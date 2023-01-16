Vote for the Tennessean girls athlete of the week for Jan. 9-14
By George Robinson, Nashville Tennessean
The Tennessean
3 days ago
It's time to pull out your mobile phones, tablets or desktop and vote for the Tennessean girls athlete of the week for Jan. 9-14.
We've got another 10 high school athletes to choose from. This week's list includes Loretto's Ally Weathers, Rossview's Torri James, Clarksville's Imari Berry, Clarksville Christian's Lauren Hassell, Columbia's Sanaa Bailey, Zion Christian's Ashleia Coble, Summit's Quinn Johnston, Nolensville's Emily Hunter, Brentwood's Ella Ryan and Fayetteville's Trinity Dixon.
Vote now before the poll closes at noon on Thursday. The winner will be announced that afternoon. Click on the image below to make your choice.
