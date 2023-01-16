Read full article on original website
This Middle-of-Nowhere Massachusetts General Store is Worth the Drive from any Corner of the StateTravel MavenWilliamsburg, MA
NY Advocates for privacy hope to stop the escalating use of cameras and monitoring software in New YorkAbdul GhaniAlbany, NY
Fast-growing restaurant chain opens new location in New YorkKristen WaltersTroy, NY
Support the new South End Grocery storeCarol DurantAlbany, NY
The floral spectacle "Cathedral in Bloom" returns to Albany.Raj guleriaAlbany, NY
iBerkshires.com
Fenn Street Homeless Shelter Expected to Open in Spring
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — After several years of anticipation, the First United Methodist Church's homeless shelter is set to open in the spring. Director of Community Development Justine Dodds last Wednesday reported that demolition has been completed and construction is underway. From the road, not much can be seen as the changes are occurring inside.
theberkshireedge.com
THE LAZY BERKSHIRE GARDENER: Week of January 19, 2023
Editor’s note: Ron Kujawski, who retired his long-running Gardener’s Checklist column in November, has found us a successor in Jodi Cahillane, so you know she comes well recommended. Jodi calls herself the “Lazy Berkshire Gardener”, and here’s why: “… because I don’t want to work too hard in...
wamc.org
Two-year $180,000 grant to expand food insecurity resources, programming at BCC and MCLA
The American Rescue Plan Act money will flow to Berkshire Community College in Pittsfield and the Massachusetts College of Liberal Arts in North Adams through a Community College Campus Hunger Program Grant from the Massachusetts Department of Higher Education. “It'll stretch over a few years, and both campuses are going...
iBerkshires.com
Next Generation to Lead Guido's Fresh Marketplace
GREAT BARRINGTON, Mass. — The future of Guido's Fresh Marketplace has been assured with a new generation preparing to take on the family business. Chris and Matt Masiero started with a roadside produce stand in 1979 on Route 7 in Pittsfield with a $2,500 loan from their father — after whom the store is named — and shuttled fresh produce from Chelsea Market in Boston.
$75 gift card for COVID-19 vaccine at clinic in Holyoke
The Holyoke Public Library is hosting free Covid-19 vaccine clinics.
Bob’s Stores to open at the Holyoke Mall
Bob's Stores is coming to the Holyoke Mall as its first western Massachusetts location.
WWLP 22News
Taking magnesium has a number of benefits to your health
(Mass Appeal) – Magnesium plays a few different roles in our body. It supports muscle and nerve function, and impacts our energy levels. Low levels in the body usually isn’t a problem, but for some people it’s crucial. Jonathan Evans from The Herbarium in Chicopee is here to explain more.
theberkshireedge.com
Gretchen Hoeltzel, 56, of West Stockbridge
Gretchen Hoeltzel, 56, of West Stockbridge passed away on December 13, 2022 at Berkshire Medical Center with her husband and mother by her side. Born in Elkhart, Indiana, on July 2, 1966, she was the daughter of Rudolph L. and Mary Ball Hoeltzel. She grew up in Indiana and Westport, Conn. and graduated with honors from the University of Massachusetts.
Popular Saratoga Springs Clothing Store To Close Later This Month
A national chain that has been a Saratoga Springs mainstay for 20 years will be closing for good in late January. As internet shopping has become the norm over the years, it is still disappointing to see brick-and-mortar stores go by the wayside. First and foremost jobs and livelihoods can be affected, and we never want to see business and commerce affected on a local level.
‘Hero’ needed to adopt FIV+ cat in Springfield
A “hero” is needed to step up and adopt a cat with feline immunodeficiency virus (FIV+) in Springfield, according to Dakin Humane Society. Murphy was a stray who has since been in a foster home after coming to Dakin Humane Society. “His foster says that he was shy...
thereminder.com
Vieau highlights new developments for Chicopee in 2023
CHICOPEE – Mayor John Vieau is looking forward to several key developments that will occur across 2023. City Hall continues to be modernized through two phases of renovation. After completing the first phase at the end of 2021, Vieau said design has just been completed for phase two. It will require funding approval from the City Council before additional renovations can be enacted, but Vieau considers the repairs a necessary inclusion.
theberkshireedge.com
BITS & BYTES: Barn raising at BBG; Berkshire Grown farmers market; Karlene Kantner exhibition at BGG; Fronteras Comunes relaunches; wildlife tracking lecture; Art Omi opens group exhibit
Stockbridge— Berkshire Botanical Garden will hold a “barn raising” on Saturday, January 21, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Made of locally harvested and milled trees, the “barn” in question is a botanical work of art that combines old world post-and-beam construction with innovative engineering and design elements.
GoFundMe launched for quadriplegic Springfield driver after her van was totaled
"Goodbye good van. Your replacement will have big tires to fill. I will drive again." A quadriplegic Springfield woman connected with the world through her specially equipped van. Then an uninsured driver totaled it. Andrea Pianka, who has been quadriplegic for over 20 years as the result of another car...
National Bagel Day: Top places to get a bagel in western Massachusetts
22News narrowed the list to the top 10 places to get bagels in western Massachusetts.
YAHOO!
How 'Welcome to Springfield' became the city's largest Facebook group, and what comes next
'What began as a pandemic resource has evolved into one of Springfield's largest virtual marketing businesses. "Welcome to Springfield MO | Connecting YOU to OUR Community" is Springfield's largest community Facebook group with more than 65,000 members. Created as a place to share information about COVID-19 closures, the group continues to offer a space for public discussion, but it also operates as a functioning business.
New bubble tea, ramen shop opens in Latham
Tai Chi Bubble Tea officially opened its doors at 800 Loudon Road in Latham at the very end of December. The new shop serves bubble tea, ramen, sushi burritos and poke bowls.
Schenectady woman wins grand prize in NYS photo contest
The New York State Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation (State Parks) and Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) congratulates the winners of the 2022 Outdoor Photo Contest. The contest asked New Yorkers to capture the beauty of outdoor New York and its natural beauty.
thereminder.com
John’s Corner reopens with a new owner after three-year hiatus
LUDLOW – On Jan. 9, John’s Corner Breakfast and Lunch opened its doors with a soft reopening for the community after the restaurant was closed for almost three years. “The first two days were absolutely insane,” new owner John Wrona said. “I had them waiting in a line at the door. Once a table finished eating, I replaced them right away with another group. I probably had at least 15 people waiting outside before I even opened.”
Missing Maura Murray billboards to raise awareness in Massachusetts
The Murray family believes “someone knows something” about what happened to Maura Murray, who went missing in 2004. And in February, 19 years after she went missing, billboards will help raise awareness in Massachusetts. “We firmly believe someone knows something and hope the exposure with the billboards will...
theberkshireedge.com
BITS & BYTES: Bidwell House Museum lecture series; BGG veggie farming workshop; Indigenous OLANA history lecture; “The Proposal” screening; Introduction to mindfulness; Vinyl Night at Methuselah Bar
Monterey— The first lecture of the Bidwell House Museum’s Winter Zoom Lecture Series is on January 18 at 7 p.m. online over Zoom. Stockbridge-Munsee Band of the Mohicans Tribal member Misty Cook will talk about Mohican Medicine for the Winter Months. In this talk she will will discuss the history of Medicines throughout the Tribe and will focus on #6 Wild Bergamot, Mullein, and Sumac. She will also talk about gathering, drying and preserving herbs and will discuss the usage of herbs through stories of the Tribe.
