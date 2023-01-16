Read full article on original website
Adam Thielen Might Be Fed up with Vikings
There is no way that the Minnesota Vikings will make it to the next training camp without a substantial shakeup
Tampa Bay Buccaneers Fire Coach
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers just concluding a disappointing season following a 31-14 loss to the Dallas Cowboys in the wild-card playoff rounds, potentially squandering the end of quarterback Tom Brady's incredible career.
Tom Brady said farewell to Buccaneers after playoff loss
BOSTON -- A frustrating and fairly miserable 2022 season came to an end for Tom Brady on Monday night, as his sub-.500 Buccaneers lost to the Dallas Cowboys to conclude the NFL's Wild Card round. Brady and the Bucs never really stood a chance in the 31-14 defeat, with Tampa held scoreless until the end of the third quarter.We're now left wondering if Brady will lace them up for yet another season. He always said that his goal was to play until he was 45, and his 46th birthday is coming up in August. Will he continue to defy time,...
ESPN’s ‘Big Prediction’ for Vikings Offseason
The Minnesota Vikings have decisions galore afoot after the team lost in the Wildcard Round of the postseason to the
NFL World Reacts To Aaron Rodgers' Tuesday Announcement
Get ready for another offseason of Aaron Rodgers "will he or won't he?" retirement speculation. During this week's appearance on "The Pat McAfee Show," Rodgers said he is not ready "mentally or emotionally" to make a decision on his playing future. "I'm either all-in or I'm out," Rodgers ...
1 Problem Emerges for Vikings GM
The Minnesota Vikings have entered their 2023 offseason after losing to the New York Giants in the wild-card round of
Justin Jefferson Weighs in About Future with Vikings
Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson reached the postseason for the first time in 2022, and his team ended its
Richard Sherman’s Harsh Words about the Vikings
The Minnesota Vikings offseason began Sunday night — when most Vikings fans firmly believed the process would start next weekend.
Vikings WR Adam Thielen’s wife Caitlin’s IG story hints at potential Minnesota exit
Well, that’s a sad way to end the regular season. The Minnesota Vikings’ 13-3 season came to an untimely end after choking away a 27-0 lead to the New York Giants in the Wild Card round. Despite stellar play from their offense, Minnesota failed to stop the two-headed monster that was Saquon Barkley and Daniel Jones. Now, the future of the Vikings’ weapons are in jeopardy, especially after Adam Thielen’s wife Caitlin posted this on her IG story.
Analyst Drops Daunting Prediction for Vikings Future
The Vikings lost their first playoff game in three years and their first home postseason game in five years. Throughout
Patriots Request Interview with Vikings Coach
The NFL's annual coaching carousel is alive and well, and a Minnesota Vikings coach has been summoned to interview in
5 Bands You Didn’t Know Were From Minnesota
Minnesota is home to some of the world's most incredible bands that the residents of the state should be proud of!. To celebrate the success of these bands, here is a countdown of 5 bands you may not have known were from Minnesota!
2024 North Dakota DL Riley Sunram enjoys another Minnesota Football visit
"On the Minnesota visit today, I talked with head coach PJ Fleck, and I got to talk with an academic advisor to get more information. I toured more of the practice facilities. I also got to see the dorms," 2024 Kindred (N.D.) defensive lineman Riley Sunram said to 247Sports. "I had a long talk with Coach Fleck today, and it's always great to talk with him one-on-one with him in-person. He answered any questions I had. He told me I would be a great Gopher and thought I would be a good fit for his program. We also talked about their spring schedule and when it would be a good time to make it down for a practice."
KAAL-TV
Live at 17th annual Rochester Sports Banquet with Ben Leber
(ABC 6 News) – On Monday night, many are gathering to celebrate and honor some of the best in high school and junior college sports as part of the 17th annual Rochester Sports Banquet. Ben Leber, former Minnesota Vikings linebacker who spent 10 years in the NFL, playing for...
Vikings HC, GM Press Conference: What to Expect
The Minnesota Vikings fell seven points short Sunday at home against the New York Giants, ending a 13-win season and
Donatell's future murky after defense fails in Vikings playoff loss
EAGAN, Minn. — The Minnesota Vikings faced plenty of questions about their legitimacy as a contender in the NFC heading into Sunday's Wildcard playoff matchup with the New York Giants, the rare 13-win team with a negative point differential during the regular season. The source of doubt could be...
2024 Esko safety Koi Perich recaps his Minnesota Football Junior Day visit
"It went great," 2024 Esko (Minn.) safety Koi Perich said about the Minnesota Junior Day visit on Monday. "I got to meet with all the Gopher coaches and all the new ones that just came here. I got to take some pics and learned how the defense is ran. I talked with defensive coordinator Joe Rossi, corners coach Nick Monroe, but mostly with safeties coach Danny Collins. He was just talking about how excited he is about me and how much he wants me to go there. He was telling me what the defense looks like and gave me a run through on the whiteboard and some film. I'd say what I learned was how they play on third down, their shifts that they do, and what the free safety will do in all the formations."
Gophers recruit Dennis Evans is ranked No. 11 in the country
Evans chose the Gophers in part due to Minnesota's winters allowing him to focus on basketball.
Murray, Jokic help Nuggets rally past Timberwolves 122-118
DENVER — Jamal Murray hit a go-ahead floater with 55.9 seconds remaining, Nikola Jokic broke Denver’s record for assists on the way to his 14th triple-double of the season, and the Nuggets rallied for a 122-118 victory over the Minnesota Timberwolves on Wednesday night. Jokic finished with 31...
Minnesota high school basketball top performers (Jan. 11-18)
Vote now: Who is the top frontcourt player in Minnesota boys high school basketball for 2022-23? Minnesota boys basketball scores SBLive's Minnesota high school boys basketball Power 25 (Jan. 16) Vote now: Who is the top guard in Minnesota boys high school basketball for 2022-23? The following ...
