The Tri-City United boys basketball team played three games this week beginning with a Friday night conference matchup against Lester Prairie followed by a home game against St. Clair before wrapping the week on the road against Belle Plaine. After falling to the Bulldogs 56-49, the Titans rebounded in a big way with a monster game from Reggie Vosejpka to defeat the Cyclones 74-66 Monday. Vosejpka led TCU to the victory behind a 30 point and 15 rebound masterpiece. Tuesday night’s road matchup against Belle Plaine capped the week as the Tigers downed TCU 67-36. With those results, the Titans now stand at 5-5 (2-4 MRC) on the season. TCU will return to the hardwood Saturday Jan. 21 when they travel to Windom to take on the Eagles.

BELLE PLAINE, MN ・ 1 DAY AGO