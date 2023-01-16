ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilmette, IL

Kathy Hussey-Arntson reflects on three decades of safeguarding, amplifying Wilmette’s past

By Kathryn Calkins
The Record North Shore
The Record North Shore
 3 days ago

Museum work fell in Kathy Hussey-Arntson’s lap early on and she did not look back — figuratively speaking.

Literally, though, looking back was her primarily responsibility during a career in historical conservation, 29 years of which spent as director of the Wilmette Historical Museum until last week when Hussey-Arntson retired.

She passes the torch to Rachel Ramirez, who has served as the museum’s curator since 2020, and leaves behind a beloved institution for which she expanded local programming and was a steward of a large and growing collection of artifacts and oral histories reflecting Wilmette’s distant — as well as its recent — past.

“It’s been my honor to be the director or almost 30 years,” Hussey-Arntson told the Wilmette Village Board on Jan. 10. “This is such a great community, and so many of the people who make the museum run along with me are village residents.

“I’ll be very sad to leave the position but it’s time.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZDQD6_0kFyLSn300
Kathy Hussey-Arntson speaks on Jan. 10 in front of the Wilmette Villlage Board, which recognized the outgoing museum director for her service.

The Evanston native received her first two job offers from museums in Minnesota while she was still in school. She loved the work and continued it both during graduate school and after earning a master’s in anthropology.

When the Wilmette museum job became available in 1993, Hussey-Arntson fortunately was already back in the Chicago area, having worked both for the Field Museum and Chicago Public Library in the collections area.

The Wilmette Historical Museum presented a contrast to the large institutions, with its specialized collections. Hussey-Arntson said that when she took the Wilmette job, the museum was housed in part of Highcrest School, which at the time was leased partly by the Village of Wilmette and partly by the Wilmette Park District.

“It was off the beaten track,” she said. “People weren’t coming there.”

In the same year, Wilmette School District 39 turned Highcrest back into a school, and the museum found itself in the basement of Village Hall.

The Wilmette Historical Society, which oversees the museum, planned a move to the former Gross Point Village Hall, the museum’s current home at 609 Ridge Road. The building was in terrible shape, Hussey-Arntson said. Nevertheless, once the Highcrest lease ended, plans had to go forward, and the museum moved into part of the building, at 609 Ridge Road, in 1995.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JKjyr_0kFyLSn300
Kathy Hussey Arntson early in her career with the museum.

Hussey-Arntson was on hand at every stage of developing the new site: designating the spaces the museum would occupy and telling movers where the collections would go and the locations of the office and research room. She later oversaw remaining renovations and a state-of-the-art addition that opened in 2004.

Hussey-Arntson appreciated the move from large museums like the Field to Wilmette’s smaller collections and team. She enjoys following a historical story across areas of study. For example, she and her team began collecting architectural drawings of houses in West Wilmette, almost all of which were built during the post-World War II boom.

“When we did the 1960s exhibit we were able to use some of these drawings to educate the community about that era. We could use the items we had collected to illustrate something,” she said.

Hussey-Arntson thinks of the museum as “an alternate educational institution, for lectures, walking tours, exhibits or research.” Under her leadership the museum has expanded its collections.

“We go and ask for collections,” she said. “For example, when The Noodle restaurant closed downtown, we went and asked the Garrison family for donations, which they were happy to do. Sometimes you have to go and ask.”

She has also made sure the museum preserves current events. For one such effort, museum staff has asked residents for photos related to the COVID-19 pandemic to ensure that memories of this time are archived.

Hussey-Arntson also spearheaded a project to record who is buried in the cemetery at St. Joseph’s parish, an effort she is proud of. Staff took photos of the head stones and recorded stories of some of those interred there over several summers. Some headstones date to the mid-1800s.

Another effort Hussey-Arntson takes pride in is the new museum website , which debuted in 2021. Among the features on the site are oral histories relevant to Wilmette that anyone can listen to. The museum is in the process of digitizing and adding the more than 100 such histories in its collection.

Hussey-Arntson said local historical collections and memories can help to inform a community of why a problem exists or “why something came to be the way it is.”

The museum’s records were used to help inform decisions related to flood water storage in West Wilmette, for example. And when questions related to the Black Lives Matter movement came up locally, she noted, the museum provided some answers on African-American history in Wilmette.

“History can build community, too,” she notes. “It can create community spirit.”

Hussey-Arntson leaves a strong legacy of preserving Wilmette history.

“I want to thank Kathy for her years of dedicated service to the community,” said Terry Porter, president of the Wilmette Historical Society, in a Village of Wilmette press release. “Her stewardship established the groundwork for preservation of the Village’s history and her outreach efforts helped to share that history with visitors, students, and residents.”

The Record is a nonprofit, nonpartisan community newsroom that relies on reader support to fuel its independent local journalism.

Subscribe to The Record to fund responsible news coverage for your community.

Already a subscriber? You can make a tax-deductible donation at any time.

The post Kathy Hussey-Arntson reflects on three decades of safeguarding, amplifying Wilmette’s past appeared first on The Record .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Record North Shore

With larger footprint, One Winnetka adds more units, moves entryways to the delight of Winnetka trustees

One Winnetka continued down its path to redemption Tuesday, when its newest designs impressed Winnetka trustees. The project’s developers returned to the Village Council Jan. 17 with refreshed plans following the acquisition (under contract) of the Conney’s Pharmacy building, 736 Elm St. With Conney’s, the four-story multi-use development now has an interrupted footprint at the […] The post With larger footprint, One Winnetka adds more units, moves entryways to the delight of Winnetka trustees appeared first on The Record.
WINNETKA, IL
The Record North Shore

Details on Saturday’s Winnetka beachfront open house and a recap of how we got here

It is no simple task to follow all the twists and turns of the Winnetka Park District’s plan to overhaul Centennial and Elder beaches. Park officials are hoping a community event makes it easier. From 10 a.m.-1 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 21, the Winnetka Park District is welcoming all to the Winnetka Community House, 620 […] The post Details on Saturday’s Winnetka beachfront open house and a recap of how we got here appeared first on The Record.
WINNETKA, IL
oakpark.com

Little to show for Oak Park on Roosevelt

On Jan. 5, the Village of Oak Park Plan Commission held their first public hearing of 2023 to consider a zoning amendment for the property located at 6536 Roosevelt Road. The property’s current status is a vacant lot after the purchase and demolition of the building that had been the Salvation Army resale store. The application for the zoning amendment and variances was submitted by agents for Turano Baking Company with plans to expand the office and/or plant’s parking lot.
OAK PARK, IL
addictedtovacation.com

8 Short Road Trips Around Chicago That Are Worth The Drive

There are lots of day trips that you can take from Chi-town whenever you want to recharge. Here are the best destinations for short day trips from Chicago. The best road trips from Chicago whenever you want to reset and recharge include Dunes National Park, Milwaukee in Wisconsin, Starved Rock State Park, Lake Geneva in Wisconsin, Galena in Illinois, Madison in Wisconsin, Michigan City in Indiana and Zion in Illinois.
CHICAGO, IL
multihousingnews.com

JV Starts Construction on Chicago Mixed-Use Property

The project is the first major development to launch in the Streeterville neighborhood since 2019. A joint venture has launched construction on The Saint Grand, a mixed-use project in Chicago’s downtown Streeterville neighborhood. The partners in the 21-story development at Grand Avenue and St. Clair Street are Mavrek Development, GW Properties, Luxury Living and Double Eagle Development. Offices will be available for tenant buildout later this year, with residential unit delivery slated for early 2024.
CHICAGO, IL
wgnradio.com

Why there is an increase in renters and rental properties

Featured on WGN Radio’s Home Sweet Home Chicago on 01/07/2023: The Kohler Group at Coldwell Banker’s Kari Kohler joins the program to talk about the increase in renters and rental properties. To learn more about what the Kohler Group can do for you go to thekohlergroup.co or give them a call at 1-630-673-4586.
CHICAGO, IL
wgnradio.com

Chicago Way w/John Kass: An Update

The Chicago Way w/John Kass (1/18/23): John Kass is back with a message to everyone about what’s been happening. Plus, John’s brother Nicholas Kass joins Jeff Carlin for an update on Kasso’s recovery. Check out more Kasso at JohnKassNews.com.
CHICAGO, IL
thereporteronline.net

Best of Chicago Restaurant Week 2023: Top 15 Menu Picks

We are only a few days away from Chicago Restaurant Week, and hopefully you’ve explored this year’s participants and their menus by now! If not, though, no worries. We’ll make things easier for you with Urban Matter’s top 15 menu picks for this year. Without further ado, here are what we consider to be the best of Chicago Restaurant Week 2023. Remember, we also have a list of first-time CRW participants this year if you’d rather try something new!
CHICAGO, IL
tourcounsel.com

Fashion Outlets of Chicago | Shopping mall in Chicago, Illinois

It has more than 130 businesses, fashion stores, and boutiques. Here you can enjoy the shops of Chicago but buying at a better price. This is one of the best outlets in Chicago and one of the easiest to access from the city of Chicago since you can get there using the same train that goes to the OHare airport (Rosemont Station) and then a taxi will take you to the mall.
CHICAGO, IL
East Coast Traveler

5 Must-Try Hot Dog Spots in Chicago IL

CHICAGO, IL - When visiting Chicago, IL, you should take advantage of some of the must-try hot dog spots. You'll find the best burgers, sausages, and cheeses in the city at these great locations. Below are a few of our favorite staff picks from The East Coast Traveler to get hot dogs in Chicago.
CHICAGO, IL
cwbchicago.com

Carjackings reported in Lakeview and Rogers Park as Chicago sees hijackings surge in the new year

After seeing a modest decline in carjackings last year from 2021’s record highs, Chicago is starting the new year on the wrong foot. Through the first nine days of 2023, the most recent data available, Chicago police recorded 70 carjackings, up from 53 during the same days last year and 55 during the opening days of 2021, which ended as the worst single month for carjackings in the city since at least 2001.
CHICAGO, IL
evanstonroundtable.com

Latest news from Evanston: Your Monday daily digest

Good Monday morning, Evanston. Today is Martin Luther King Jr. Day, which marks the birth of the civil rights leader on Jan. 15, 1929. He is seen above on the steps of the Lincoln Memorial delivering his “I Have A Dream” speech. But unlike any other federal holiday, this is also designated by Congress a National Day of Service.
EVANSTON, IL
nadignewspapers.com

Townhouses proposed for Matz Funeral site in Portage Park on Chicago’s NW Side

Townhouses are being proposed for the former Matz Funeral Home site in Portage Park. MK Construction and Builders Inc. has filed a zoning application to allow for the building of nine, approximately 30-foot-tall townhouses, with two-car garages, at 3438-58 N. Central Ave., where the former two-story funeral parlor building is located. The site measures about 25,850 square feet.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Oakton Community College announces name change

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Oakton Community College is rolling out its new name Tuesday in Des Plaines. The school will be called Oakton College. The name change comes with an updated look. The classic leaf logo is getting a modernized touch.     School leaders say Oakton will stay an open-access college for the community. 
DES PLAINES, IL
vfpress.news

No Injuries In Major Westchester House Fire

Fire personnel responding to the house fire on Windsor Drive in Westchester Monday night. | Courtesy Westchester Fire Department/Facebook. Tuesday, January 17, 2023 || By Community Editor|| @maywoodnews. Westchester Fire Department officials explained in a statement that no one was injured in a major house fire in Westchester on Jan....
WESTCHESTER, IL
The Record North Shore

The Record North Shore

Wilmette, IL
844
Followers
465
Post
97K+
Views
ABOUT

The Record North Shore is a nonprofit newsroom that publishes credible, courageous, community-first journalism (local news, sports and features) for the northern suburbs of Chicago.

 https://www.therecordnorthshore.org/

Comments / 0

Community Policy