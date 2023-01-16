ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nepal plane crash – live: Pilot asked to switch runway minutes before landing, says official

By Shweta Sharma
 6 days ago

The pilot of the Yeti Airlines plane that crashed on Sunday asked the airport to switch runway minutes before his aircraft plunged into a deep gorge, a Pokhara airport spokesperson said.

Anup Joshi said the pilot did not flag “anything untoward” to air traffic control and asked to switch from runway 3 to runway 1, adding weather conditions were good for a safe landing that day.

The Yeti Airlines twin-engine ATR 72 aircraft was carrying 72 people – four crew members and 68 passengers – when it crashed near the airport of the tourist city of Pokhara.

The dead bodies of 68 people have been recovered while four people remain unaccounted for.

No survivors have been found and a local official said hopes of finding any are “nil”.

While the search continues, rescue teams were able to recover both the cockpit voice recorder and flight data recorder from the wreckage.

Both boxes are in good condition and will be sent for analysis, a Kathmandu airport official said.

Meanwhile, a video is being widely shared which was filmed and broadcast on Facebook Live by one of the passengers in the final moments of the flight.

