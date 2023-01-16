ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Long Beach, CA

mynewsla.com

Man Found Shot in Residential Neighborhood of Huntington Beach

A man was shot Tuesday in a residential neighborhood of Huntington Beach, possibly by someone he knew, police said. Officers dispatched about noon to the 15000 block of Huntington Village Lane, near McFadden Avenue and the San Diego (405) Freeway, regarding reports of assault with a deadly weapon, located a man suffering from gunshot wounds, said Jessica Cuchilla, the Huntington Beach Police Department’s public information officer.
HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA
mynewsla.com

Authorities ID Man, Woman Found Dead in Palmdale Supermarket Parking Lot

A man and woman found dead in the parking lot of a Palmdale supermarket were identified Wednesday, and the investigation was continuing to determine their causes of death. The discovery was made around 3:15 p.m. Sunday in the 400 block of East Palmdale Boulevard, according to Los Angeles County Fire Department Dispatch Supervisor Michael Pittman.
PALMDALE, CA
mynewsla.com

Two Arrested After Newport Beach Residential Burglary

Two residential burglary suspects were arrested Monday in Newport Beach. Police received a call regarding a residential burglary in the area of Pelican Point Drive and Shoreline, between Pacific Coast Highway and the ocean, at around 7:20 p.m. Monday. “The suspects fled from the home, but officers were able to...
NEWPORT BEACH, CA
CBS LA

Huntington Beach family struggles to find new home after SUV slams into their house

While they're lucky to be alive, a young Huntington Beach family is forced to find another place to leave after an SUV destroyed their home."Our bed was here," mother Julianne McCarron said as she surveyed her damaged home. "Where the beams are, my daughter's bed was right on the other side of that."McCarron's bedroom looks more like a demolished mess now, with dust and debris covering the floor and a huge hole in the wall boarded up by a slab of plywood.McCarron, her boyfriend Chris Lepe and their baby were the only ones home when the SUV came barreling through...
HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA
CBS LA

Kidnapping suspect arrested in Santa Ana

A Santa Ana man was behind bars on Wednesday after he was arrested for sexual assault, robbery and kidnapping a 19-year-old woman. According to police, Quinnton Xavier Roberson, 28, kidnapped a woman who was shopping on Monday at the Main Place Mall in the 2800 block of N. Main Street. Roberson is said to have stalked the victim as she was shopping before he followed her into the parking structure and kidnapped her, forcing her to drive to a secluded parking lot in the 400 block of South Flower Street in Orange, where he sexually assaulted her, stole her personal belongings and...
SANTA ANA, CA
mynewsla.com

Police Seek to ID Suspect in Slaying of Corona Man

An investigation was under way Wednesday to identify the suspect who gunned down a 27-year-old man on a Corona street. Stephen Desio of Corona was fatally shot just after 1 a.m. Saturday near the intersection of Cottonwood Court and Fullerton Avenue, according to the Corona Police Department. Sgt. Jason Waldon...
CORONA, CA
mynewsla.com

Man Killed in Seal Beach Police Shooting

A man allegedly armed with a gun was fatally shot by Seal Beach police, authorities said Tuesday. Officers went to the 100 block of Old Ranch Road about 9:35 p.m. Monday “regarding a suspicious person in front of a residence,” the Seal Beach Police Department reported. “Officers contacted...
SEAL BEACH, CA
newsantaana.com

Tustin police officers arrested two suspects and recovered over $3K worth of stolen medication

Tustin police officers were dispatched to a local business regarding suspicious subjects that were inside of the store filling trash bags with numerous retail items. The police officers arrived on the scene prior to the subjects leaving and met them outside of the store. Despite denying their thievery intent, employee testimony and surveillance cameras suggested otherwise.
TUSTIN, CA
mynewsla.com

Man Charged with Fatally Stabbing Girlfriend in Stanton

A 22-year-old man was charged Wednesday with fatally stabbing his girlfriend in Stanton. Edgar Amezcua Navarrete was charged with murder with a sentencing enhancement for the personal use of a deadly weapon and two felony counts of assault with a deadly weapon. Navarrete is accused of killing 22-year-old Serena Celeste...
STANTON, CA
HeySoCal

Authorities release identity of man shot to death in Alhambra

Authorities Wednesday identified a man who was shot to death in Alhambra over the weekend. The shooting was reported at 6:13 p.m. Sunday in the 400 block of North Atlantic Boulevard, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. Alhambra police officers sent to the location found a man...
ALHAMBRA, CA
mynewsla.com

South Gate Father Sentenced for Murdering His 5-Month-Old Daughter

A South Gate man who pleaded no contest to murdering his 5-month-old daughter was sentenced Wednesday to 15 years to life in state prison. Jose Francisco Aleman — who was 22 at the time of the crime and is now 26 — pleaded no contest last Sept. 1 to second-degree murder for the Feb. 23, 2019, death of his daughter, Selena.
SOUTH GATE, CA

