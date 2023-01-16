ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Butler, TN

Woman injured after falling on waterfall hiking trail

By Clarice Scheele
 3 days ago

CARTER COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — A woman has been rescued after falling on a waterfall hiking trail in Butler, Tennessee.

The rescue happened at Twisting Falls in the Elk Mills area of Carter County around 1 p.m. Sunday afternoon.

Carter County Rescue coordinator John Burleson told News Channel 11 the woman was in her mid-60s, and she suffered an injury to her lower extremities when she fell almost 100 yards on the trail.

Rescue crews used a rope system to retrieve the woman from where she fell.

Authorities reported she was sent to an area hospital for treatment.

No further information is available at this time.

WJHL

WJHL

