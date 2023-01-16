Read full article on original website
the ringer
3d ago
Another attempt by the mayor to possibly slow down the crime rate before election season. Don’t be fooled by her pretending to care.
Reply(2)
24
tired of government
3d ago
about time the northwest side got their damn cops back! they wait till the crime is so bad everywhere before they actually do something
Reply(2)
10
Frank58
2d ago
This is nothing more then a political stunt. Look who sent the memo! The chief of Detectives. which means less crime will be solved. Chicago already has the lowest solve rate for major crime, do let's just make it even lower. what s joke
Reply(1)
6
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Up to $15,000 available for Chicago homebuyers as part of Purchase Assistance Grant: Did you apply to get the money?Mark StarChicago, IL
Please respect the food: Why asylum seekers are complaining about the meals bought with the money of taxpayers?Mark StarNew York City, NY
Cubs Announce Major NewsOnlyHomersChicago, IL
5 Must-Try Hot Dog Spots in Chicago ILEast Coast TravelerChicago, IL
New Chicago government program gives eligible individuals a one-time $500 paymentR.A. HeimChicago, IL
Related
Person shot when off-duty cop interrupts robbery: Chicago police
An off-duty Chicago police officer shot and seriously wounded a person while trying to interrupt an apparent robbery on the South Side, officials said.
Suspected robber shot by off-duty officer on South Side
The officer was evaluated for non-life-threatening injuries.
fox32chicago.com
Chicago man charged in 2021 Dan Ryan Expressway shooting
CHICAGO - A 29-year-old man from Chicago was indicted for attempted murder after a shooting on the Dan Ryan Expressway in 2021. Illinois State Police say Michael McWright was identified as the offender that shot a 30-year-old man on April 24, 2021. The victim was traveling northbound on I-94 near...
Man with special needs shot in head while waiting for bus after mistaken for rival gang , police say
A 21-year-old man with special needs was shot multiple times while waiting at a bus stop to attend school around 6:30 a.m. Wednesday, police said.
cwbchicago.com
Man sleeping with a gun in his waistband shot himself and a 3-year-old, then lied about what happened, Chicago police say
A Chicago man on probation for a felony gun case shot himself and his girlfriend’s 3-year-old son when a gun discharged in his waistband while they all slept in the same bed, then lied to police about what happened, prosecutors said Wednesday. Saying the allegations against Michael Howard-Owens are...
fox32chicago.com
Parked cars reported stolen, damaged in Englewood
CHICAGO - Chicago police are warning South Side residents after a series of parked cars were reported stolen or damaged in the past two weeks. In each incident, victims parked their vehicle on the street and discovered it missing or stolen on the same day or the next day, police said.
cwbchicago.com
Chicago homeowner held burglar at swordpoint until cops arrived: prosecutors
A burglar received a surprise when a Chicago homeowner caught him in the act and then held him at swordpoint until police arrived. Prosecutors said the victim left home in the 5900 block of South Honore to run some errands on Monday. When he opened the garage door upon returning, a stranger was inside.
fox32chicago.com
Chicago residents fed up, hold meeting with city leaders after elderly victims robbed at gunpoint
CHICAGO - A community meeting was held Wednesday night to address a recent string of armed robberies that are targeting elderly people on the South Side. There have been at least three reports since late December in the Avalon Park, Calumet Heights, and South Deering communities. Neighbors say they are...
fox32chicago.com
Teen charged with armed robbery, carjacking man in North Lawndale
CHICAGO - A 16-year-old boy was charged with armed robbery and carjacking a man in North Lawndale in December. Police say he was arrested on Tuesday after he was identified as one of the offenders who robbed a 26-year-old man at gunpoint in the 1400 block of South Trumbull Avenue.
Near Northwest Side residents accuse hookah lounge of attracting violence
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Concerns are growing on Chicago's Near Northwest Side over violent crimes – and a business some residents say is attracting the violence.As CBS 2's Charlie De Mar reported, a residents assembled Tuesday night to address concerns about a number of recent violent crimes in Wicker Park, Ukrainian Village, and West Town. The focus specifically was on the Lyon's Den Hookah Lounge, at 2123 W. Division St. near Leavitt Street.Austin McAllister - a father of six, personal trainer, and U.S. Army veteran – was shot and killed while working as a bouncer at the Lyon's Den on New...
cwbchicago.com
Career burglar gets 10 years for North Side package thefts
Chicago — John Cline, an eight-time convicted burglar, is now a 12-time convicted burglar after he pleaded guilty to committing a string of apartment building break-ins on the North Side. Judge Michael Hood sentenced him to 10 years on each count, to be served concurrently. After receiving a 50%...
Chicago crime: Man stabbed in head, critically hurt inside Austin home, police say
A man was critically hurt in a stabbing at a West Side home, Chicago police said.
Chicago shooting: Man seriously injured in possible road rage shooting on South Side, police say
A man was seriously hurt in a shooting on the city's South Side, Chicago police said.
fox32chicago.com
Man stabbed in head, neck on Chicago's West Side
CHICAGO - A man was stabbed during an argument Wednesday morning in the Chicago's Austin neighborhood. The 41-year-old was arguing with a known female around 5 a.m. in the 5900 block of West Thomas Street when she pulled out a knife and stabbed him in the head and neck, according to police.
Possible road rage shooting in Roseland leaves man seriously wounded
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Police on Wednesday were investigating a possible road rage shooting on the city's South Side – with involved shots being fired at a moving car, a window getting shattered, and a man being struck in the neck.As CBS 2's Tara Molina reported, police said Wednesday afternoon they are in the early stages of the investigation into the crime – which spanned two neighborhoods along 95th Street.Police said, around 9:45 a.m., a 29-year-old man was a passenger in the back seat of a car near 95th Street and Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive, when someone in another vehicle...
cwbchicago.com
Carjackings reported in Lakeview and Rogers Park as Chicago sees hijackings surge in the new year
After seeing a modest decline in carjackings last year from 2021’s record highs, Chicago is starting the new year on the wrong foot. Through the first nine days of 2023, the most recent data available, Chicago police recorded 70 carjackings, up from 53 during the same days last year and 55 during the opening days of 2021, which ended as the worst single month for carjackings in the city since at least 2001.
14-Year-Old Boy Charged in 8 South Side Armed Robberies
A 14-year-old boy has been arrested and charged in connection with several armed robberies that allegedly occurred over a three-week stretch on the South Side late last year. The boy, whose name has not been released because he is a juvenile, was charged Monday with eight felony counts of armed robbery stemming from separate incidents between last November and December.
fox32chicago.com
Lightfoot proposes CTA bus cameras, other video surveillance to nail motorists who block bus or bike lanes
CHICAGO - Chicago motorists who block bus lanes, bike lanes. crosswalks or loading zones might soon get nailed by surveillance cameras installed on CTA buses, "city vehicles," light poles and other property pinpointed by City Hall. Nearly 20 years after a CTA experiment with bus surveillance cameras failed miserably, Mayor...
Car pinned under truck in Calumet City
CHICAGO (CBS) -- In Calumet City, there is a a serious accident where a car is pinned underneath a truck.It's at Torrence and Ring. One person was extricated from the vehicle and rushed to Advocate Christ Medical Center.Police are are telling drivers to avoid the area.
Oak Lawn would-be carjacking victim shoots at suspects
OAK LAWN, Ill. (CBS) – Police in southwest suburban Oak Lawn are investigating an attempted carjacking.Shortly before 3:30 p.m. on Wednesday, two suspects armed with handguns tried to carjack an unsuspecting victim in the 6500 block of West 89th Place, police said.The victim had a gun and fired about eight shots at the suspects, who fled in a black Jeep Cherokee. The suspects abandoned the car in the 6200 block of West 90th Street.The suspects then got into a white, older model Dodge Charger driven by an unknown subject and fled the area. The Charger appeared to have damage on the rear passenger door above the rocker panel.Police said they don't know if any of the suspects were shot during the incident. The victim was not injured.The suspects are considered armed and dangerous.Anyone with information is asked to call the Oak Lawn Police Detective Division at 708-907-4051 or text tips to 708-613-8477.
Comments / 37