Man killed, woman hospitalized after someone opened fire into their Baytown apartment, police say
The man and woman were inside their apartment when an unknown suspect fired multiple shots, wounding both victims, police said.
Suspect arrested after man killed, woman injured during shooting in Hempstead, police say
HOUSTON – A suspect has been arrested after a double shooting in Hempstead Tuesday evening, according to police. On Tuesday, officers with the Hempstead Police Department responded to reports of a shooting in the 100 block of Layfette Street around 8:30 p.m. When officers arrived, they found a man...
Following Mass Shooting at Club Parking Lot in NW Harris County, Deputies Report: One Dead, Multiple Injured
As per deputies, over 50 gunshots were fired at a club in northwest Harris County, leaving one person dead and 4 others hospitalized. Deputies were called to a gunshot at the Touch Lounge parking lot near FM 1960 and Greenwood Forest Drive on Sunday at around 2 a.m. 5 people—2...
Shooting victim crashes his car into train before it burst into flames in SE Houston, police say
A series of chain events ended with a man being severely injured in southeast Houston Wednesday night. According to Houston police, there were two separate scenes involved in this incident. Preliminary information suggests an adult man was shot in the 8600 block of Telean Street. He was able to drive...
'Please have mercy' | Mother seeking help to find suspect who gunned down trans woman outside Houston Chick-fil-A
HOUSTON — The family of a transgender woman who was shot and killed outside of Chick-fil-A in 2021 is asking for the public's help to find her killer. Iris Santos, 22, was gunned down nearly two years ago on April 23 outside of the fast-food chain on Westheimer Road in west Houston.
VIDEO: Gun-wielding suspect chased by HCSO deputy caught on Marine’s dash cam
When a Harris County deputy tried to pull a vehicle over for a routine traffic stop on Tuesday, they got more than they bargained for. The suspects said to be transporting contraband tried to get away, but didn’t get very far. The tense moments, all caught on a veteran’s...
Family of transgender woman makes public plea 2 years after her murder in west Houston
HOUSTON – The family of a transgender woman who was shot and killed outside a west Houston fast-food restaurant in 2021 is asking for the public’s help Wednesday morning in hopes someone will provide information that will lead to an arrest. The family stood along side Houston police...
Photos released of suspect, vehicle tied to shooting that left 1 dead, 1 critically injured in NW Houston, HPD says
HOUSTON – Surveillance photos were released of a suspect wanted in the fatal shooting of one man and critical injuring of another on Sunday in northwest Houston, according to the Houston Police Department. The shooting was reported at 1:25 p.m. in the 3300 block of De Soto Street. When...
Detective believes suspect was convinced to do 'right thing' because mom was there during interview
HOUSTON — It was terrifying to watch when Houston police released a dashcam video showing an Uber driver being held at gunpoint. The driver didn't give up his car and eventually was able to get away, but authorities said he was lucky it played out that way. The incident...
Man fatally shot, woman injured when suspect opens fire at Baytown apartment complex, police say
BAYTOWN, Texas – Baytown police are hunting for the suspect who opened fire on a man and woman at an apartment complex Tuesday afternoon. Officers responded to a “shots fired” call around 12:45 a.m. at an apartment complex in the 1200 Block of Missouri Street. Upon arrival,...
21-year-old man charged in shooting of girlfriend found dead in north Houston home, HPD said
Police said the 23-year-old victim was found dead, with at least one gunshot wound, in a bedroom at her north Houston home.
Search underway for man accused of barricading himself inside home during SWAT standoff in NE Harris County after firing shots at wife, HCSO says
HOUSTON – Deputies with Harris County Sheriff’s Office are searching for a man accused of firing shots at his wife and then barricading himself inside a home in northeast Harris County Tuesday. Deputies received a call around 1:30 a.m. for reports about a domestic dispute at a home...
Suspect arrested 8 months after man shot and killed outside southwest Houston motel
HPD previously released surveillance photos and video of the suspect, hoping someone would recognize him. The 28-year-old was arrested on Jan. 11.
Man accused of threatening family escapes during SWAT standoff in north Harris Co., deputies say
Deputies said they have received previous calls at the residence and the suspect has an "extensive criminal record." After a few hours, the wife and three children were released unharmed.
Woman hurt able to point out suspect in deadly Hempstead shooting near church, police say
The deadly shooting happened near a church, and police say there's a connection between the victims and the shooter, but further details are not yet known.
Video: Woman attempts to chase robbers after bag-snatching, gets dragged by suspect’s vehicle in apartment complex, HPD says
HOUSTON – A surveillance video was released of an aggravated robbery of a woman at a southeast Houston apartment complex in hopes someone will recognize those involved, according to the Houston Police Department. The robbery was reported on Nov. 9, 2022 around 12 a.m. at an apartment complex located...
Remains found in woods near where police had narrowed down search for missing woman
HOUSTON — A woman's body was found Wednesday in a wooded area in Sunnyside, according to the Houston Police Department. Police said the discovery was made along Wilmington Street, near the intersection of Cullen Boulevard and Reed Road, in southeast Houston. The remains were found near where police narrowed...
2 suspects in custody after HCSO deputy falls in bayou during chase in Katy, officials say
Authorities said when they had one suspect in custody after the chase, a second suspect tried to run off, while still handcuffed, in the tunnel system under the road.
Houston mom who said 4-year-old was ‘now in heaven’ after fatally stabbing own daughter sentenced to 40 years, DA says
HOUSTON – A Houston woman has been sentenced to 40 years in prison after pleading guilty to murder last week in the stabbing death of her 4-year-old daughter, Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg announced Tuesday. “It is almost incomprehensible that a mother would brutally murder her own baby,”...
A restaurant guest shot the robber and returned the money to the customers; the robber's mother spoke out.
Houston restaurant armed robber was slain by a man who stepped forward to speak with authorities on Monday. A black-clad, masked man is seen on surveillance video brandishing a revolver while robbing customers at a southwest Houston taqueria.
