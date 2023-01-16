Read full article on original website
CNET
All 49 Movies Netflix Is Releasing in 2023: The Full List
Netflix has released its film slate for 2023. Not everything has an exact release date yet, and new movies might be announced down the track, but several anticipated flicks are in the mix. Extraction 2, the Luther movie, Murder Mystery 2, Zack Snyder's Rebel Moon, Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget and Untitled Wes Anderson/Roald Dahl Film are the movies that stick out.
7 best new movies to watch this week on Netflix, Hulu and more (Jan. 9-15)
The biggest movies of the week include Rob Lowe, truly topical horror, arguments between parents and fighter pilots.
thedigitalfix.com
How to watch Babylon – can you stream the new Damien Chazelle movie?
Do you want to know how to watch Babylon? Of course you do, it’s a huge new movie from one of the best modern directors in Hollywood, and it’s certainly getting people talking. Our Babylon review suggests this is the nightmare version of Chazelle’s previous work, the musical...
Tom Hanks says 'no one' talks about the comic book movie he starred in with Jude Law and Daniel Craig
Tom Hanks starred in "Road to Perdition" with Jude Law and Daniel Craig, and said it was an "incredibly important movie for me to go through."
Annie Awards: ‘Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio’ Leads Feature Competition With Nine Noms
Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio leads the feature competition of the 50th annual Annie Awards for animation, with nine nominations including one in the top category for best animated feature. That’s followed by Turning Red with seven noms and Puss in Boot: The Last Wish and The Sea Beast, with six apiece. Alongside Pinocchio, the movies Turning Red, Puss in Boots: The Last Wish, The Sea Beast and Wendell & Wild are nominated for best animated feature. Charlotte, Inu-Oh, Annecy winner Little Nicholas, Marcel the Shell with Shoes On and My Father’s Dragon are nominated for best independent animated feature.More from The...
How ‘Master and Commander’ and ‘King Kong’ Inspired Netflix’s Animated Oscar Contender ‘The Sea Beast’
Growing up, Chris Williams loved adventure movies, and among his favorites was King Kong. “The idea of the uncharted island, the mysteries beyond the horizon, was so compelling to me, and then there’s meeting this fierce beast that was so huge in scale and so formidable,” he says. “Yet over the course of the story, you form a real connection and empathy toward the creature. That, to me, was just an incredible feat of storytelling.” Williams, an Oscar winner for Disney’s Big Hero Six, also recalls seeing old maps of the sea: “The mapmakers would populate the ocean with these really...
wegotthiscovered.com
Review: ‘The Last of Us’ on HBO is not the perfect adaptation… it’s better
Even more than a decade after it originally came out, that gut-wrenching scene of Joel Miller in the opening moments of The Last of Us video game still leaves audiences a sobbing wreck. That alone speaks more about what creators Neil Druckmann and Craig Mazin have managed to pull off than any combination of words at any length could possibly do justice.
7 book-to-screen adaptations to watch in 2023
Last year, many impressive book-to-TV adaptations landed on streaming platforms. In 2023, filmmakers and TV producers are debuting a few more, and the source material spans everything from detective mysteries to childhood classics. In fact, some of this year's most anticipated TV shows and movies are based on books. Here are seven books being adapted for the screen in early 2023 to keep your eye on: 'The Pale Blue Eye,' by Louis Bayard (2007) Has anyone else noticed the resurgence of murder mystery stories? Fans of the genre can rejoice because 2023 has even more whodunnits on the way. First up is The Pale Blue...
TVGuide.com
Netflix Top 10 Shows and Movies: New Releases and Trending Today, January 17
Gonker! Has anyone seen Gonker? Everyone please keep your eyes peeled for Gonker, the star of the new No. 1 movie on Netflix, Dog Gone. He's gone missing after a walk on the Appalachian Trail, and it's up to his irresponsible owner and Rob Lowe to find him before tragedy strikes. Sure, Netflix also has movies like the blockbuster hit Glass Onion, a new film starring Christian Bale, and a documentary about a hatchet wielding hitchhiker, but who cares? We're all about finding Gonker. GONKER!!!! C'mere boy! GONNNNNNNNNNNNNNKER!!!
IGN
How to Watch The Conjuring Movies in Chronological Order
You'd think it would be enough for filmmaker James Wan (Furious 7, Aquaman) to have two hugely successful horror franchises under his belt — with Saw and Insidious (both co-created with writing partner Leigh Whannell). But then he also went and created The Conjuring, which since its debut in 2013 has produced eight films in total, grossing over $2 billion at the box office.
Adapting Stephen King's Jerusalem's Lot: 2021's Chapelwaite Is A Creepy And Horrific Prequel To King's Beloved Vampire Novel
Violent murder, bloodsucking, an eyeless baby and more make Chapelwaite effective small screen gothic horror.
Indie film is at a crossroads. And Sundance is full of 'canaries in the coal mine'
As the film festival returns in person for the first time since 2020, organizers, filmmakers and executives reflect on its role in a changing culture.
Reyn Doi: 5 Things To Know About The Breakout Star Of ‘That ‘90s Show’
Reyn Doi is a Japanese-American actor and dancer. He plays Ozzie in That ’90s Show on Netflix. That ’70 Show fans are in for a major treat of nostalgia thanks to Netflix with the spinoff series That ’90s Show. Premiering Jan. 19, the show takes place two decades after the conclusion of the original teen sitcom, and follows Donna and Eric’s daughter Leia, who spends the summer at her grandparents Kitty and Red’s Point Place home for the summer of 1995. Leia parties in the basement, just like her parents did many years ago, with new friends like Ozzie. Ozzie is played by 13-year-old Reyn Doi, who is the breakout star of the show.
The Bee Gees’ 40 greatest songs – ranked!
40. For Whom the Bell Tolls (1993) The Bee Gees’ biggest 90s hit sums up the pros and cons of their output during the decade. On the one hand, it’s an exceptionally high-quality song, the product of master craftsmen at work. On the other, the production is slick to the point of seeming faintly anodyne.
‘Warners Bros.: 100 Years of Storytelling’: Author Previews First Look at Studio History
This year marks the 100th anniversary of Warner Bros., and the studio plans to celebrate the occasion in a number of different ways, the first of which in print with the May 30 release of “Warner Bros.: 100 Years of Storytelling.” Written by Mark A. Viera and his research advisors Alexa L. Foreman and Sloan De Forest, the tome charts the history of Warners across 180 pages filled with production details culled straight from studio archives, and complemented by an incredible array of photographs and images that have been carefully preserved (or in some cases restored). Here’s an exclusive look at...
Collider
'Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes' Casts William H. Macy
As Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes ramps up its production more details are finally coming out. A new report by Deadline reveals actor William H. Macy has joined the cast list alongside Owen Teague, Freya Allan, and Peter Macon. Currently, it is unknown who Macy will be playing in the upcoming feature.
Ravi Srinivasan, Toronto Film Festival Programmer, Dies at 37
Ravi Srinivasan, senior manager of festival programming at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF), died over the weekend. He was 37. Born and raised in Sarnia, Ontario, with Indian and Filipino cultural roots, Srinivasan studied film and English literature at Wilfrid Laurier University and film production at Sheridan College. He was an international programmer at Hot Docs, the founder and executive director of the South Western International Film Festival and senior programmer of National Canadian Film Day. Since 2013, Srinivasan contributed to the TIFF programming team and was senior manager of festival programming, with a focus on programming feature films from South...
