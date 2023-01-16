Read full article on original website
Guest
3d ago
If Diana were still alive, she’d give him a spanking. Oh wait, he won’t even be married to Megan!
Reply(3)
9
Related
In Style
Meghan Markle Was Reportedly Offended When She Was "Reprimanded" for Suggesting Kate Middleton Had "Baby Brain"
Although there are still a few days until Prince Harry’s highly-anticipated memoir Spare is available to the public, bombshell tidbits are already dropping left and right. The latest? Promises that the prince will reveal details surrounding an especially epic fight between his wife Meghan Markle and his sister-in-law Kate Middleton.
Kate Middleton’s ‘Awkward Situation’ With Mother Carole After Prince William Engagement
Kate Middleton revealed in her and Prince William's engagement interview why she and her mother, Carole, felt 'quite awkward' after the proposal: 'I didn't know if my mother knew.'
If Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Aren’t Invited to King Charles’ Coronation They Could Try and Steal the Spotlight With Their Own Event
Here's how Prince Harry and Meghan Markle could try and steal the headlines if they decide not to attend or don't even get an invite to King Charles III's coronation.
Prince Harry Says He ‘Without Question’ Is Partially Responsible for Rift With Prince William: ‘I Have More Freedom Than He Does’
Ready to tell all — again. Prince Harry opened up about his life within the British royal family in his debut memoir, Spare — but the revelations haven't stopped there. The Duke of Sussex, 38, sat down for an interview with Good Morning America, which aired on Monday, January 9, one day after his appearances […]
epicstream.com
Prince Harry Shock: Meghan Markle's Husband Missed 32 Calls From Royal Family Before 'Heart-Racing' Talk With Queen Elizabeth About Prince Philip's Death
Prince Harry recounted how he learned about his grandfather Prince Philip's book in his book Spare. According to him, he first spoke about it with Queen Elizabeth. Prince Harry Missed 32 Calls From Royal Family When Prince Philip Died. The royal family reached out to the Duke of Sussex when...
This Is What Tom Cruise Bought Prince William and Kate Middleton for Christmas This Year
The Prince and Princess of Wales made Tom Cruise'S Christmas list this year. Here's what the 'Top Gun Maverick' star gifted William and Kate.
Child Conceived Wearing a Tail That Finished in a Meaty Ball Suggestive of a Middle age Gadget at Its Tip
A Brazilian baby had specialists scratching their heads not such a huge amount by the way that he was brought into the world with a genuine human tail yet because of the 1.5 broad balls toward the finish of it that looked like a substantial middle age club.
The Princess of Wales’ Christmas gift from Prince William revealed: Report
The Prince of Wales reportedly gave his wife jewelry for Christmas this year. According to The Sun , Prince William gifted the Princess of Wales a pair of Sézane earrings. The gold plated recycled brass earrings retail for $130. The Princess of Wales stepped out on Christmas Day wearing...
Women's Health
The Sweetest Photos of Lilibet Diana Mountbatten-Windsor
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's youngest child has a big name to live up to—known to her family as Lili, her name Lilibet Diana is an homage to both her great-grandmother Queen Elizabeth and her grandmother Diana, Princess of Wales—but this low-key little girl doesn't seem to be letting the pressure get to her. She's already mastered the art of looking adorable on camera. Here are some of the sweetest photos we've seen of her as proof.
Former Royal Chef Says Little ‘Brat’ Prince Harry Taught Him How to Cook American-Style Food
Find out which food Prince Harry showed a royal chef how to make to his liking the way they do in America.
epicstream.com
King Charles Shock: Prince Harry Removed From Coronation After Spare Leaks; Meghan Markle’s Husband’s Part Reportedly Scrapped, Prince William Only Royal Left With a Role
King Charles is not letting his controversial son Prince Harry bring his drama to his coronation, a report says. Prince William's father reportedly made changes scrapping the Duke of Sussex's role in his special day after excerpts from his book Spare leaked. King Charles Reportedly Removed Prince Harry's Role In...
King Charles III Is ‘Outraged’ That Queen Consort Camilla Was ‘Dragged’ Into Prince Harry’s Memoir
Father-son tension. Prince Harry shared intimate details of his experience with the royal family in his memoir Spare — and his father, King Charles III, isn’t pleased. “Charles is distraught. He’s angry and outraged that Harry’s aired so many embarrassing and damaging assertions, and it’s put him in a terrible position with [Queen Consort] Camilla […]
Popculture
Key Royal Family Member Reportedly 'Declared War' on Meghan Markle Before Prince Harry Marriage
Amidst all of the talk surrounding Harry & Meghan, a new report has emerged about how one member of the royal family allegedly treated Meghan Markle. According to Radar Online, Camilla, the Queen Consort and wife of King Charles III, plotted against Meghan prior to her May 2018 wedding to Prince Harry. She allegedly did not approve of Meghan and Harry's relationship, with the tension between herself and Meghan apparently reaching a boiling point before the nuptials.
msn.com
King Charles and Queen Consort Camilla Wanted Catherine to Change the Spelling of Her Name Because There Were Already Too Many “C” Names in the Royal Family
Even though she was born Catherine Elizabeth Middleton, Charles and Camilla once wanted the Princess of Wales to spell her name “Katherine” because there were already too many “C” names in the royal family, Prince Harry writes in his forthcoming memoir, Spare, out on Tuesday. The...
musictimes.com
Lisa Marie Presley REAL Cause of Death: Cardiac Arrest Caused by Broken Heart Syndrome?
Did the Broken Heart Syndrome have something to do with Lisa Marie Presley's cardiac arrest and death?. Priscilla Presley, Lisa Marie Presley's mother, confirmed the news about the singer-songwriter's death in a statement on Thursday. The 54-year-old songstress died after being hospitalized earlier that day following a cardiac arrest. "It...
epicstream.com
Princess Diana Shock: Prince Harry Reportedly Felt His Late Mother Was Blocking King Charles, Queen Consort Camilla’s Wedding Following Several Delays
Prince William and Prince Harry have a wonderful relationship with their stepmom, Queen Consort Camilla. But this wasn’t always the case. In fact, the brothers still struggled to come to terms with King Charles settling down with Queen Consort Camilla up until their wedding day. Table of contents. Prince...
epicstream.com
Queen Consort Camilla Shock: King Charles' Wife Will Face Princess Diana Karma In 2023, Astrologer Claims
Queen Consort Camilla will face karma for what she did in the past. Read on to know if it has something to do with her affair with King Charles while he was married to Princess Diana. Karma Will Come After Queen Consort Camilla, Astrologer Claims. Astrologer Jessica Adams weighed in...
Meghan Markle Touched Princess Diana’s Gravestone and ‘Asked for Clarity and Guidance’ According to Prince Harry’s Book ‘Spare’
Excerpts from Prince Harry's book are being released. One revelation is that Meghan Markle touched Princess Diana's gravestone and asked for "guidance."
Fans Can’t Get Over How Much Princess Charlotte Looks Just Like This Royal in a Recent Photo
Royal fans are commenting on just how much the Prince and Princess of Wales' daughter, Princess Charlotte, looks like another member of the royal family.
netflixjunkie.com
“Take your finger out of my face” – Meghan Markle Offended Kate Middleton and Prince William With ‘baby brain’ Comment
Prince Harry shared a heartwarming bond with Prince William and Kate Middleton until a few years back. The trio did a lot of royal engagements together and were always spotted with a smile on their face. Following Middleton’s entry into the royal family, the Duke also labeled her as the sister he never had. However, Meghan Markle could never share the same camaraderie with the Prince and Princess of Wales.
Comments / 7