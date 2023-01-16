Read full article on original website
Woman begs boyfriend to spy on her through the kitchen window as she cooks dinner: 'Is it too much to ask?'
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by an acquaintance, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. I bet a beautiful woman at work. She was tall and willowy with long hair and even longer legs. I estimated her age at around eighteen. She turned out to be thirty-six.
Today’s Dylan Dreyer missing from the morning show studio after telling fans she’s ‘free’
DYLAN Dreyer was missing from the Today show studio on Wednesday after going on a trip with her husband. The TV meteorologist, 41, told fans she was headed to Florida with Brian Fichera in a post to Instagram on Tuesday. She wrote: "Heading to Orlando for @hiltongrandvacations #hgvlpga without kids!!...
Sister Wives’ Meri Brown Slammed for Selling New $6K ‘Love’ Retreat After Kody Brown Split
Backlash! Sister Wives star Meri Brown was slammed for selling a new $6K “love” retreat following her split from Kody Brown. “I am so excited about this one. We have so many good things planned,” Meri, 52, announced about an upcoming retreat at Lizzie’s Heritage Inn in an Instagram video posted on Tuesday, January 17.
I Lost My Dad. These Are The 7 Words I Wish I'd Never Been Told At His Funeral.
"There were a few phrases that came up over and over again. ... Many just floated past me ... but others became lodged under my skin."
In a stunning move, thanks to Survivor, I have had what I term a ‘television victory’
The last few years have been difficult, but have also brought into sharp focus things that are important to be grateful for. Getting through lockdowns and isolating and having Covid and being ill at home would have been a lot harder without loved ones, community, and networks to rely on.
Column: S.D. couple turns pandemic wedding saga into feature film
Chris and Hillary Soriano postponed their wedding so many times due to the pandemic that they turned their experience into a romantic comedy that premieres Jan. 20
Daily Northwestern
Reel Thoughts: ‘The Fabelmans’ is a success as both introspective autobiography and family drama
Warning: This article contains mild spoilers. Venerated filmmaker Steven Spielberg has struck again with “The Fabelmans,” a family drama that functions as an insightful retrospective of his youth. Despite reeling in only $20.2 million on a $40 million budget at the global box office, the film has been...
Transfusion review – paint-by-numbers drama could be written by AI
Sam Worthington spends lots of time looking intensely glum in Transfusion, matching the tone of the writer/director Matt Nable’s quietly moody action-drama. You can’t blame the guy: not long ago Worthington was swimming in shimmering oceans on a picturesque planet populated by lanky smurfs. Now, in this sombre Stan original film, Worthington plays Ryan Logan, a former sniper for the Australian Army who is struggling to adjust to normal society. He starts selling wine he knows nothing about before getting in over his head, entangled in a narrative reminiscent of a Liam Neeson B-thriller.
Daily Northwestern
Reel Thoughts: ‘The Pale Blue Eye’ is a good murder mystery with some significant flaws lurking under the surface
Warning: This story contains spoilers. Netflix original series and movies are quite an inconsistent bunch: For every “El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie,” there is a “Resident Evil.” Luckily, “The Pale Blue Eye” bucks that trend with a solid — but not groundbreaking — murder mystery based on Louis Bayard’s novel of the same name.
