ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa County, IA

Comments / 0

Related
KCRG.com

Iowa City and other nonprofits host march and celebration for MLK Day

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Around 250 people marched through Iowa City for Martin Luther King Jr Day on Monday morning followed by an additional event inside the Mercer Park Gym featuring speakers, music, singing, and dance performances. This event is part of the Iowa City community’s annual Martin Luther...
IOWA CITY, IA
KCRG.com

Evansdale nurse sentenced for stealing pain meds from Waterloo nursing home

WATERLOO, Iowa (KCRG) - A 33-year-old nurse has been sentenced to federal prison after stealing pain medication from an elderly nursing home resident in Waterloo. Kelsey Ann Baxter pled guilty to one count of Acquiring a Controlled Substance by Means of Misrepresentation, Fraud, Deception, and Subterfuge back in July. According...
WATERLOO, IA
KCRG.com

Muscatine Police Department K9 receives donated body armor

MUSCATINE, Iowa (KCRG) - Another Iowa K9 police officer has new protective body armor thanks to a nonprofit. The Muscatine Police Department said Vested Interest in K9s, Inc., donated the bullet and stab protective vest for K9 Dexter. Police said the vest was sponsored by Don and Misty Fike of...
MUSCATINE, IA
KCRG.com

Two injured in Cedar Rapids RV fire

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Two people have been taken to the hospital after an RV caught fire in Cedar Rapids Wednesday morning. Officials said they responded to the fire at 5:45 a.m. in the 1000 block of America Drive Southwest. That’s behind hotels and a gas station, just off Wright Brothers Boulevard and 6th Street.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KCRG.com

Cedar Rapids Police stop burglary in progress

Two people have been taken to the hospital after an RV caught fire in Cedar Rapids Wednesday morning. Former Hawkeye Matt Bullard returns to Iowa City to scout Murray for Rockets. Updated: 6 hours ago. Former Iowa Hawkeye basketball star Matt Bullard was back in Iowa City Sunday to reminisce...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KCRG.com

Muscatine Police arrest 1 adult, 2 children in drive-by shooting

MUSCATINE, Iowa (KCRG) - At approximately 1:02 am, Muscatine Police responded to a report of shots fired in the 1300 block of Oak Street. Crews arrived to find no reported injuries, but a residence was struck multiple times by gunfire. Police stopped the suspect vehicle as it was leaving the scene.
MUSCATINE, IA
98.1 KHAK

Residents of an Iowa City Will Pump $15,000 in Free Gasoline

Is there anything better than free gasoline? Not if you're one of the Iowans who will soon fill up your vehicle's gas tank for free. To me, getting the best gasoline price is almost like winning a game. While it seems most of the time prices are just a few cents apart, a well-timed visit to another part of the city could end up with significant savings. This Saturday, hundreds of people won't feel the pain at the pump... they'll be filling up for free. They're also going to get something free for the kids.
DES MOINES, IA
KWQC

Muscatine Police investigating Friday collision and disturbance

MUSCATINE, Iowa (KWQC) - Muscatine Police are investigating a collision and disturbance that happened Friday morning. Police responded to reports of a collision where a juvenile female had been hit by a car in the 300 Block of Broadway Street, Friday morning, Jan. 13, at 3:44 a.m., according to a media release.
MUSCATINE, IA
KCRG.com

University study shows potential target area to fight withdrawal

Two people have been taken to the hospital after an RV caught fire in Cedar Rapids Wednesday morning. Advocates share concerns over string of domestic violence fatalities in Iowa. Updated: 46 minutes ago. Victim advocates say they are worried about a recent string of fatalities linked to domestic violence. Muscatine...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KCRG.com

Better Business Bureau explains credit card scam

Two people have been taken to the hospital after an RV caught fire in Cedar Rapids Wednesday morning. Former Hawkeye Matt Bullard returns to Iowa City to scout Murray for Rockets. Updated: 6 hours ago. Former Iowa Hawkeye basketball star Matt Bullard was back in Iowa City Sunday to reminisce...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA

Comments / 0

Community Policy