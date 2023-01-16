ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

The El Paso Times

Americas girls basketball program forfeits four District 1-6A wins

The Americas girls basketball program has forfeited four District 1-6A victories after self-reporting the use of an ineligible player. Socorro Independent School District officials confirmed the forfeitures Wednesday night. The Trailblazers were 7-3 in district play after last week's games and they won Tuesday's game against Eastlake. But due to...
SOCORRO, TX

