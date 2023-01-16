Read full article on original website
Related
Americas girls basketball program forfeits four District 1-6A wins
The Americas girls basketball program has forfeited four District 1-6A victories after self-reporting the use of an ineligible player. Socorro Independent School District officials confirmed the forfeitures Wednesday night. The Trailblazers were 7-3 in district play after last week's games and they won Tuesday's game against Eastlake. But due to...
Look: 5-Star Quarterback Dylan Raiola Announces His Top Four Schools
The recruitment of Dylan Raiola, the No. 1 prospect in the nation for the class of 2024, has already been a wild ride. Raiola, who plays his high school football for Chandler High School in Arizona, initially committed to Ohio State but withdrew his pledge to the Buckeyes on Dec. 17. Since then, ...
Comments / 0