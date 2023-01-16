Read full article on original website
KCRG.com
Maryland man returns to Iowa City to thank doctor, EMTs for lifesaving CPR
KCRG.com
Advocates share concerns over string of domestic violence fatalities in Iowa
KCRG.com
Former crime scene investigator testifies in Alexander Jackson murder trial
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Testimony resumed Wednesday in the trial of a man accused of killing his family in Cedar Rapids. Alexander Jackson is charged with three counts of first degree murder in the death of his parents and sister. Police say he shot and killed them inside the...
KCRG.com
Iowa City and other nonprofits host march and celebration for MLK Day
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Around 250 people marched through Iowa City for Martin Luther King Jr Day on Monday morning followed by an additional event inside the Mercer Park Gym featuring speakers, music, singing, and dance performances. This event is part of the Iowa City community’s annual Martin Luther...
KCRG.com
Investigator: Alexander Jackson’s prints were found on gun used to kill his family
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -Investigators say Alexander Jackson’s prints were found on the gun used to kill his family. A third day of testimony is underway in his trial. Jackson faces three counts of First Degree Murder accused of killing his father, mother, and sister in 2021. Former Cedar...
cbs2iowa.com
Community gathers for Devonna Walker Candlelight Vigil at Gospel Tabernacle Church
Cedar Rapids — Sunday evening, residents gathered for a community candlelight vigil held for Devonna Walker at the Gospel Tabernacle Church. The vigil was held to honor Walker's memory, who was stabbed to death outside a Cedar Rapids apartment two weeks ago. Anthony Arrington, Board Member for Advocates for...
KCRG.com
Evansdale nurse sentenced for stealing pain meds from Waterloo nursing home
WATERLOO, Iowa (KCRG) - A 33-year-old nurse has been sentenced to federal prison after stealing pain medication from an elderly nursing home resident in Waterloo. Kelsey Ann Baxter pled guilty to one count of Acquiring a Controlled Substance by Means of Misrepresentation, Fraud, Deception, and Subterfuge back in July. According...
KCRG.com
Muscatine Police Department K9 receives donated body armor
MUSCATINE, Iowa (KCRG) - Another Iowa K9 police officer has new protective body armor thanks to a nonprofit. The Muscatine Police Department said Vested Interest in K9s, Inc., donated the bullet and stab protective vest for K9 Dexter. Police said the vest was sponsored by Don and Misty Fike of...
KCRG.com
Two injured in Cedar Rapids RV fire
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Two people have been taken to the hospital after an RV caught fire in Cedar Rapids Wednesday morning. Officials said they responded to the fire at 5:45 a.m. in the 1000 block of America Drive Southwest. That’s behind hotels and a gas station, just off Wright Brothers Boulevard and 6th Street.
KCRG.com
Shelter House plans to expand services through Housing Stability Pilot Program
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Since the start of the pandemic, Shelter House in Iowa City has helped prevent nearly one thousand people from getting evicted. Recognizing that success, staff knew they had to continue and expand those efforts. So, they introduced the Housing Stability Pilot Program. “A comprehensive effort...
KCRG.com
Cedar Rapids Police stop burglary in progress
KCRG.com
Muscatine Police arrest 1 adult, 2 children in drive-by shooting
MUSCATINE, Iowa (KCRG) - At approximately 1:02 am, Muscatine Police responded to a report of shots fired in the 1300 block of Oak Street. Crews arrived to find no reported injuries, but a residence was struck multiple times by gunfire. Police stopped the suspect vehicle as it was leaving the scene.
KCRG.com
Executive director of Iowa City nonprofit said child care service needs complete overhaul
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - The head of an Iowa City nonprofit said Iowa’s childcare services needed a complete overhaul to ensure families weren’t falling through the cracks. Micaela Selk of Iowa City, a single mother of one, was one of 32 families who utilized Home Ties times....
KCRG.com
‘I wasn’t ready’: Cedar Rapids woman shares weight loss transformation
Residents of an Iowa City Will Pump $15,000 in Free Gasoline
Is there anything better than free gasoline? Not if you're one of the Iowans who will soon fill up your vehicle's gas tank for free. To me, getting the best gasoline price is almost like winning a game. While it seems most of the time prices are just a few cents apart, a well-timed visit to another part of the city could end up with significant savings. This Saturday, hundreds of people won't feel the pain at the pump... they'll be filling up for free. They're also going to get something free for the kids.
KCRG.com
Registration now open for 2023 SaPaDaPaSo parade in Cedar Rapids
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - People can now start registering for the 2023 SaPaDaPaSo parade. The parade is scheduled for 1 p.m. in downtown Cedar Rapids on Saturday, March 11. This year marks the parade’s 48th year.
UPDATE: EF-1 tornado spotted southwest of Cedar Rapids Monday afternoon
A likely tornado was seen by storm spotters on Monday afternoon just southwest of Cedar Rapids, Iowa.
KWQC
Muscatine Police investigating Friday collision and disturbance
MUSCATINE, Iowa (KWQC) - Muscatine Police are investigating a collision and disturbance that happened Friday morning. Police responded to reports of a collision where a juvenile female had been hit by a car in the 300 Block of Broadway Street, Friday morning, Jan. 13, at 3:44 a.m., according to a media release.
KCRG.com
University study shows potential target area to fight withdrawal
KCRG.com
Better Business Bureau explains credit card scam
