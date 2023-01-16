ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Osos, CA

Clean-up continues after mudslides damaged homes in Los Osos

By Jillian Butler
KSBY News
 3 days ago
Community members in Los Osos continue to clean up damage caused by mudslides earlier this week.

On Monday, Jan. 9, 15 homes sustained serious damage from mudslides and flooding in the Vista Court area.

First responders say that at one point, water was about three feet high into the homes.

"The volunteers, the people of Los Osos, have stepped up," said Los Osos resident Alice Stone. "It's remarkable, and I'm so thankful. We couldn't, I couldn't, have done it. I couldn't have done it. Everybody has stepped up, and they're wonderful. This is a wonderful community, and I'm so thankful. I'm just so thankful to everyone for their help."

Community members have been cleaning up in the area since Tuesday, but residents expect it to be a while before homes in the area are restored.

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

KSBY News

KSBY News

