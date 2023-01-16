ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsfield, MA

iBerkshires.com

Fenn Street Homeless Shelter Expected to Open in Spring

PITTSFIELD, Mass. — After several years of anticipation, the First United Methodist Church's homeless shelter is set to open in the spring. Director of Community Development Justine Dodds last Wednesday reported that demolition has been completed and construction is underway. From the road, not much can be seen as the changes are occurring inside.
PITTSFIELD, MA
theberkshireedge.com

THE LAZY BERKSHIRE GARDENER: Week of January 19, 2023

Editor’s note: Ron Kujawski, who retired his long-running Gardener’s Checklist column in November, has found us a successor in Jodi Cahillane, so you know she comes well recommended. Jodi calls herself the “Lazy Berkshire Gardener”, and here’s why: “… because I don’t want to work too hard in...
BERKSHIRE COUNTY, MA
iBerkshires.com

Next Generation to Lead Guido's Fresh Marketplace

GREAT BARRINGTON, Mass. — The future of Guido's Fresh Marketplace has been assured with a new generation preparing to take on the family business. Chris and Matt Masiero started with a roadside produce stand in 1979 on Route 7 in Pittsfield with a $2,500 loan from their father — after whom the store is named — and shuttled fresh produce from Chelsea Market in Boston.
GREAT BARRINGTON, MA
WWLP 22News

Taking magnesium has a number of benefits to your health

(Mass Appeal) – Magnesium plays a few different roles in our body. It supports muscle and nerve function, and impacts our energy levels. Low levels in the body usually isn’t a problem, but for some people it’s crucial. Jonathan Evans from The Herbarium in Chicopee is here to explain more.
CHICOPEE, MA
theberkshireedge.com

Gretchen Hoeltzel, 56, of West Stockbridge

Gretchen Hoeltzel, 56, of West Stockbridge passed away on December 13, 2022 at Berkshire Medical Center with her husband and mother by her side. Born in Elkhart, Indiana, on July 2, 1966, she was the daughter of Rudolph L. and Mary Ball Hoeltzel. She grew up in Indiana and Westport, Conn. and graduated with honors from the University of Massachusetts.
WEST STOCKBRIDGE, MA
Hot 99.1

Popular Saratoga Springs Clothing Store To Close Later This Month

A national chain that has been a Saratoga Springs mainstay for 20 years will be closing for good in late January. As internet shopping has become the norm over the years, it is still disappointing to see brick-and-mortar stores go by the wayside. First and foremost jobs and livelihoods can be affected, and we never want to see business and commerce affected on a local level.
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY
thereminder.com

Vieau highlights new developments for Chicopee in 2023

CHICOPEE – Mayor John Vieau is looking forward to several key developments that will occur across 2023. City Hall continues to be modernized through two phases of renovation. After completing the first phase at the end of 2021, Vieau said design has just been completed for phase two. It will require funding approval from the City Council before additional renovations can be enacted, but Vieau considers the repairs a necessary inclusion.
CHICOPEE, MA
theberkshireedge.com

BITS & BYTES: Barn raising at BBG; Berkshire Grown farmers market; Karlene Kantner exhibition at BGG; Fronteras Comunes relaunches; wildlife tracking lecture; Art Omi opens group exhibit

Stockbridge— Berkshire Botanical Garden will hold a “barn raising” on Saturday, January 21, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Made of locally harvested and milled trees, the “barn” in question is a botanical work of art that combines old world post-and-beam construction with innovative engineering and design elements.
STOCKBRIDGE, MA
YAHOO!

How 'Welcome to Springfield' became the city's largest Facebook group, and what comes next

'What began as a pandemic resource has evolved into one of Springfield's largest virtual marketing businesses. "Welcome to Springfield MO | Connecting YOU to OUR Community" is Springfield's largest community Facebook group with more than 65,000 members. Created as a place to share information about COVID-19 closures, the group continues to offer a space for public discussion, but it also operates as a functioning business.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
thereminder.com

John’s Corner reopens with a new owner after three-year hiatus

LUDLOW – On Jan. 9, John’s Corner Breakfast and Lunch opened its doors with a soft reopening for the community after the restaurant was closed for almost three years. “The first two days were absolutely insane,” new owner John Wrona said. “I had them waiting in a line at the door. Once a table finished eating, I replaced them right away with another group. I probably had at least 15 people waiting outside before I even opened.”
LUDLOW, MA
theberkshireedge.com

BITS & BYTES: Bidwell House Museum lecture series; BGG veggie farming workshop; Indigenous OLANA history lecture; “The Proposal” screening; Introduction to mindfulness; Vinyl Night at Methuselah Bar

Monterey— The first lecture of the Bidwell House Museum’s Winter Zoom Lecture Series is on January 18 at 7 p.m. online over Zoom. Stockbridge-Munsee Band of the Mohicans Tribal member Misty Cook will talk about Mohican Medicine for the Winter Months. In this talk she will will discuss the history of Medicines throughout the Tribe and will focus on #6 Wild Bergamot, Mullein, and Sumac. She will also talk about gathering, drying and preserving herbs and will discuss the usage of herbs through stories of the Tribe.
STOCKBRIDGE, MA

