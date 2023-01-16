ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

Saints drop western new york finale against Canisius

By Brandon Williams
NEWS10 ABC
NEWS10 ABC
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DPdgp_0kFyMA7000

BUFFALO, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — Reserve Tre Dinkins scored a career-high 18 points as Canisius snapped Siena Basketball’s seven-game win streak with a 66-62 decision at the Koessler Athletic Center. Michael Baer posted career-highs of 15 points and three blocks while adding eight rebounds for the Saints who suffered their first MAAC defeat.

Dinkins, who came in averaging just 4.1 points with 11 made threes all season, shot 5-7 from the field including 4-5 from distance while adding six rebounds for Canisius (5-12, 3-5), which has won three of four following a nine-game losing streak. Fellow reserve George Maslennikov added 14 points on 6-9 shooting for the Golden Griffins who held a 36-10 advantage in bench points.

Baer shot 6-8 from the field for Siena (12-6, 6-1) which had entered play leading the MAAC in both field goal percentage (.462) and three-point field goal percentage (.366). However, the Saints, outside of Baer, shot just a collective 18-58 (31%) from the field including only 5-19 (26%) from three against the MAAC’s worst field goal percentage defense in Canisius (.473).

The Golden Griffins led for the final 27 minutes and by as many as 14 points. Siena jumped out to a quick 9-2 start, but Canisius countered with a 12-2 response to take a 14-11 lead at the 12:06 mark on one of Dinkins’ four first-half threes. The Golden Griffins never trailed thereafter, and the MAAC’s leader in threes made six in the first half to take a 36-28 lead at the break.

The Canisius advantage ballooned to 46-32 with 14:05 to go before the Saints’ defense clamped down. Siena held the Griffs scoreless for the next 7:15, and slowly chipped away with 10 unanswered to rally within 46-42 with 7:20 left.

But Canisius answered with a 9-1 run to push their lead back to a dozen at 55-43 with 2:58 remaining. The Saints made one final furious push – scoring 13 points in the final 46 seconds – capped by a Michael Eley steal of inbound and three to make it a one-possession game at 65-62 with 10.3 seconds to go. However, Canisius shot 14-15 from the free throw line to hang on as Siena suffered its first loss in 35 days.

Javian McCollum scored 13 points and dished out five assists for the Saints who have lost six straight and nine of their last 10 at the Koessler Athletic Center. Jackson Stormo added 10 of his 12 points in the first half for Siena which came up short in their bid for the program’s first Western New York sweep in seven years.

The Saints return to the Capital Region to open a season-long three-game homestand Friday vs. new MAAC foe Mount St Mary’s at 7 p.m. at MVP Arena.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NEWS10 ABC.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NEWS10 ABC

O’Hanlon breaks Duanesburg scoring record in win over Middleburgh

Duanesburg's Allison O'Hanlon has been the heart and soul behind a girls basketball program in pursuit of a second straight Section II, Class C title. The junior guard has guided the Eagles to a 9-3 record, and a top-three ranking in New York State. They were aiming for win No. 10 on the season Wednesday night at Middleburgh, but a victory wasn't the only thing at stake against the Knights.
DUANESBURG, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Mechanicville starts strong, staves off Saratoga Catholic

HALFMOON, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Mechanicville (6-4) boys basketball team played host to Saratoga Catholic (9-4) on Wednesday night. The Red Raiders started the game on a 9-0 run, and jumped out to a 17-2 lead in the first quarter. Mechanicville led 20-9 after the first quarter. Saratoga Catholic dominated the second quarter 12-4, cutting […]
MECHANICVILLE, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Damar Hamlin mural unveiled in Larkin Square

As Bills safety Damar Hamlin continues his recovery from his on-field cardiac arrest, a mural dedicated to Hamlin has popped up on Seneca Street in Larkinville. The mural depicts the Bills safety in full uniform, making a heart with his hands.
BUFFALO, NY
WKBW-TV

John Roth named Chief Operating Officer of Pegula Sports & Entertainment and Buffalo Sabres

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — John Roth has been named Chief Operating Officer of Pegula Sports & Entertainment and the Buffalo Sabres. According to the Sabres, Roth worked at Fidelity Investments for the past 24 years as an investor and served as portfolio manager of the Fidelity New Millennium and Fidelity Mid-Cap Stock Fund and as co-manager of Fidelity Advisor New Insights Fund.
BUFFALO, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Shrek Rave coming to Albany in February

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Calling all ogres, talking donkeys, fairy godmothers, and overall “Shrek” lovers. Empire Live Albany will host a Shrek Rave on February 24 at 93 N Pearl Street in Albany. Tickets for the event can be purchased online, and you must be 18 years or older to attend. The rave will start […]
ALBANY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

‘Countdown to Triple Crown’ event planned in Saratoga

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The National Museum of Racing and Hall of Fame will play host to a special “Countdown to the Triple Crown” fundraising event on Saturday, February 4. This new event, scheduled exactly three months before the 2023 Kentucky Derby, will feature hundreds of silent auction items and an online auction of unique items and experience packages to benefit the Museum.
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY
newyorkupstate.com

Ikea furniture store chain opens 2 pick-up locations in Upstate NY

Ikea is finally in Upstate New York — sort of. The Swedish furniture store chain launched a new pick-up location for the Syracuse and Buffalo areas this month, according to its website. “We are excited to confirm that we’ve recently opened our Pick-Up Location in Liverpool, NY, which offers...
SYRACUSE, NY
NEWS10 ABC

NEWS10 ABC

47K+
Followers
25K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

Your local news leader providing the most up-to-date information about what is happening in your community, at news10.com.

 https://www.news10.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy