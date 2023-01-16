Read full article on original website
Tom Brady Didn't Go Home To Gisele Bündchen After Loss To Cowboys & What's Next For Him
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers lost to the Dallas Cowboys last night with a final score of 31-14. It was a monumental game as it was Tom Brady's last one with his Florida team this season before he moves on to the next chapter. Brady had a tough year following his...
Tampa Bay Buccaneers Fire Coach
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers just concluding a disappointing season following a 31-14 loss to the Dallas Cowboys in the wild-card playoff rounds, potentially squandering the end of quarterback Tom Brady's incredible career.
What Tom Brady Told ESPN Broadcast Crew About His NFL Future
Many people assume Tom Brady will be back next season, be it for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the Las Vegas Raiders or some other team. But maybe the legendary quarterback isn’t set on returning after all. Maybe the 45-year-old needs to think about it for a while. That’s what...
Former Ravens DC Rex Ryan: 'Baltimore Will Trade QB Lamar Jackson'
Former Baltimore Ravens defensive coordinator Rex Ryan appeared on ESPN’s Get UP! this morning and said he believes the team will franchise tag and trade star quarterback Lamar Jackson this offseason. “I know this organization well, we’ve seen them do this,” said Ryan. “Did they get a first-round pick...
Cowboys Reportedly Signing Ex-Patriots Kicker After Brett Maher Fiasco
After Brett Maher’s nightmare performance in Tampa Bay, the Cowboys reportedly are turning to a former Patriots practice squadder for kicker insurance. Dallas plans to sign Tristan Vizcaino to its practice squad this week, pending a physical, according to a report Wednesday from NFL Media’s Tom Pelissero. Head...
Patriots Rumors: Matt Patricia Might Leave New England After All
It feels like a virtual certainty that Matt Patricia won’t be calling offensive plays for the Patriots in 2023. New England didn’t announce plans to interview offensive coordinators because it wants Patricia to keep the role he failed in this season. However, many assume Patricia won’t be fired,...
Patriots Rumors: Latest On Jerod Mayo’s, Matt Patricia’s New Roles
What will the New England Patriots’ coaching staff look like next season? We received a few hints on Monday. Scott Zolak, the Patriots’ radio analyst for 98.5 The Sports Hub, revealed on his “Zolak & Bertrand” show what he’s heard about New England’s forthcoming coaching changes.
Did Lamar Jackson Send Message To Ravens With Cryptic Instagram?
Less than 12 hours after their 2022 season officially ended, the Ravens received an apparent message from their franchise cornerstone. Lamar Jackson’s NFL future is uncertain as he inches closer to free agency, which officially opens in mid-March. Jackson and Baltimore failed to reach a long-term agreement prior to the start of the campaign, thus setting up the possibility of the star quarterback leaving the organization through the open market this offseason.
Which NFL Underdogs can Cover in the Divisional Round?
With eight teams remaining in the NFL playoffs, there’s likely some value to be found with some underdogs suiting up for the Divisional Round. The Cincinnati Bengals, Buffalo Bills, Jacksonville Jaguars, Dallas Cowboys, New York Giants, and San Francisco 49ers all picked up Wild Card victories. At the same time, the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles had byes.
Peyton Manning Was All Of Us After Brett Maher’s Third Missed PAT
UPDATE (10:10 P.M. ET): Remarkably, Cowboys kicker Brett Maher missed his fourth straight extra-point try on Monday night, minutes after we published a story about him missing three straight. Job opening in Dallas?. ORIGINAL STORY: Brett Maher missed only three extra-point attempts while kicking in every game for the Cowboys...
Julian Edelman Confidently Predicts Tom Brady Will Leave Bucs
The general consensus is that, if Tom Brady plays next season, he won’t be doing so for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Julian Edelman co-signed that theory Tuesday night. “If he has another season, it’s not going to be in Tampa Bay,” the former Patriots receiver said during the latest “Inside the NFL” episode on Paramount+. “Tom is a businessman. He’s going to do exactly what he did when he left New England. He’s going to go to the best situation that helps him win.”
NFL Super Bowl Odds Power Rankings: Chiefs Remain Top Threat
After having some time to rest up as the AFC’s top seed, the Kansas City Chiefs are set to kick off their playoff’s against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Below are the top ten favorites to win the Super Bowl from the FanDuel Sportsbook. 1. Kansas City Chiefs +300 (Last...
Tom Brady, Bucs Receive Big Injury News Before Playoff Game Vs. Cowboys
Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers received an offensive boost ahead of Monday night’s NFC wild-card playoff game against the Dallas Cowboys at Raymond James Stadium. The Bucs on Monday morning activated center Ryan Jensen from injured reserve. Jensen, a Pro Bowl selection for the 2021 season, hasn’t...
NFL Divisional Round Odds: 49ers, Brock Purdy Face Toughest Test
And then there were eight. The NFL playoffs got off to a surprisingly entertaining start, and the hope is that carries right into this weekend’s divisional round contests. Despite some lopsided spreads, we saw some very good football in the wild-card round. Ironically, one of the shortest spreads — Monday night’s game between the Dallas Cowboys and San Francisco 49ers — ended the week on a bit of a sleepy note, Tom Brady’s uncertain future aside.
Browns Hire Jim Schwartz as Defensive Coordinator
According to NFL.com, the Cleveland Browns have hired Jim Schwartz as their new defensive coordinator. Schwartz replaces the recently fired Joe Woods, whose defense finished the year ranked 20th in points allowed (22.4 PPG). The Browns were particularly poor on the ground, surrendering the eighth-most rushing yards per contest at 135.0.
What Tom Brady Said About His Future After Bucs’ Playoff Loss
Tom Brady’s 2022 season ended in miserable fashion Monday night with a 31-14 loss to the Dallas Cowboys. Was it the final game of Brady’s storied NFL career? The last of his Tampa Bay Buccaneers tenure? We’ll have to wait for answers to those questions. The 45-year-old...
Brett Maher’s Nightmare Game Costs Bettors In Brutal Way
The Dallas Cowboys dominated the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in a wild-card matchup Monday night, taking home a 31-14 victory at Raymond James Stadium to move on to the NFC divisional round. Dallas, which entered the game as a three-point favorite, according to BetMGM, covered the spread with ease. Great news...
What Dak Prescott Told Brett Maher After Kicker’s Terrible Game
Brett Maher had a historically bad night Monday at Raymond James Stadium, but Dak Prescott hasn’t lost an ounce of faith in the Cowboys kicker. Maher became the first NFL kicker since 1932 to miss four extra points in a single game in Dallas’ wild-card road win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. To put the 10th-year pro’s terrible performance into more perspective, Maher only missed three of his 53 extra-point tries over the course of the 17-game regular season.
Sean Payton Reveals Cost To Acquire Him In Trade With Saints
Sean Payton figures to fetch an expensive contract from whichever team convinces him to put a headset back on. But signing Payton to a lucrative deal only will be half the battle of bringing the Super Bowl-winning head coach on board to an organization. Although the overflow of Payton reports...
Bucs’ Russell Gage Stretchered Off After Scary Injury Vs. Cowboys
Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Russell Gage was taken off the field on a stretcher late in Monday night’s wild-card playoff game at Raymond James Stadium. While running an in-breaking route late in the fourth quarter, Gage slipped, fell to his knees and absorbed a hit to the back of the head from Dallas Cowboys safety Donovan Wilson. The wideout remained down on the field for several minutes, trying multiple times to get to his feet without success.
