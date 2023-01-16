ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Truck and trailer with show pigs stolen from family in Denver for Stock Show

By 9News
The Denver Gazette
The Denver Gazette
 3 days ago
A truck and trailer containing two show pigs were stolen from a family in Denver for the National Western Stock Show this weekend, according to Denver Gazette news partner 9News.

Miles Lee, who turned 19 Sunday, was here to compete in the Junior Market Swine Division Monday, in what would be his last year of eligibility before he ages out of the competition.

The Lee family made the 24-hour drive from Washington to Denver, arriving a day early to let the pigs get settled and relaxed. Saturday, they checked in to the Comfort Inn and Suites on Tower Road, parking their truck and trailer in front of the hotel.

Sunday morning, they came out to feed the pigs, only to discover the whole thing was gone -- the truck, the trailer, the pigs and a generator to keep them warm.

The Denver Gazette

The Denver Gazette

