ll have to battle if he is to earn his second Top 5 win. Thankfully, the American will be ready to do just that. “I'm feeling pretty...
Getting To Know Netflix Break Point Star Thanasi Kokkinakis
26-year-old lifted 2022 Australian Open doubles title alongside friend Kyrgios. An entertaining and charismatic on-court presence, Thanasi Kokkinakis overcame a heartbreaking series of injury setbacks to become an ATP Tour champion for the first time in 2022 with a dream run in his hometown of Adelaide. Just a few weeks...
Holt Making Major Magic Again In Melbourne
There is something about Brandon Holt and Grand Slams that produces magic. At last year’s US Open, the American won a wild, rain-delay-filled qualifying match to reach the main draw on his first attempt. Holt then stunned countryman Taylor Fritz in the first round. The World No. 303 was one of the stories of the majors in 2022.
Djokovic On Leg: ‘It’s Not Ideal, But It’s Getting There’
Novak Djokovic’s dominant performance in the opening round of the Australian Open isn’t the only positive he’s drawing on following Tuesday’s match. With his tournament preparation limited due to a left hamstring injury, which he sustained during his title run at the Adelaide International 1 two weeks ago, Djokovic admitted that he had some concerns ahead of his match against Spaniard Roberto Carballes Baena, whom he defeated 6-3, 6-4, 6-0.
Why Fritz & Co. Are Drawing Locks On TV Cameras
Fritz, Tiafoe, Keys and Pegula supporting each other at hard-court major. Taylor Fritz, Frances Tiafoe, Madison Keys and Jessica Pegula have made fast starts at the Australian Open, with the quartet dropping just three sets between them in seven matches. It follows their success at the United Cup earlier this...
Tsitsipas Soars Through In Melbourne
Stefanos Tsitsipas wasted little time in reaching the third round at the Australian Open on Wednesday when he moved past Australian wild card Rinky Hijikata 6-3, 6-0, 6-2 to continue his title quest. The Greek, who is a three-time semi-finalist in Melbourne, was in control throughout the one-hour, 32-minute clash...
Aussie Popyrin Knocks Off Fritz In Five
Alexei Popyrin rode a scintillating serving performance and a swell of crowd support to clinch the latest upset at the 2023 Australian Open. On Thursday in John Cain Arena, the Australian wild card scored a 6-7(4), 7-6(2), 6-4, 6-7(6), 6-2 victory against eighth seed Taylor Fritz to continue the trend of eye-catching results in the early rounds Down Under.
