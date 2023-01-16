Read full article on original website
Iowa vs. Northwestern postponed; Wildcats can’t field enough players
UPDATE: The University of Iowa marked the game against Northwestern as “canceled” on its online men’s basketball schedule and sent out a release announcing the game “will not be played” on Wednesday. “The men’s basketball game between Iowa and Northwestern that was scheduled for Wednesday in Iowa City will not be played due to COVID-19 […]
Sports World Reacts To The Big Ten Game Postponement
This Wednesday's basketball game between Iowa and Northwestern has been postponed. Jeff Goodman of Stadium announced the news just moments ago. Northwestern only has six players available to play due to COVID-19. As a result, the Big Ten has decided to push this game back. Judging by ...
Wisconsin's game against Northwestern on Saturday unlikely
MADISON, Wis. — The Wisconsin Badgers likely won't be traveling to Evanston, Illinois, this weekend. After a 63-60 victory over Penn State on Tuesday, Wisconsin head coach Greg Gard told reporters that he "doesn’t think" his team's road contest against Northwestern will happen on Saturday. The Wildcats are...
Tuesday Scoreboard – January 17
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — View scores from around the area here: NHLWild 4, Capitals 2 G-LEAGUESkyforce 104, Magic 100 SOUTH DAKOTA BOYS PREP BASKETBALL Brandon Valley 65, Marshall, Minn. 36 Centerville 26, Freeman 24 Dell Rapids St. Mary 73, Castlewood 70 – F/2OT Ethan 70, Menno 27 Howard 58, Hanson 47 Huron 50, Brookings […]
Golf.com
Nebraska’s newest gift from the golf gods, Landmand, is a course of biblical proportions
Size matters. Just ask Tad King and Rob Collins. At Sweetens Cove, the Tennessee nine-holer that made their names, the architects were given a small, flat plot, which they shaped into a petite beauty, precisely what the site demanded. Now comes Landmand, their first 18-holer. It, too, fits its setting, but it couldn’t be more different in style and scale.
Radio Iowa
Snow expected to spread across state, heaviest amounts in NW Iowa
Heavy snow is in the forecast for much of Iowa’s northwestern half. A Winter Storm Watch is posted starting Wednesday afternoon that lasts into midday Thursday. Meteorologist Rod Donavon, at the National Weather Service, says some areas of western Iowa could get nearly a foot of snow. The range for Sheldon is five-to-11 inches of snowfall, while for Sioux City and Storm Lake, it’s six-to-11 inches.
kiwaradio.com
Far Western Sioux County Hog Barn Receives Major Damage In Fire
Sioux County, Iowa, near Hudson, SD — A hog confinement was damaged and a few hogs were destroyed in a fire on Sunday, January 15, 2023, near Hudson, SD. According to Hudson Fire Chief Justin Teunissen, at about 8:35 a.m., the Hudson Fire Department was called to the report of a hog barn fire at 3241 Cherry Avenue, about seven miles west of Rock Valley or a little over three miles due north of Hudson.
Former KCAU Anchor Dave Nixon passes away at 83
Former KCAU 9 Anchor Dave Nixon has died at the age of 83.
kiwaradio.com
Two From Sioux Center And One From Ireton Taken To Hospital After Crash
Sioux Center, Iowa– A Sioux Center man and woman and an Ireton man were taken to the hospital after an accident near Sioux Center recently. The Sioux Center Police Department reports that 81-year-old Marvin Wielard of Sioux Center was driving a 2016 Toyota SUV northbound on 13th Avenue Northeast, at the northeast corner of the Sioux Center city limits. They tell us that 50-year-old Brady Van Sloten of Ireton was eastbound on 20th Street Northeast in a 2007 Peterbilt truck.
Iowa DOT launches website for Great Lakes region construction projects
If you find yourself in the Lakes region then you can rest easy knowing that there’s a new website that will help make getting around the area between Arnold’s Park and Okoboji a lot easier.
kiwaradio.com
State stocks five lakes with thousands of cold-water loving rainbow trout
Statewide Iowa — The Iowa Department of Natural Resources will stock rainbow trout in five urban lakes and ponds this month for anglers who enjoy winter fishing. Mike Steuck, the DNR’s regional fisheries supervisor for northeast Iowa, says trout get stressed in warmer water and can even die if the temperature is too high.
KLEM
Remsen Chamber Honors thier Business of the Year
The Remsen Chamber of Commerce recently held their annual dinner. This year, The Golden Pheasant Steakhouse was named Business of the Year. Here is a photo of the business’ employees and Golden Pheasant owner, Tom Ahlers:. Ahlers has owned the Golden Pheasant since 2019, and is the fourth owner...
kiwaradio.com
Improvements To Highway 71 To Make Getting Around Lakes Area Easier; New Website Unveiled
Spirit Lake, Iowa — Many people from our area have lake homes or spend a significant amount of time in the Iowa Great Lakes area each summer, and in fact, throughout the year. The Iowa Department of Transportation tells us a new construction project will help make getting around the area between Arnolds Park and Okoboji a lot easier.
Sioux City Police ‘deeply saddened’ after shooting leaves three children motherless
The Sioux City Police Department released more details about an incident that left three children without their mother.
kscj.com
SIOUX CITY EDUCATORS SPEAK AT STATE CAPITOL ON PRIVATE SCHOOL VOUCHER ISSUE
PARENTS, EDUCATORS, SCHOOL BOARD MEMBERS AND A COUPLE OF STUDENTS TESTIFIED IN DES MOINES AT TUESDAY NIGHT’S PUBLIC HEARING ON GOVERNOR KIM REYNOLDS’ PLAN TO GIVE PARENTS STATE MONEY TO COVER PRIVATE SCHOOL EXPENSES. DR. LINDSAY LAURICH, SUPERINTENDENT OF SIOUXLAND CHRISTIAN HERE IN SIOUX CITY, SPOKE IN FAVOR...
kiwaradio.com
Lester Woman Faces Felony Charge After She And Her Children Were Found Partially Stuck In The Snow
Rock Rapids, Iowa — A Lester woman faces a felony charge after her car was reported as stopped along the roadway near Rock Rapids. The Lyon County Sheriff’s Office reports that one of their deputies arrested 41-year-old Brandi Phillips of Lester on Friday afternoon. They tell us that...
