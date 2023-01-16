Sam Worthington spends lots of time looking intensely glum in Transfusion, matching the tone of the writer/director Matt Nable’s quietly moody action-drama. You can’t blame the guy: not long ago Worthington was swimming in shimmering oceans on a picturesque planet populated by lanky smurfs. Now, in this sombre Stan original film, Worthington plays Ryan Logan, a former sniper for the Australian Army who is struggling to adjust to normal society. He starts selling wine he knows nothing about before getting in over his head, entangled in a narrative reminiscent of a Liam Neeson B-thriller.

11 MINUTES AGO