Cincinnati, OH

NFL divisional round playoff schedule: Bengals travel to Buffalo, while 49ers host Cowboys Sunday night

By Jason Owens, Yahoo Sports
 6 days ago
There's still one more wild-card game to play. But the NFL's divisional-round playoff schedule is set.

The NFL announced next weekend's slate at the conclusion of Cincinnati's win over the Baltimore Ravens Sunday night, which secured a trip to Buffalo for the Bengals. The Dallas Cowboys and Tampa Bay Buccaneers will play Monday night in the week's final wild-card game. The winner will travel to play the San Francisco 49ers next Sunday.

NFL divisional round schedule

No. 4 Jacksonville Jaguars at No. 1 Kansas City Chiefs

Saturday, Jan. 21 | 4:30 ET | NBC

No. 6 New York Giants at No. 1 Philadelphia Eagles

Saturday, Jan. 21 | 8:15 p.m. ET | Fox

No. 3 Cincinnati Bengals at No. 2 Buffalo Bills

Sunday, Jan. 22 | 3 ET | CBS

No. 5 Dallas Cowboys at No. 2 San Francisco 49ers

Sunday, Jan. 22 | 6:30 ET | Fox

More rematches in store for divisional round

Following a wild-card weekend that saw rematches from the regular season in every game, familiarity will again be a theme in the divisional round.

Saturday kicks off with the second matchup of the season pitting Patrick Mahomes against Trevor Lawrence. Mahomes' Chiefs got the best of Lawrence's Jaguars in a 27-17 Week 7 win. The Jaguars are a drastically better team since the loss dropped them to 3-7. Since then, they've won seven out of eight games, including Saturday's rally from a 27-0 hole to beat the Los Angeles Chargers.

The Saturday night slate will feature a very familiar matchup between the NFC East rival Giants and Eagles. Philadelphia won both regular-season matchups, thought its Week 18 win arrived against a Giants team resting its starters for the playoffs. The Eagles beat the Giants in Week 14, 48-22.

Sunday will feature a much-anticipated matchup between the Bills and Bengals after their Week 17 game was canceled in the first half following the harrowing on-field collapse of Damar Hamlin. The Bills safety suffered cardiac arrest on the field and was transported to a local hospital. He's since been released and was well enough last week to visit the Bills' facility. Now his Bills host a playoff game against the defending AFC champions.

The Cowboys beat the Bucs on Monday to secure the first matchup of the postseason that's not a rematch from the regular season. They'll renew their longstanding playoff rivalry with the 49ers to close out the divisional round schedule.

