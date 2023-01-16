Read full article on original website
msn.com
'We Need Brett!' Cowboys Cut Kicker Maher After Historically Bad Playoff? McCarthy's Answer
Everything went right for the Dallas Cowboys in their 31-14 Wild Card win at Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers ... except for their kicking game. Brett Maher set an NFL record during the game, kicking and missing on four consecutive field goals giving the Cowboys six points rather than seven on every touchdown drive this evening.
Tom Brady Didn't Go Home To Gisele Bündchen After Loss To Cowboys & What's Next For Him
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers lost to the Dallas Cowboys last night with a final score of 31-14. It was a monumental game as it was Tom Brady's last one with his Florida team this season before he moves on to the next chapter. Brady had a tough year following his...
Rob Gronkowski Blasts Aaron Rodgers for ‘MVP' Comments
Rob Gronkowski blasts Aaron Rodgers for 'MVP' comments originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Aaron Rodgers' recent remarks about the MVP award have stirred up some strong reactions, including criticism from Rob Gronkowski. On Tuesday's edition of The Pat McAfee Show, Rodgers was asked whether he believes he can still...
Bears' Justin Fields Still in Weight Room and Fans Are Excited
Justin Fields is in weight room and fans are excited originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. This Chicago Bears offseason is going to be dominated by a few debates on sports talk shows, locally and nationally. One of which is quarterback Justin Fields' future. Should the Bears keep him or...
2023 NFL Mock Draft: Order Stays Steady With All-Star Showcases to Come
NFL Mock Draft: All-star showcases can shake up current order originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. A national champion has been crowned in the Georgia Bulldogs, and the NFL playoffs are in full swing. Furthermore, there several all-star collegiate games are to be played in the weeks ahead and these contests will showcase for NFL hopefuls across the country.
How Bears Will Transition From Ted Phillips to Kevin Warren
How Bears will transition from Phillips to Warren originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Bears introduced Kevin Warren as their new president/CEO on Tuesday, but that doesn’t mean he’s already hit the ground running leading the organization. Now, Warren says he’s in “information download” mode. That means meeting up with both Ted Phillips and Ryan Poles to get up to speed with all the details on where the Bears stand in both business and football. The bulk of that work will begin next week.
Kevin Warren Gives Bears Exactly What Franchise Has Long Been Missing
LAKE FOREST, Ill. -- Tuesday was a massive day for the Bears franchise and its future. For years, people have asked for one of the NFL's marquee franchises to get serious about building a winner. To change the dynamic in the building. To grow up. In announcing Kevin Warren as...
Titans, Cardinals Hire GMs; Ian Cunningham Back to the Bears
Titans, Cardinals hire GMs; Cunningham back to Bears originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Tennessee Titans and Arizona Cardinals have completed their findings for their next general managers. And neither of their selections included Bears assistant general manager Ian Cunningham. Despite receiving interviews with each organization, including a second...
