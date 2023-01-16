Read full article on original website
mynewsla.com
LA Council Vetoes Denial of Permit for Proposed South LA Hotel Over Objections
The City Council Tuesday vetoed the denial of a permit for a 168-room Marriott Hotel in South Los Angeles, sending the matter back to the South Los Angeles Area Planning Commission for reconsideration and to the council’s planning committee for further review. The proposed seven-story building would be located...
mynewsla.com
LA City Council Extends State of Local Emergency Due to Storms
The City Council Wednesday voted to ratify and continue a state of local emergency in Los Angeles as the city recovers from a series of strong storms that brought fierce rain and wind over the past few weeks. The declaration, issued Friday by Mayor Karen Bass, directs the city’s Emergency...
mynewsla.com
Family, Officials Call for LAPD Reform After Death of Keenan Anderson
Family members of Keenan Anderson, a Black man who went into cardiac arrest and died earlier this month after Los Angeles police tased and shackled him following a traffic collision, gathered with several local elected officials in front of City Hall Tuesday calling for several LAPD reforms. At the briefing,...
mynewsla.com
LA Sees Record Rainfall, With More On The Way
More rain is expected Monday after the Southland saw record rainfall Saturday, leading to flooded streets and emergencies ranging from the rescue of a woman hanging onto a tree in a Laguna Hills creek to multiple cars being crushed by a fallen tree in a Woodland Hills parking lot. Downtown...
mynewsla.com
Police Announce Arrest in Death of Woman at Street Takeover
A motorist allegedly responsible for fatally injuring a 24-year-old woman at a South Los Angeles street takeover on Christmas Day was arrested in New Mexico, authorities said Tuesday. Dante Chapple-Young, 28, of Orange County, was arrested near Albuquerque, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. Chappel-Young is believed to have...
mynewsla.com
Evening Vigil Held at Lake Elsinore Station for Slain Deputy
At least 150 people crowded the front of the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department Lake Elsinore Station Tuesday evening for a vigil for slain Deputy Darnell Calhoun. “In the back of our minds we know that we might not go home,” Sheriff Chad Bianco said. ” It takes a special kind of person to be able to come to work everyday knowing that you could sacrifice your life for someone else and leave your family behind. Darnell was that kind of man who came to work to protect people.”
mynewsla.com
Man Found Shot in Residential Neighborhood of Huntington Beach
A man was shot Tuesday in a residential neighborhood of Huntington Beach, possibly by someone he knew, police said. Officers dispatched about noon to the 15000 block of Huntington Village Lane, near McFadden Avenue and the San Diego (405) Freeway, regarding reports of assault with a deadly weapon, located a man suffering from gunshot wounds, said Jessica Cuchilla, the Huntington Beach Police Department’s public information officer.
mynewsla.com
LA County Reports 63 COVID-Related Deaths Over 4-Day Period
Los Angeles County reported 63 new COVID-19-related deaths from a four-day period ending Tuesday, pushing the overall death toll past the 35,000 mark, along with about 3,200 new infections. The county Department of Public Health noted that the statistics are likely low due to delays in reporting from the weekend.
mynewsla.com
Authorities ID Man, Woman Found Dead in Palmdale Supermarket Parking Lot
A man and woman found dead in the parking lot of a Palmdale supermarket were identified Wednesday, and the investigation was continuing to determine their causes of death. The discovery was made around 3:15 p.m. Sunday in the 400 block of East Palmdale Boulevard, according to Los Angeles County Fire Department Dispatch Supervisor Michael Pittman.
mynewsla.com
Authorities ID Man Found Dead in Apartment Damaged by Fire in East Hollywood
A man found dead in his fire-damaged apartment in East Hollywood was identified Tuesday, and the investigation was continuing into the cause of the blaze. Firefighters sent to the 5000 block of West Harold Way about 8:50 a.m. Thursday extinguished the flames in the second-floor unit in 24 minutes, said Brian Humphrey of the Los Angeles Fire Department.
mynewsla.com
Man Last Seen in Valencia Found
A 48-year-old man diagnosed with schizophrenia and bipolar disorder who was last seen in Valencia has been found. Hagop Raouf Salehian was last seen Sunday around 5:25 p.m. in the 27000 block of Coldwater Drive in Valencia, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. The sheriff’s department reported...
mynewsla.com
Documentary Firm Settles Access Dispute Over Bryant Crash Video
A documentary production company and attorneys for Los Angeles County have settled the firm’s legal efforts to obtain video through the California Public Records Act regarding the 2020 helicopter crash that killed Kobe Bryant, his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna, and seven others, it was announced Wednesday. Real World Media LLC...
mynewsla.com
Blaze Burns Through Homeless Encampment in Jurupa Valley
A fire that erupted Wednesday in a homeless encampment where crews encountered hostile transients on the southern edge of Jurupa Valley scorched just under an acre before firefighters contained it. The non-injury blaze was reported at about 12:35 p.m. near the intersection of Baldwin and Limonite avenues, according to the...
mynewsla.com
LA County COVID-Related Hospitalizations Tumble; 1,400 New Cases Reported
The number of COVID-19-positive patients in Los Angeles County hospitals tumbled below the 1,000 mark Wednesday, while more than 1,400 new infections were reported. According to state figures, there were 958 COVID-positive patients in county hospitals as of Wednesday, down sharply from 1,024 that were reported last Saturday, the last day for which figures were previously released. New figures show the number of patients dropped every day since Saturday to reach 958 by Wednesday.
mynewsla.com
Authorities ID Man Killed in Multi-Vehicle Crash on 101 Freeway
Authorities Tuesday identified a Ventura County man who was killed in a multi-vehicle crash on the westbound Ventura (101) Freeway in the Calabasas area. The collision occurred about 9:15 p.m. Monday at Las Virgenes Road, according to the California Highway Patrol. Raymundo Garcia, 21, of Oxnard died at the scene,...
mynewsla.com
Man with Autism Missing from La Puente
Sheriff’s detectives Monday asked the public for help locating a 22-year-old man with autism and a diminished mental capacity who went missing from La Puente. Santos Giovanni was last seen at 9:30 p.m. Sunday in the 1000 block of Larimore Avenue, according to the Sheriff’s Information Bureau. Giovanni...
mynewsla.com
Authorities ID Man Shot to Death in Alhambra
Authorities Wednesday identified a man who was shot to death in Alhambra over the weekend. The shooting was reported at 6:13 p.m. Sunday in the 400 block of North Atlantic Boulevard, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. Alhambra police officers sent to the location found a man...
mynewsla.com
LA County Captures 33 Billion Gallons of Stormwater from Winter Storms
The series of winter storms that slammed Southern California has led to the capture of more than 33 billion gallons of stormwater that can be used as future drinking water in Los Angeles County, the county Public Works director announced Monday. That amount of water could supply 816,000 people with...
mynewsla.com
Person Found Dead at Motel Fire in Lancaster
A person was found dead Wednesday at the scene of a fire in a Lancaster motel, authorities said. Firefighters sent to the 43500 block of 17th Street West at about 3:55 a.m. extinguished the flames in the two-story building in about 25 minutes, the Los Angeles County Fire Department reported.
mynewsla.com
Blaze Causes Major Damage to East Hemet Home, Displacing Residents
A blaze that broke out Wednesday in an East Hemet home caused significant damage, displacing the occupants, who were not injured. The fire was reported at about 3:50 p.m. in the 41000 block of East Stetson Avenue, near Cornell Street, according to the Riverside County Fire Department. The agency said...
