Beaten, Abused, Left To Die Behind A Dumpster And Her Killer Has Never Been FoundThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedJacksonville, FL
Chick-Fil-A is Expanding its Presence in Florida by Opening New Restaurant in North JacksonvilleBryan DijkhuizenJacksonville, FL
Jacksonville man convicted of distributing child sex abuse materialsDon JohnsonJacksonville, FL
Restaurant Inspections: Orange Park, Green Cove Springs restaurants temporarily closedDon JohnsonGreen Cove Springs, FL
The Jaguars beat the Chargers 27–0 in the NFL wild card round.Gochi EzJacksonville, FL
Tampa Bay Buccaneers Fire Coach
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers just concluding a disappointing season following a 31-14 loss to the Dallas Cowboys in the wild-card playoff rounds, potentially squandering the end of quarterback Tom Brady's incredible career.
Tom Brady said farewell to Buccaneers after playoff loss
BOSTON -- A frustrating and fairly miserable 2022 season came to an end for Tom Brady on Monday night, as his sub-.500 Buccaneers lost to the Dallas Cowboys to conclude the NFL's Wild Card round. Brady and the Bucs never really stood a chance in the 31-14 defeat, with Tampa held scoreless until the end of the third quarter.We're now left wondering if Brady will lace them up for yet another season. He always said that his goal was to play until he was 45, and his 46th birthday is coming up in August. Will he continue to defy time,...
Maybe later: No time to enjoy historic playoff win for Doug Pederson, Jaguars
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Doug Pederson said it’s normal to go through his phone after games and scroll through the messages one by one by one. After Saturday night’s 31-30 comeback win over the Chargers in the AFC playoffs, Pederson said he likely had 150 messages, with several along the lines of the Jaguars can’t keep the suspense up like this.
Jaguars superfan expects thousands will show up in Kansas City for playoff game
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Fans are gearing up for the next Jacksonville Jaguars playoff game in Kansas City. One die-hard Jaguars fan who plans to make the trip says to expect thousands to wear teal and black at Arrowhead Stadium on Saturday afternoon. If you want to see a loyal...
NFL: Bills, Titans, Jaguars to play in London in 2023
London is calling for the Buffalo Bills in 2023. The time and date is yet to be decided, but the Bills will be one of three teams to play in London in 2023. The others will be the Tennessee Titans and Jacksonville Jaguars, who traditionally one game a year in London.
City of Jacksonville, Jaguars to host send-off for team, playoff game watch party
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The city of Jacksonville and the Jaguars will be hosting a send-off for the players on Friday as the team heads to Kansas City to take on the Chiefs in a divisional-round matchup and then a watch party for the playoff game on Saturday. The send-off...
RULES: Win 4 tickets to DUUUVAL Divisional Watch Party
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – It’s one of the most sought-after tickets in town. The Jaguars are hosting a DUUUVAL Divisional Watch Party at Daily’s Place on Saturday, Jan. 21 so fans can watch the team take on the Kansas City Chiefs in the second round of the NFL playoffs.
Jacksonville-area sports bars gearing up for large crowds for Jaguars-Chiefs playoff game
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Businesses across the Jacksonville area are expecting huge crowds for the Jaguars-Chiefs playoff game on Saturday. Sports bars tell News4JAX that they’re gearing up for crowds as passionate as ever. “We are ordering more food, more liquor,” said Rana Kazaneh at MVP’s Sports Grille. “I’m...
‘It took off:’ Jacksonville print shop working nonstop ahead of Jaguars @ Chiefs
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Not surprisingly, retailers have seen a boost in Jaguars merchandise sales following the team’s turnaround worst-to-first season. Prints R Us — a screen printer on Art Museum Drive in the Spring Glen neighborhood — helps create some of that merch. You might just own a shirt that it helped print.
