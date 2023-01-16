Read full article on original website
K-State fans and KU fans go head-to-head when cheering on their teams
K-State and KU fans gathered at watch parties throughout Wichita to cheer on their teams during the Sunflower Showdown Tuesday night.
Parents of Wichita’s Gradey Dick say the freshman is flourishing at KU
On the eve of the Sunflower Showdown in Manhattan, KSN's Jason Lamb visited with Bart and Carmen Dick to find out how their son, Gradey Dick (a University of Kansas basketball freshman), is adjusting to college life and playing a key role for the No. 2 ranked Jayhawks.
KWCH.com
Community remembers coaching legend, mentor Theo Cribbs, Jr.
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A man who sought to better his community through coaching and mentorship died this weekend. Theo Cribbs, Jr. was 84 years old. Family and friends remember Cribbs as a humble man who made a big impact on the lives of generations of Wichitans. In the process of improving lives around him, Cribbs played a major role in popularizing youth football in Wichita. For 50 years, he provided opportunities for Black children in the community who didn’t have anywhere to compete.
KWCH.com
Trinity Academy student-athlete breaks Jim Ryun’s 58-year-old record
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Time is Trinity Academy junior Clay Shively’s biggest competitor. He’s one of the fastest high schoolers in the United States and has proven it each time he has stepped onto a track. “Really, the best thing for me is to think about my training...
Wichita teen breaks Jim Ryun’s 58-year-old Kansas high school record with fastest U.S. mile
Trinity Academy junior Clay Shively also has the fastest high school indoor mile time in the country this season.
KAKE TV
MISSING IN KANSAS: Mason Vaughn
A family is asking for the community’s help with finding a teenager last seen weeks ago in Wichita. Mason Vaughn, 17, ran away on Dec. 30, 2022, from his family’s home in the Delano-area. MASON VAUGHN. Missing from: Wichita, Kan. Missing since: Dec. 30, 2022. Age when reported...
3 generations, 3 sets of twins, one Kansas family
Seeing double or, in this case, triple? A Kansas family has learned to laugh when the topic of twins comes up in conversation.
Flight to Wichita makes emergency landing in Texas
United Airlines Flight 4296 Houston to Wichita was diverted to Rick Husband Amarillo Airport after developing hydraulic issues.
KWCH.com
Bitter wind chills for early Thursday
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A winter storm will be winding down over the Plains into the night and early morning hours Thursday. Any additional snow accumulations for northern Kansas will be very light, and likely under an inch. Gusty northwest winds will continue nearly statewide into Thursday morning, which will drive wind chills down to the single digits and teens.
KAKE TV
1 killed in southeast Wichita vehicle vs. pedestrian
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - One person has been killed in southeast Wichita vehicle vs pedestrian. The incident happened at Harry and Edgemore, just after 8:00 p.m. This story is breaking and will be updated.
KWCH.com
More clients come forward after Wichita attorney disappears on them
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A client tells FactFinder 12 he’s been contacted by an investigator looking into Wichita attorney Devoe Treadwell. Clients accuse Treadwell of taking their money and then not showing up to represent them. The Office of the Disciplinary Administrator investigates complaints against Kansas attorneys but won’t confirm active investigations.
KWCH.com
Wichita police respond to dispute over monkeys
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Wichita police were called in to resolve a dispute involving the exchange of 11 monkeys on Monday. The Wichita Police Department said a person from Missouri agreed to meet a person from Oklahoma in Wichita for the exchange. There was a verbal disturbance between the two people about how many monkeys were supposed to be handed over.
KSN.com
Storm Track 3 Forecast: One system departs, another expected for the weekend
The dry slot is punching into this system through southern Kansas, allowing the sunshine to return for a few hours today. This shutoff the pleasant and much needed rain we had this morning. Heaviest rainfall amounts over the last 24 have been from central into eastern Kansas. Amounts range from a half inch to nearly three quarters of an inch.
KWCH.com
Jan. 16 marks 58 years since aviation disaster devastated Wichita neighborhood
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Fifty-eight years ago Monday, disaster shattered the serenity of a typical Saturday morning in a northeast Wichita neighborhood. Children living on or near Piatt Street were watching cartoons when a large cloud of smoke filled the air following a thunderous crash. A KC-135 tanker crashed on...
KWCH.com
Weather Alert: Heavy snow for some; much needed rain for others
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A winter storm will bring rain and heavy, wet snow to Kansas through Wednesday, which could impact travel conditions in the northwest beginning Wednesday morning. A Storm Team 12 Weather Alert has been issued for a winter storm through Wednesday evening. Rain will spread up through...
KWCH.com
Dangerous intersection raising concerns west of Wichita
What began as a routine city council meeting in Goddard ended with motions that would remove the mayor and fire the city administrator. Wichita and Sedgwick County leaders met with community stakeholders as they work to address the growing homelessness problem in Wichita. Tom Sawyer Bicycle Shop to close after...
KAKE TV
SpaceX president tours Wichita manufacturers
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - In the hangar where "Doc" the B-29 sits as a showcase of Wichita's aviation past, dozens of people gathered to hear about the City's potential future. Tuesday, Senator Jerry Moran introduced the president of the space exploration company SpaceX, Gwynne Shotwell, to several local businesses and government leaders at a reception inside the hanger. As well as leading her on a tour of three different local aerospace manufacturers in Sedgwick county.
KAKE TV
Arkansas City police welcome new support K9
ARKANSAS CITY, Kan. (KAKE) - A new four-legged member of the Arkansas City Police Department has been brought in to help support the officers and first responders. The department has brought on a new K-9 named Sal. The 8-month-old bulldog will be sent off for specialized training in the next month. The department plans to use Sal to help with community outreach event such as Popsicle Patrol, DARE Camp, National Night Out and more.
Truck leaves K-254 in north Wichita and lands with back end in tree, images show
The driver and passenger were still hospitalized Tuesday morning.
KAKE TV
Woman killed crossing the street in southeast Wichita
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - A woman crossing the street died when a car hit her in southeast Wichita. The incident happened at Harry and Edgemoor just after eight o'clock Wednesday night. A Wichita police sergeant says a man was driving on Harry when he hit the woman crossing the street....
