Franklin, TN

Over $100K raised by Giving Machines Nashville during holiday season

By Nikki McGee
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4PM9j5_0kFyNoBj00

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WKRN) — Giving Machines Nashville returned to Middle Tennessee for a second holiday season. Now, organizers are thanking community members after their generosity made a huge impact on local charities.

Machines were placed around the Cool Springs Galleria during the holidays to help five local charities, including GraceWorks Ministries, Tennessee Resettlement Aid, Catholic Charities, Angel Heart Farms, and Achilles International. Several international charities also benefitted.

“It just really brought the spirit of light and giving, and it’s such a great thing to help others, especially in our community,” said Sarah Critchlow, co-chair for Giving Machines Nashville.

The machines raised approximately $117,000 this holiday season. Organizers hope they’ll be able to bring the machines back next year.

“People know that the money that’s given to those machines will stay in their community, and it’s a safe way to give and take your family,” Carla Parker, co-chair for Giving Machines Nashville, added. “Like Sarah said, all kids of all ages can go, which is nice. You feel that you’re in a place where you’re making a difference for your community together.”

Here is a list of some of the items purchased:

  • Food for a family: 282
  • Boxes of diapers: 160
  • Car seats: 27
  • Hot meals: 5,550
  • Sleeping bags: 110
  • Feminine hygiene kit
  • Ducks: 1,860
  • Shoes: 100
