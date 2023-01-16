ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bottineau, ND

Basketball: Dakota College at Bottineau and Bismarck State split Sunday’s doubleheader

By Adeena Balthazor
 3 days ago

Sunday afternoon featured a junior college doubleheader in Bottineau, as the Dakota College at Bottineau men’s and women’s teams hosted MonDak Conference foe Bismarck State College.

Men’s Score Dakota College at Bottineau 88 Bismarck State College 79 Final
Women’s Score Dakota College at Bottineau 65 Bismarck State College 88 Final
