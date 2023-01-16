Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
dakotanewsnow.com
MLK Day brings call for more local black civic and corporate leaders
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Recognizing Martin Luther King and his movement for racial justice is always a theme of this day. But one of Sioux Falls’ black leaders used this moment to ask more people in his community to serve and to lead. Julian Beaudoin is...
KELOLAND TV
Feeding SD receives large pork donation
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – Feeding South Dakota got a large donation of 35,000 pounds of pork ribs from the South Dakota Farmers Union on Wednesday. That donation will help the non-profit feed those facing hunger in each of South Dakota’s 66 counties. “These are what really help...
dakotanewsnow.com
Phil Schreck and Tyler Roney's Monday Team Weather
MLK Day brings call for more local black civic and corporate leaders. Recognizing Martin Luther King and his movement for racial justice is always a theme of this day. But one of Sioux Falls’ black leaders used this moment to ask more people in his community to serve and to lead.
dakotanewsnow.com
Sioux Falls events honoring Martin Luther King Jr.
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls authorities invite the community to honor Martin Luther King Jr. at this afternoon’s event. The community is invited to attend the local event to honor Martin Luther King Junior taking place at 11:30 a.m. at Van Eps Park in Sioux Falls. Mayor Paul TenHaken is expected to read a proclamation in his honor, and the Executive Director of the South Dakota African American History Museum, Julian Bodwain, will also speak.
KELOLAND TV
Another round of winter weather
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The plains region will be hit by another major winter storm this week. However, this time, much of the storm will be moving into Nebraska and Iowa, but parts of southern KELOLAND still be impacted. Most of the snowfall accumulation in Sioux Falls will...
KELOLAND TV
SFSD starting classes 2 hours late Thursday
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Sioux Falls School District will start classes two hours late on Thursday. There will be no morning practices or activities and no breakfast will be served. To view the latest closings in the state, click here.
KELOLAND TV
Good Samaritan consolidation sign of times for nursing homes
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Good Samaritan Society announced plans to consolidate nursing homes. As we told you yesterday, the Sioux Falls-based organization plans to operate in seven states instead of the twenty-two they currently serve. Good Sam will continue to operate in South Dakota and six surrounding states. The news comes as long-term care facilities all over the country struggle to stay open.
dakotanewsnow.com
Sioux Empire announces Volunteer of the Month
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Helpline Center congratulated Tara & Spencer Schramm on being named the Sioux Empire January 2023 Volunteer of the Month, an area-wide award program sponsored by Wellmark Blue Cross and Blue Shield of SD. According to their press release, Tara processes toy boxes...
dakotanewsnow.com
Celebrate veterans at the Four Chaplains Memorial Service
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The public is invited to attend the Four Chaplains Memorial Service to celebrate our veteran’s unity and self-sacrifice. The Four Chaplains Memorial Service is sponsored by the American Legion Post 15 and Singing Legionnaires. The event will take place on Feb. 5, 2023, at 2 p.m. at The American Legion Post 15 1600 West Russell in Sioux Falls.
pigeon605.com
Family discovers S.D. hidden gems in cross-state road trip
This paid piece is sponsored by the South Dakota Department of Tourism. As travel experiences go, it doesn’t get more personal than this. Lisa Garriss and her family were the only ones inside St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church in Hoven. “It is beautiful,” said Garriss, a Washington High...
dakotanewsnow.com
34 annual Media One Funski kicking off Jan. 20th
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The 34th Media One Funski takes place at Great Bear Ski Valley from January 20th to January 21st. Over those 34 years, the event has raised more than $1 million for the Children’s Home Shelter for Family Safety. The event helps the...
School Delays Tuesday, January 17, 2023
School delays and cancellations - Tuesday, January 17, 2023. Bridgewater-Emery School District - 10:00 AM Start. Gone But Not Forgotten - Iconic Sioux Falls: Whiffer's Sandwiches. The Merriam-Webster definition of iconic is "widely recognized and well-established." That would definitely describe Whiffer's Sandwiches which used to call North Minnesota Avenue home.
dakotanewsnow.com
S.D. Corn Conference takes place Saturday
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The 37th annual S.D. Corn Conference takes place Saturday at the Sioux Falls Convention Center. Former Viking, and South Dakota native Chad Greenway is the keynote speaker. Corn Growers Association President Scott Stahl, joined Dakota News Now on Tuesday morning.
KELOLAND TV
New charges against Phoumy; Presentation College closing; Grocery tax repeal bill filed
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Tuesday, January 17, 2023. KELOLAND On The Go has everything you need to know First@4. A former child care worker, accused of having sexual contact with children at a Lincoln County day care in the fall of 2022, faces additional charges. Presentation...
dakotanewsnow.com
Someone You Should Know: Opening up her home for cancer patients
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Pam Hoffman is using a part of her beautiful home near Renner to help others. “I was at my Pammogram—that’s what I call it, with a name like Pam,” Hoffman said. “At my mammogram about five or six years ago, I was visiting with the gal doing the procedure. She asked me what I do, and I said, ‘I’m a Spanish teacher, and I do design. But I’m adding on to my house so I can house people for hospital and medical treatment stays, so they can stay for free and come and get their treatments.’ And she goes, ‘Really? Do you know how many women actually don’t come back for their treatments or even a biopsy because they feel they live too far away, and feel they’ll be a financial burden on their family?’”
dakotanewsnow.com
Buckle Up Phones Down Sioux Falls makes continued push to end unsafe driving habits
Secretary of corrections Kellie Wasco told legislators last week that there are 90 openings here at the South Dakota State Penitentiary. That is a slight improvement over 100 openings for many months. The real question, though is how many positions have been eliminated to get to that number of 90.
dakotanewsnow.com
Falls Park nominated for 2023 USA Today’s best city parks
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Falls Park in Sioux Falls is a nominee in USA Today’s 2023 Readers’ Choice competition for the nation’s ten best city parks. Voting is open until Feb. 6. The winning parks will be announced Feb. 17. See the nominees and...
KELOLAND TV
Smithsonian exhibit makes its way across South Dakota
YANKTON, S.D. (KELO) — A Smithsonian exhibit, The Crossroads, is making its way across South Dakota. Take a look back through history as you walk through this new exhibit at the Mead Museum. “It’s really all about your rural community, you know, our big question with the exhibit is...
dakotanewsnow.com
O’Gorman’s Audrey Meyer has a Knight in gymnastics win over Watertown
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Audrey Meyer won every event Tuesday night as O’Gorman beat Watertown 148.25 to 139.3 in gymnastics. Meyer was the All-Around champion with a score of 38.65. She won the vault (9.7) beam (9.65) bars (9.6) and tied teammate Maeve Boetel on the floor exercise (9.7) Her All-Around score is a career best!
KELOLAND TV
Will recent snow improve drought conditions in SE South Dakota?
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The southeastern part of South Dakota is once again bracing for a winter weather event that could bring anywhere between one and 10 inches of snow depending on where you live. Yankton County Emergency Manager Paul Scherschligt is hopeful that another round of double-digit...
Comments / 0