Basketball: Dakota College at Bottineau and Bismarck State split Sunday’s doubleheader
Sunday afternoon featured a junior college doubleheader in Bottineau, as the Dakota College at Bottineau men’s and women’s teams hosted MonDak Conference foe Bismarck State College.
Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
|Men’s Score
|Dakota College at Bottineau
|88
|Bismarck State College
|79
|Final
|Women’s Score
|Dakota College at Bottineau
|65
|Bismarck State College
|88
|Final
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KX NEWS.
Comments / 0