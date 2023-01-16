ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Taunton, MA

Sports scores, stats from the weekend: B-R wrestling has four winners at Woburn tournament

By Cameron Merritt, The Taunton Daily Gazette
 3 days ago

TAUNTON— It was a fairly active weekend for high school sports in the Greater Taunton area.

Here's a look at all of the scores, stats and highlights from Saturday and Sunday.

Girls Hockey: Hockomock Stars at Dedham

SCORE: Dedham 9, Hockomock Stars 5

LOCATION: Bliss Flood Omni Rink

DATE: Jan. 14

RECORD: 0-9 (0-3 Hockomock League)

NEXT GAME: Wednesday vs. Westwood

Wrestling: Taunton at Marshfield Super Quad

SCORES: Methuen 54, Taunton 26; Taunton 78, South Shore Tech 6; Taunton 69, Marshfield 12; Taunton 58, Silver Lake 24

LOCATION: Marshfield High School

DATE: Jan. 14

RECORD: 12-1 (5-0 Hockomock)

HIGHLIGHTS: Xavier Sandoval (132), Ben Mandeville (145), Ethan Harris (182) and Logan Frank (220) won all four of their respective matches. Other winners of the day included Johnnie Mainer-Smith (106), Mike Leskoski (113), Tanisha Whiteside (120), Brian Haen (126), Anthony Vieira (138), John Mandeville (152), Will Buffington (160), Elijah Prophete and Bobby Tran (285).

NEXT MEET: Wednesday vs. Milford

Boys Basketball: Bridgewater-Raynham at TechBoston Academy

SCORE: TechBoston Academy 78, Bridgewater-Raynham 47

LOCATION: Jean Yawkey Center

DATE: Jan. 15

RECORD: 2-8 (1-2 Southeast Conference)

HIGHLIGHTS: Chase Balutis led the way for the Trojans with 10 points, while Noah Perry-Lewis and Mike Rein both scored eight and Dylan Rodriguez had seven.

NEXT GAME: Monday at Brookline

Girls Basketball: Bridgewater-Raynham vs. Needham

SCORE: Bridgewater-Raynham 42, Needham 41

LOCATION: Bridgewater-Raynham Regional High School

DATE: Jan. 15

RECORD: 7-2 (3-0 SEC)

HIGHLIGHTS: Reese Bartlett led the way for the Trojans with 16 points, six rebounds, four steals and a block while Natalia Hall-Rosa had 13 points, six rebounds and two assists and Jenna Micciantuono had 12 points, seven rebounds and two steals.

NEXT GAME: Tuesday vs. Durfee

Boys Hockey: Bridgewater-Raynham at Burlington

SCORE: Burlington 3, Bridgewater-Raynham 2

LOCATION: Burlington Ice Palace

DATE: Jan. 14

RECORD: 0-10

NEXT GAME: Monday vs. North Attleboro

Wrestling: Bridgewater-Raynham at Woburn Invitational

RESULT: Third Place (199.5)

LOCATION: Woburn High School

DATE: Jan. 14

RECORD: 11-1 (2-0 Southeast Conference)

HIGHLIGHTS: Brent von Magnus (120), Christian Curley (170), Chris Hogg (182) and Nathan Leach (195) all won their respective weight classes, while Kennedie Davis (106) and Myles Beckett (220) both finished third.

NEXT MEET: Wednesday at New Bedford

Boys Hockey: Southeastern/Bristol-Plymouth at Diman/Durfee/Westport

SCORE: Diman/Durfee/Westport 2, Southeastern/Bristol-Plymouth 1 (OT)

LOCATION: Driscoll Arena

DATE: Jan. 14

RECORD: 3-3-1 (2-1 Mayflower League)

HIGHLIGHTS: Andrew Flanagan scored the lone goal with assists from Colin Wilbur and Cam Perry. Goalie Dylan Quinn made 32 saves in net for the Hawks.

NEXT GAME: TBA

Wrestling: Bristol-Plymouth at Cohasset Quad

SCORES: Bristol-Plymouth 56, Canton 18; Bristol-Plymouth 66, Nauset 12; Bristol-Plymouth 45, Cohasset 30

LOCATION: Cohasset High School

DATE: Jan. 14

RECORD: 13-3 (1-1 MAC)

HIGHLIGHTS: Brooke Weafer (106), Colin Donovan (113), Jacob Bettencourt (132), Jack Ramonetta (160), Dominic Watson (170), Harlin Welch (182) and James McDonough (220) won all three of their respective matches.

NEXT MEET: Wednesday at Southeastern

Taunton Daily Gazette sports reporter Cameron Merritt can be reached at cmerritt@tauntongazette.com. You can follow him on Twitter at @CamMerritt_News. Support local journalism by purchasing a digital or print subscription to the Taunton Daily Gazette today.

This article originally appeared on The Taunton Daily Gazette: Sports scores, stats from the weekend: B-R wrestling has four winners at Woburn tournament

