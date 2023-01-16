Read full article on original website
Kirkland’s in Lawton, Oklahoma is Closing but a New Store is Rumored to be Opening Soon
If you haven't heard the unfortunate news yet, Kirkland's in Lawton, OK. is going out of business. The store will be closing its doors permanently later this month, possibly to make room for another retail store that's rumored to move into the outlet space. It seems there's been a rash of closing in Lawton, Fort Sill lately.
‘Legacy of the Warrior’ luncheon rescheduled for March
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The “Legacy of the Warrior” luncheon has been rescheduled for Thursday, March 9th. It will begin at 11 a.m. at the Patriot Club on Fort Sill, and will feature speakers from the Kiowa, Comanche and Apache Nations. Additionally, the KCA Vets color guard, native...
Highland Cemetery arch work complete
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - After over a month of work, construction on the Highland Cemetery arch is officially complete. Construction to replace the mortar on each column began on December 1, it’s been closed since then. Though the arch is complete, it will not reopen until the streetlight can...
This Famous Talk Show Host Graduated College in Wichita Falls, Texas
One of the most famous, well-respected, and culturally relevant celebrities the world has ever known went to college right here at Midwestern State University. “Who is it, Eric? I’m sitting on pins and needles over here," said nobody. The titan of daytime talk, Oprah's illegitimate offspring, the Macho Man of mustaches himself:
Co-chair of 4th annual Duncan Area Art Hall of fame talks event details
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The 4th annual Duncan Area Arts Hall of Fame is Saturday, January 28. 7News spoke with Cindy Parks, the event’s co-chair, about what participants can expect if they attend. The 4th annual Duncan Area Arts Hall of Fame will happen at Simmons Center Theatre. It...
OSBI: Remains of a child found in rural Grady County
The remains of a child have been found in rural Grady County outside of Rush Springs, according to the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation.
Police: Man found seriously injured at hotel in Lawton
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A man is in the hospital, after being found seriously injured at a hotel in Lawton. Lawton Police Capt. John Mull says officers were called to the Executive Inn, in the 3100 block of NW Cache Road at approximately 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday. Capt. Mull says when officers arrived, they found the man unresponsive, with a serious injury. He would not say what type of injury the man suffered.
Game of the Week Preview: Mac vs Lawton
Lawton boys win 126-42, Duncan girls roll on. A young Marlow team is looking to get back to state in 2023. Macarthur leans on senior led squad for improved 2023 season.
Missing Oklahoma 4-year-old reportedly beaten to death on Christmas, buried near fence
CYRIL, Okla. (TCD) -- A missing 4-year-old girl’s caregiver has been charged with first-degree murder as investigators transition their search into a recovery operation for her remains. Athena Brownfield was reported missing to the Cyril Police Department Jan. 10 after a postal carrier found her 5-year-old sister wandering alone....
OSBI investigators revisit home of missing 4-year-old in Cyril Sunday
The search continues for missing 4-year-old Athena Brownfield who disappeared from Cyril earlier this week. Sunday morning, authorities revisited a site they’ve searched before.
Auditions happening this week for LCT’s ‘Pinkalicious’
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Lawton Community Theatre is preparing to present “Pinkalicious: The Musical,” in March at the McMahon Memorial Auditorium. Auditions for the show this week are being held for those interested in being a part of the production. They will start at the auditorium on...
Digital literacy classes being held at Lawton Public Library
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Wednesday was the second day for the Digital Literacy Learning Workshops at the Lawton Public Library. These workshops are held by Connected Nation as a way to help share computer, internet, and mobile device basics with the community. In the workshops, participants learn to use and...
COURT DOCS: Athena Brownfield killed on Christmas (GRAPHIC)
CYRIL, Okla. (KSWO) - Newly released court documents shed new light into the murder of Athena Brownfield. In the court documents charging Ivon Adams with first degree murder and child neglect, officials lay out the timeline and more details about what happened to the 4-year-old. According to the paperwork, after...
Police chief reacts to new details in missing child case
The OSBI has confirmed remains of a child have been found in rural Grady County, but they cannot confirm yet whether it belongs to four-year-old Athena Brownfield.
OSBI: Child remains found, can’t confirm connection to missing 4-year-old
GRADY COUNTY, Okla. (KSWO) - The remains of a child have been recovered in rural Grady County, the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation confirmed Tuesday. OSBI said they could not confirm if this was Athena Brownfield, the 4-year-old at the center of a missing person and murder investigation. The remains are expected to be transported to the Medical Examiner’s Office in Oklahoma City for identification.
Lawton family searching for missing emotional support dog
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A Lawton family is asking for help locating their child’s emotional support dog. Roxy belongs to Jeremy Hartney’s son who’s autistic. She went missing after a group of dogs wandered into his backyard. Hartney was out of town at the time and said...
PARKS JONES REPORT: Increase in homes coming on the market
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - We have an inside look at the housing market here in Lawton, courtesy of Parks Jones Realtors. There are currently 312 homes listed for sale on the Lawton Board of Realtors, a ten percent increase over the past two months. In the last 12 months the...
Major retail store chain closing another location in Oklahoma
A major retail store recently announced that they will be closing another one of their store locations in Oklahoma this month. Read on to learn more. On Wednesday, January 25, 2023, the national retailer Kirkland's Home will be closing one of its Oklahoma stores in Lawton, according to local reports.
Athena's murder confession
LPD investigating early morning shooting on Cache Rd. Lawton Police investigating a Tuesday morning shooting at Aces and Eights.
Guilty verdict reached in 2021 Lawton homicide
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A guilty verdict has been issued in a 2021 south Lawton murder. In April 2021, Tevin Anderson was charged with the death of Jennifer Gibson after Gibson’s body was found near the intersection of SW 6th and Highway 277. PREVIOUS STORY | UPDATE: Identities of...
