While they're lucky to be alive, a young Huntington Beach family is forced to find another place to leave after an SUV destroyed their home."Our bed was here," mother Julianne McCarron said as she surveyed her damaged home. "Where the beams are, my daughter's bed was right on the other side of that."McCarron's bedroom looks more like a demolished mess now, with dust and debris covering the floor and a huge hole in the wall boarded up by a slab of plywood.McCarron, her boyfriend Chris Lepe and their baby were the only ones home when the SUV came barreling through...

HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO