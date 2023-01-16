ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ash Grove, MO

Families react after Ash Grove attempted abduction

By Ashley Eddy
 3 days ago

ASH GROVE, Mo. – Families in Ash Grove are reacting after an investigation continues into an attempted abduction.

Officials with the Greene County Sheriff’s Office said Friday night they were called to assist with a reported abduction of an 11-year-old girl.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Greene County deputies asking for help locating child abduction suspects

In a release, officials said the 11-year-old told them she was playing in her backyard when a man grabbed her and tried to take her to a truck. The child was able to get away.

Now, parents in the area are going over extra safety measures with their kids.

“We’ve told our kids to be more cautious as they’re riding around,” said Matt Baker, who lives in Ash Grove. “I guess it’s kind of gotten to a couple of them. They just got back from riding their scooters. They said they were very observant of people around them as they were going around town.”

The social media post alerting the community about the incident continues to receive a lot of attention.

“We go to church in Bolivar,” said Baker. “I heard it from multiple people in Bolivar. It’s not even just Ash Grove. It seems to be impacting the entire area.”

Others in the area tell OzarksFirst they are just waiting for more information to be released.

Deputies said the child described the man as being 5’11” and around 200 pounds.

She described the truck as a newer, unknown brand, black truck with stock wheels and scratches around the wheels.

Search for missing Ava girl underway

The child also said there were two other people — a man and a woman — in the truck.

Anyone with information is asked to reach out to the Greene County Sheriff’s Office.

Comments / 2

Laurie Kivela
3d ago

please find these people three people were going to take this baby!three sick minds are roaming around looking for another child.

Reply
2
 

