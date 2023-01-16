Read full article on original website
Tampa Bay Buccaneers Fire Coach
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers just concluding a disappointing season following a 31-14 loss to the Dallas Cowboys in the wild-card playoff rounds, potentially squandering the end of quarterback Tom Brady's incredible career.
msn.com
'We Need Brett!' Cowboys Cut Kicker Maher After Historically Bad Playoff? McCarthy's Answer
Everything went right for the Dallas Cowboys in their 31-14 Wild Card win at Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers ... except for their kicking game. Brett Maher set an NFL record during the game, kicking and missing on four consecutive field goals giving the Cowboys six points rather than seven on every touchdown drive this evening.
Augusta Free Press
If the Baltimore Ravens move on from Lamar Jackson, it’s to rebuild, not reload
Baltimore Ravens fans who think it’s time for the team to move on from Lamar Jackson need to confront an uncomfortable reality: that moving on from Jackson means starting over. The Ravens aren’t going to get a comparable QB back in a trade. They’re not going to find anybody...
Look: Ravens Star Predicts If Lamar Jackson Will Return
The Baltimore Ravens players held their exit interviews today after their season ended in the playoffs last night. The question on everyone's minds was the status and future of quarterback Lamar Jackson. While some players were more forthcoming than others, Ravens All-Pro offensive tackle Ronnie ...
Tom Brady Didn't Go Home To Gisele Bündchen After Loss To Cowboys & What's Next For Him
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers lost to the Dallas Cowboys last night with a final score of 31-14. It was a monumental game as it was Tom Brady's last one with his Florida team this season before he moves on to the next chapter. Brady had a tough year following his...
Look: Ravens Star Furious With Coaching Staff After Loss
Baltimore Ravens running back J.K. Dobbins was really upset after Sunday night's loss to the Cincinnati Bengals. The Ravens made it a lot closer than anyone expected them to but ended up losing 24-17 with Sam Hubbard's 98-yard fumble return the difference. After the game, Dobbins sounded off ...
Ravens star Marlon Humphrey reacts to sister saying Sam Hubbard is ‘kinda fine’
Baltimore Ravens cornerback Marlon Humphrey just couldn’t stay silent after his sister hilariously kicked them further with a Sam Hubbard take when they are already down. For those who missed it, the Ravens lost to the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday, 24-17. Baltimore actually had the chance to get the lead, but a fumble in the red zone allowed Hubbard to get the ball and take it to the other end for a historic 98-yard fumble return touchdown.
Lamar Jackson posts cryptic message after Ravens loss
The Baltimore Ravens gave it all they had but they came up just short in their upset attempt against the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday night. They did so without star quarterback Lamar Jackson, who missed the game with a leg injury that has taken longer to heal than expected. Some chastised Jackson for not suiting Read more... The post Lamar Jackson posts cryptic message after Ravens loss appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Bleacher Report
Kirk Cousins Expected to Return to Vikings in 2023; Contract Extension Possible
The Minnesota Vikings still aren't ready to contemplate a quarterback change from Kirk Cousins. "It's our expectation that he will be our quarterback," general manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah told reporters Wednesday. Adofo-Mensah didn't rule out an extension for Cousins, either. The four-time Pro Bowler is under contract for one more year...
Bleacher Report
Ranking Every Potential 2023 Super Bowl LVII Matchup from Worst to First
We're down to the elite eight in the NFL playoffs, leaving us with 16 potential matchups for Super Bowl LVII in Glendale, Arizona. Four potential rematches remain possibilities, including third Super Bowl meetings between the Cincinnati Bengals and San Francisco 49ers as well as the Buffalo Bills and Dallas Cowboys. And of course, we could see the Jacksonville Jaguars become the 29th team ever to play in the game.
Bleacher Report
Seahawks' Jason Myers Signs Reported $21.1M Contract; NFL's 2nd-Highest-Paid Kicker
The Seattle Seahawks and kicker Jason Myers have agreed to terms on an extension, the franchise announced Wednesday. The deal is worth $21.1 million over the next four years, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. It also includes incentives that could take the deal up to $22.6 million, per ESPN's Adam Schefter.
Bleacher Report
Steelers Rumors: Matt Canada to Return as OC on Mike Tomlin's Coaching Staff
The Pittsburgh Steelers will maintain continuity with their offensive system heading into the 2023 season as they reportedly will keep Matt Canada in place as the offensive coordinator. According to Gerry Dulac of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, the Steelers have "no plans to replace" Canada, who will continue as a member...
Bleacher Report
Bills' Damar Hamlin Has Returned to Team Facility on Daily Basis, Sean McDermott Says
Buffalo Bills head coach Sean McDermott provided a positive update Wednesday on safety Damar Hamlin, who is continuing to progress in his recovery from a cardiac arrest. McDermott told reporters on Wednesday that Hamlin has made his return to the Bills facility and will continue to be there on a daily basis.
Bleacher Report
Super Bowl LVII Odds for Every Remaining NFL Playoff Team Entering Divisional Round
A thrilling Super Wild Card Weekend is over, leaving only eight teams left to contend for the Lombardi Trophy in its wake. While each of these squads believes they can emerge from Super Bowl LVII victorious, not all of them have a realistic chance of accomplishing that feat. The current Super Bowl odds are a great indication of each team's chances heading into the NFL's version of the Elite Eight, although upsets have and almost certainly will continue to occur in the playoffs.
Bleacher Report
Titans' Monti Ossenfort Hired as Cardinals GM to Replace Steve Keim
It is an important offseason for the Arizona Cardinals, and they have their next general manager. The Cardinals announced Monday that they have hired Monti Ossenfort for the position that was left vacant when Steve Keim resigned after the 2022 season. Ossenfort was the Tennessee Titans' director of player personnel, and Rapoport noted "he impressed last year during the circuit."
Bleacher Report
NFL Teams That Should Target C.J. Stroud Following Ohio State QB's Draft Declaration
On Monday, Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud made his long-awaited decision regarding the 2023 NFL draft. The 21-year-old signal-caller—and the eighth-ranked prospect on the Bleacher Report Scouting Department's latest big board—will enter the draft pool. "The process has been difficult," Stroud said in a statement. "And the decision,...
Bleacher Report
Ex-Giants Kicker Lawrence Tynes: I'd Reject $10M Cowboys Deal amid Brett Maher Woes
If the Dallas Cowboys want to replace kicker Brett Maher after his struggles in Monday's NFC Wild Card Game, Lawrence Tynes made it clear he wouldn't come out of retirement to join their quest for a Super Bowl. Responding to a fan on Twitter who joked he might be called...
Bleacher Report
Bengals' Joe Burrow on Bills Playoff Matchup: 'I Never Feel Like an Underdog'
The Cincinnati Bengals will face the Buffalo Bills on Sunday in the AFC Divisional Round at Highmark Stadium, and star quarterback Joe Burrow said Wednesday that he doesn't feel like he's an underdog entering that matchup. Burrow added that he's excited to be going up against the Bills in Orchard...
Bleacher Report
Jaguars' Trevor Lawrence Says He Improvised 2-Point Conversion in Win vs. Chargers
Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence revealed Tuesday that his two-point conversion in Saturday's win over the Los Angeles Chargers was unplanned. Lawrence said when he lined up for the snap that he knew he could dive across the goal line based on how the L.A. defense was lined up, per ProFootballTalk's Michael David Smith.
Bleacher Report
Ranking the Most Important Matchups in Cowboys vs. 49ers divisional Playoff Game
The most fascinating matchup of the NFL divisional round is arguably the last game on the schedule. The Dallas Cowboys and San Francisco 49ers have so many matchup problems in their respective offenses. It will be hard for both defenses to contain the playmakers on each side over 60 minutes.
