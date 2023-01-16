In 2018 Piqua, Greenville, Sidney, Tipp City, Troy, Butler, Stebbins, Xenia, Fairborn, and West Carrollton unanimously voted to leave GWOC (Greater Western Ohio Conference) and reform the MVL (Miami Valley League). So far the league has done well with many teams being successful on a state level in multiple different sports. West Carrollton tends to be toward the bottom of the MVL in most of the seasonal sports. The general consensus of most of the MVL teams is that the shift has been good for their schools. However, I wanted to see how the athletes of West Carrollton think about the shift.

WEST CARROLLTON, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO