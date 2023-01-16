ARKANSAS CITY, Kan. (KAKE) - A new four-legged member of the Arkansas City Police Department has been brought in to help support the officers and first responders. The department has brought on a new K-9 named Sal. The 8-month-old bulldog will be sent off for specialized training in the next month. The department plans to use Sal to help with community outreach event such as Popsicle Patrol, DARE Camp, National Night Out and more.

ARKANSAS CITY, KS ・ 19 HOURS AGO