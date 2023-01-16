Read full article on original website
Tampa Bay Buccaneers Fire Coach
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers just concluding a disappointing season following a 31-14 loss to the Dallas Cowboys in the wild-card playoff rounds, potentially squandering the end of quarterback Tom Brady's incredible career.
Tom Brady said farewell to Buccaneers after playoff loss
BOSTON -- A frustrating and fairly miserable 2022 season came to an end for Tom Brady on Monday night, as his sub-.500 Buccaneers lost to the Dallas Cowboys to conclude the NFL's Wild Card round. Brady and the Bucs never really stood a chance in the 31-14 defeat, with Tampa held scoreless until the end of the third quarter.We're now left wondering if Brady will lace them up for yet another season. He always said that his goal was to play until he was 45, and his 46th birthday is coming up in August. Will he continue to defy time,...
NFL World Reacts To Trevor Lawrence's Wife's Decision
The Jaguars pulled off an epic comeback against the Chargers on Saturday night, erasing a 27-point deficit to advance to the divisional round of the playoffs. Following their wild-card win, Trevor Lawrence and several members of the Jaguars went to Waffle House to celebrate. Lawrence's ...
Tom Brady Didn't Go Home To Gisele Bündchen After Loss To Cowboys & What's Next For Him
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers lost to the Dallas Cowboys last night with a final score of 31-14. It was a monumental game as it was Tom Brady's last one with his Florida team this season before he moves on to the next chapter. Brady had a tough year following his...
wearebuffalo.net
Buffalo Woman Ruins Football Game After Dumping Beer On Kid
Over the last week or so, we have realized that football is bigger than the sport itself. And while it seems like faith in humanity has been restored as we #PrayForHamlin, there are still some people who refuse to let positive vibes be their guide. One mother was extremely disappointed...
Cowboys’ Trevon Diggs Sends Message To Stephen A. Smith After Win Over Bucs
Dallas Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs wants folks to watch what they say about his team. Especially Stephen A. Smith. It... The post Cowboys’ Trevon Diggs Sends Message To Stephen A. Smith After Win Over Bucs appeared first on Outsider.
Texas QB Arch Manning Loses His Student ID for the Second Time in a Week
At this point, Texas freshman quarterback Arch Manning might need to hire an assistant to hold on to his belongings.... The post Texas QB Arch Manning Loses His Student ID for the Second Time in a Week appeared first on Outsider.
NFL Fans Are Stunned Learning There’s a Chip in the Football Despite Questionable Calls
With all of the advanced stats and things out there, you wonder how much tech is used in today’s NFL,... The post NFL Fans Are Stunned Learning There’s a Chip in the Football Despite Questionable Calls appeared first on Outsider.
NFL World Reacts To Kurt Warner's Announcement
Vikings fans became furious with Kirk Cousins when he threw short of the sticks on a critical fourth down play on Sunday evening. The play resulted in a turnover on downs, effectively ending Minnesota's season in the process. Fan have been crushing Cousins ever since, but there might be ...
Aaron Rodgers Makes His 2023 Intentions Clear, Puts Ball in Packers Court
Aaron Rodgers wants to play to win another Super Bowl, should he return to football in 2023, but put his future in the hands of the Green Bay Packers. The Green Bay Packers quarterback put the ball in the team’s court as far as the plan for next season. Rodgers has yet to decide if he wants to return for another season after the Packers missed the playoffs, following the team’s loss to the Detroit Lions on the final weekend of the regular season.
Adam Thielen’s Wife Hints His Time With the Minnesota Vikings Might Be Done
There seems to be a strong chance that Adam Thielen’s time in Minnesota is coming to an end. If you... The post Adam Thielen’s Wife Hints His Time With the Minnesota Vikings Might Be Done appeared first on Outsider.
Deion Sanders, Colorado Lose Another Quarterback To Transfer Portal
Before he ever coached a practice at Colorado, Deion Sanders announced the Buffaloes' starting quarterback for the 2023 season. In just one example of how Sanders does things differently than just about every other college football coach, he brought his son Shedeur Sanders with him to his ...
Look: 1 NFL Quarterback Has Never Lost A Saturday Game
If the Chiefs are going to advance to the AFC Championship this weekend, they'll need to do something no team has ever done. Believe it or not, Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence has a career 37-0 record on Saturdays. This includes his time at Clemson and Cartersville High School. The ...
Football World Reacts To Doctor's Tua Tagovailoa Announcement
The Miami Dolphins are bringing quarterback Tua Tagovailoa back for another season in 2023. Miami announced on Monday that Tagovailoa will serve as the team's starting quarterback. There had been some speculation about Tua's future with the franchise following his concussion problems. But much of ...
Wife of Bills Player Goes Viral During Fight Between Buffalo, Miami Dolphins
NFL fans across the country saw what lengths Buffalo Bills center Mitch Morse would go to defend quarterback Josh Allen... The post Wife of Bills Player Goes Viral During Fight Between Buffalo, Miami Dolphins appeared first on Outsider.
wearebuffalo.net
Report: Bills Future in Buffalo More In Doubt Than Many Believe
The Buffalo Bills are having the most success they have had on the field since the early '90s, when they went to the Super Bowl four straight times. The Bills have made the playoffs four straight years and five of the last six. The only accomplishments the team has yet to do over that time, is make and win the Super Bowl.
Alabama Head Coach Nate Oats Reveals Conversation With Ray Lewis After Darius Miles Charged For Murder
Tragedy struck in Tuscaloosa early Sunday morning, as 23-year-old Jamea Harris was shot and killed in her car. Former Alabama basketball player Darius Miles was involved, being arrested over the weekend and charged with capital murder. While he did not directly fire the shots, Miles reportedly provided the gun to...
FOX Sports
Super Bowl LVII contenders re-ranked after wild-card round
The best weekend of the NFL calendar will soon be upon us. The NFL divisional playoffs — with four games over two days — is the top the league has to offer. As we head into this upcoming weekend of action, how confident am I in each of the eight remaining squad's chances at winning the Super Bowl?
NFL World Not Happy With 'Unfair' Schedule Decision
There is one game remaining in the NFL's Wild Card round, as the Dallas Cowboys are set to play at the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Monday night. The winner of this game will take on the San Francisco 49ers on the road late on Sunday. The 49ers are coming off a win over the Seahawks on Saturday ...
NFL playoffs announcers: Television broadcasters, announcing crews for Divisional Round
The NFL playoffs continue this weekend with four Divisional Round playoff games. Check out the announcers, channels and times for every second-round NFL playoff game. NFL playoff schedule: Jaguars vs. Chiefs | Giants vs. Eagles | Bengals vs. Bills | Cowboys vs. 49ers | Announcers/TV info. Saturday football games. Announcers:...
