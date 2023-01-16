ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

NFL announces AFC Divisional playoff schedule, including when Chiefs will play Jaguars

By Pete Grathoff
The Kansas City Star
The Kansas City Star
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bmoiv_0kFyLID100

The Chiefs’ final home game of the season might be taking place on Saturday.

The NFL announced the full Divisional Round schedule, including the Chiefs’ first playoff game, on Sunday evening after the conclusion of the Bengals-Ravens game, won by host Cincy.

Because they had a bye week as the AFC’s top team, Chiefs players and coaches had the opportunity to watch the Wild-Card games from the comfort of their homes.

Jacksonville (10-8) will be coming to GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium to face the Chiefs Saturday.

If the Chiefs win, they will either play host to the Cincinnati Bengals at Arrowhead Stadium or play the Bills in Atlanta, which the NFL has already determined would be the site of that potential neutral-site AFC Championship Game matchup.

A loss Saturday, of course, would end the Chiefs’ season.

Here is the entire playoff schedule:

Wild card round

AFC

Jacksonville Jaguars 31, Los Angeles Chargers 30

Buffalo Bills 34, Miami Dolphins 31

Cincinnati Bengals 24, Baltimore Ravens 17

NFC

San Francisco 49ers 41, Seattle Seahawks 23

New York Giants 31, Minnesota Vikings 24

Dallas Cowboys at Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 7:15 p.m. Monday on ESPN and ABC (Ch. 9)

Divisional round

Saturday, Jan. 21

(4) Jacksonville Jaguars at (1) Kansas City Chiefs, 3:30 p.m. on NBC (Ch. 41 in Kansas City)

(6) New York Giants at (1) Philadelphia Eagles, 7:15 p.m. on Fox (Ch. 4)

Sunday, Jan. 22

(3) Cincinnati Bengals at (2) Buffalo Bills, 2 p.m. on CBS (Ch. 5)

(5) Dallas Cowboys/(4) Tampa Bay Buccaneers at (2) San Francisco 49ers, 5:30 p.m. on Fox (Ch. 4)

Championship Games

2:05 p.m.: NFC Championship Game, Teams TBD on Fox (Ch. 4)

5:30 p.m.: AFC Championship Game, Teams TBD on CBS (Ch. 5) in Kansas City, Buffalo or Atlanta

Super Bowl LVII

Sunday, Feb. 12

State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona

5:30 p.m. on Fox 4

AFC Champion vs. NFC Champion

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
msn.com

Damar Hamlin's Family Spokesman Delivers Disappointing News

Damar Hamlin went into cardiac arrest on January 2, per CNN. If you recall, the Buffalo Bills player collapsed on the field after tackling Cincinnati Bengals player Tee Higgins. Thankfully, the team's medical personnel immediately jumped into acting performing CPR on Hamlin for nine minutes to restore his heartbeat — actions which Hamlin's doctors have credited with saving his life, per Fox News. Hamlin was then transported to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, where he spent nine days, before being transferred to the Buffalo General Medical Center, per the Bills' Twitter.
Footwear News

Patrick Mahomes’ Wife Brittany Mahomes Pops in Good American Shacket & Prada Boots at Chiefs Vs. Raiders Football Game

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Brittany Mahomes brought a whimsical take to game-day style while supporting husband Patrick Mahomes at his latest football game for the Kansas City Chiefs. Held at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, the game resulted in a 31-13 win for the Chiefs against the Las Vegas Raiders. Brittany supported her quarterback husband with their daughter, Sterling, on her Instagram Stories, wearing a patchwork denim outfit from Khloe Kardashian’s brand Good American. Her ensemble featured mixed blue hues across a set of...
KANSAS CITY, MO
wearebuffalo.net

Buffalo Woman Ruins Football Game After Dumping Beer On Kid

Over the last week or so, we have realized that football is bigger than the sport itself. And while it seems like faith in humanity has been restored as we #PrayForHamlin, there are still some people who refuse to let positive vibes be their guide. One mother was extremely disappointed...
BUFFALO, NY
Larry Brown Sports

Patrick Mahomes furious with Andy Reid, Chiefs for taking him out

Patrick Mahomes exited Saturday’s AFC Divisional Round playoff game against the Jacksonville Jaguars with an ankle injury, and he put up a big fight before leaving. Mahomes suffered an ankle injury late in the first quarter of the game after Arden Key fell on his leg (video here). Mahomes remained in the game for the... The post Patrick Mahomes furious with Andy Reid, Chiefs for taking him out appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
KANSAS CITY, MO
OnlyHomers

Top Football Coach Fired

In the competitive world of professional football, there is always movement among top coaches. They are hired, and when it appears they may not be working out, they are often fired. However, sometimes the reason for their termination has nothing to do with their ability as a coach or the performance of their team on the football field.
The Kansas City Star

The Kansas City Star

Kansas City, MO
29K+
Followers
794
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

The Kansas City Star and kansascity.com are among the most dominant news sources in the middle of the country. Known for journalism that resounds at a local, regional and national level, The Star produces a wide range of content, from hard-hitting investigations and government accountability journalism to wall-to-wall coverage from its nationally recognized and award-winning sports team.

 https://www.kansascity.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy