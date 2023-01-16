Read full article on original website
WOWT
David’s Evening Forecast - More fog overnight, some melting Monday
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Low clouds and fog were slow to lift this afternoon, keeping temperatures very chilly around the metro. We didn’t move much from our morning lows in the upper teens, only warming into the low 20s this afternoon. Skies never cleared along the Missouri River, although sunshine did return over much of central Nebraska. Clouds will fill back in this evening where skies have cleared, along with the redevelopment of patchy fog. Fog may be rather thick at times, and with temperatures in the 20s and teens, more frost and a few slick spots are likely overnight.
WOWT
More fog overnight, some melting Monday
A man was arrested in connection an Omaha homicide case from 2020. Young elephants at the Omaha Zoo celebrate their first birthdays. Patchy dense fog this morning cloud lead to a few slick spots. Fog thins out by midday, but cloudy skies stick around with chilly conditions. Highs today only in the mid-20s.
News Channel Nebraska
Snow advisory until early Sunday morning
OMAHA - A National Weather Service advisory says one to three inches of snow is expected for Gage, Lancaster, Otoe, Cass and Saline counties in Nebraska and Fremont and Mils counties in Iowa. Some areas may get up to four inches by 3 a.m. Up to 5 inches of snow...
WOWT
Dense fog early, staying cloudy and chilly
Dozens of Nebraska doctors met in Omaha to voice their concerns on a proposed bill to ban abortion at six weeks. Hundreds gather in Ralston to support Nettie's employees after fire. Updated: 3 hours ago. A local bar hosts a fundraiser for the employees of a restaurant that burnt down.
WOWT
Snow to the south ending, cloudy and chilly Sunday
Cloudy and chilly today with temperatures only warming into the lower 30s. A few flurries possible in the metro with steadier snow showers in far southeast Nebraska where 1 to 3 inches is possible. Storm Chasers gain new PA announcer. Updated: Jan. 21, 2023 at 4:00 AM UTC. The Kansas...
klin.com
Winter Weather Advisory Until 6am Sunday
..WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST SUNDAY... The National Weather Service advisory includes additional snow accumulations of up to two inches along with slippery road conditions. Counties included in the Advisory include: In Iowa, Fremont and Page Counties. In Nebraska, Lancaster, Otoe and Saline Counties. Slow down and use caution while traveling.
MyStateline.com
Snow covered roads Sunday morning
According to Illinois Department of Transportation and Wisconsin Department of Transportation, we’re starting the morning off with mostly covered roads in Winnebago, Ogle, Lee, DeKalb in northern Illinois and Rock and Walworth Counties in southern Wisconsin this morning. The remainder of the area is seeing partially covered road conditions. There are slick and wet spots so drive with extra caution this morning.
WOWT
6 First Alert Weather Day: Fog and light snow chances to kick off the weekend
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The chilly weather holds on through the extended forecast and so will the clouds! After some Friday clearing the clouds move back in ahead of our next system. Along with the clouds, fog builds in Saturday morning and overnight through 9 AM visibility could be below 1/4 mile in spots.
Cold Front Brings Rain and Snow Sunday-Monday to West Virginia, Ohio and Kentucky
(WOWK) – Storm Tracker 13 Meteorologists predict the next system will be moving in on Sunday bringing in some chances for winter weather leading into next week for Ohio and West Virginia. Chances for rain showers will start fairly early Sunday for the region, but we will start with rain showers across the area. These […]
News Channel Nebraska
Eye-popping snowfall totals reported across Nebraska
HASTINGS, Neb. -- Wednesday's winter storm was as advertised, dropping remarkable snowfall totals and shutting down highways across the state. Residents in central Nebraska were hit the hardest, with storm spotters near Merna reporting just shy of 24 inches of snow. Custer County was the epicenter of the heaviest snow,...
iheart.com
Winter Storm Heading Into Omaha Area Today Through Thursday
(Omaha, NE) -- A winter storm is expected in the Omaha area today into Thursday. Snow mixed with freezing rain will start early this afternoon in the Omaha area, changing to all snow after 3 p.m. Total daytime snow accumulation of 3 to 5 inches possible. More snow tonight, heavy...
kttn.com
Winter Weather Advisory issued for counties in northern Missouri
A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for several counties in northern Missouri. The advisory went into effect at noon on Saturday and will expire at 6 am on Sunday morning, January 22. Light accumulating snow is expected to overspread the area this afternoon and continue overnight. Snowfall amounts of...
iheart.com
Snowfall Totals Vary After 2023's First Winter Storm
DES MOINES, Iowa -- Snowfall totals are varying widely as the year's first winter storm moves out of Iowa. The National Weather Service says most of the snow came late Wednesday night and early Thursday morning. The largest amounts fell across in Northern Iowa, with eight inches of snow in Floyd, seven inches in Marble Rock, six-and-a-half inches in Charles City, and six inches in Sergeant Bluff, and Rock Valley.
WOWT
Man arrested in connection to 2020 Omaha homicide
Young elephants at the Omaha Zoo celebrate their first birthdays. Patchy dense fog this morning cloud lead to a few slick spots. Fog thins out by midday, but cloudy skies stick around with chilly conditions. Highs today only in the mid-20s. Snow to the south ending, cloudy and chilly Sunday.
WOWT
Omaha Zoo celebrates elephants' first birthdays
A man was arrested in connection an Omaha homicide case from 2020. Patchy dense fog this morning cloud lead to a few slick spots. Fog thins out by midday, but cloudy skies stick around with chilly conditions. Highs today only in the mid-20s. Snow to the south ending, cloudy and...
KIMT
Accumulating snowfall arrives later this evening with 5-8" of snowfall expected through Thursday afternoon.
A winter storm is taking shape and will bring accumulating snowfall to the area later this evening and into Thursday morning. Winter Storm Warnings has been issued accordingly across North Iowa and southern Minnesota as snowfall accumulations of 5-8" are expected. Most of the heavy snow will occur during the overnight hours, and it's possible that some in Iowa could be dealing with thundersnow and higher snowfall rates. The snow will make the Thursday morning commute a bit more hazardous as the snow will continue to fall. Conditions will gradually improve through the day as the snow tapers off to just scattered snow showers for the afternoon.
WOWT
Omaha pedestrian hit by vehicle, sent to hospital
Cloudy and chilly today with temperatures only warming into the lower 30s. A few flurries possible in the metro with steadier snow showers in far southeast Nebraska where 1 to 3 inches is possible. Storm Chasers gain new PA announcer. Updated: 18 hours ago. The Kansas City Royals are turning...
kchanews.com
National Weather Service Adjusts Winter Storm Forecast
National Weather Service La Crosse…WINTER STORM WARNING GOES INTO EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING for Mitchell- Howard- Winneshiek-Allamakee- Floyd-and Chickasaw-counties; Including the cities of Osage, Cresco, Decorah, Waukon, Charles City, New Hampton. National Weather Service Des Moines…..WINTER STORM WARNING GOES INTO EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS AFTERNOON for...
WOWT
6 FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Metro schools closed Wednesday, snow emergencies declared
Omaha is facing its largest snowfall of the season -- and the city says it's ready. A 6 First Alert Weather Day Wednesday... Snow starts in the morning, heavy snow is likely through the afternoon and evening. Emily's 10 day forecast update. Updated: 12 hours ago. A 6 First Alert...
News Channel Nebraska
Meteorologist: Additional two to four inches of snow possible Wednesday
SIDNEY - The latest winter storm to strike the Nebraska Panhandle, northeast Colorado, and southeast Wyoming closed roads and forced schools to change class schedules Wednesday. Interstate 80 and Highway 30 were closed from Grand Island, Neb. to Cheyenne, Wyo. Wednesday afternoon. In Colorado, I-76 was closed in both directions...
