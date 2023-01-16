ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wichita, KS

KWCH.com

Community remembers coaching legend, mentor Theo Cribbs, Jr.

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A man who sought to better his community through coaching and mentorship died this weekend. Theo Cribbs, Jr. was 84 years old. Family and friends remember Cribbs as a humble man who made a big impact on the lives of generations of Wichitans. In the process of improving lives around him, Cribbs played a major role in popularizing youth football in Wichita. For 50 years, he provided opportunities for Black children in the community who didn’t have anywhere to compete.
WICHITA, KS
KAKE TV

MISSING IN KANSAS: Mason Vaughn

A family is asking for the community’s help with finding a teenager last seen weeks ago in Wichita. Mason Vaughn, 17, ran away on Dec. 30, 2022, from his family’s home in the Delano-area. MASON VAUGHN. Missing from: Wichita, Kan. Missing since: Dec. 30, 2022. Age when reported...
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Bitter wind chills for early Thursday

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A winter storm will be winding down over the Plains into the night and early morning hours Thursday. Any additional snow accumulations for northern Kansas will be very light, and likely under an inch. Gusty northwest winds will continue nearly statewide into Thursday morning, which will drive wind chills down to the single digits and teens.
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

More clients come forward after Wichita attorney disappears on them

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A client tells FactFinder 12 he’s been contacted by an investigator looking into Wichita attorney Devoe Treadwell. Clients accuse Treadwell of taking their money and then not showing up to represent them. The Office of the Disciplinary Administrator investigates complaints against Kansas attorneys but won’t confirm active investigations.
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Wichita police respond to dispute over monkeys

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Wichita police were called in to resolve a dispute involving the exchange of 11 monkeys on Monday. The Wichita Police Department said a person from Missouri agreed to meet a person from Oklahoma in Wichita for the exchange. There was a verbal disturbance between the two people about how many monkeys were supposed to be handed over.
WICHITA, KS
KSN.com

Storm Track 3 Forecast: One system departs, another expected for the weekend

The dry slot is punching into this system through southern Kansas, allowing the sunshine to return for a few hours today. This shutoff the pleasant and much needed rain we had this morning. Heaviest rainfall amounts over the last 24 have been from central into eastern Kansas. Amounts range from a half inch to nearly three quarters of an inch.
KANSAS STATE
KWCH.com

Weather Alert: Heavy snow for some; much needed rain for others

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A winter storm will bring rain and heavy, wet snow to Kansas through Wednesday, which could impact travel conditions in the northwest beginning Wednesday morning. A Storm Team 12 Weather Alert has been issued for a winter storm through Wednesday evening. Rain will spread up through...
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Dangerous intersection raising concerns west of Wichita

What began as a routine city council meeting in Goddard ended with motions that would remove the mayor and fire the city administrator. Wichita and Sedgwick County leaders met with community stakeholders as they work to address the growing homelessness problem in Wichita. Tom Sawyer Bicycle Shop to close after...
WICHITA, KS
KAKE TV

SpaceX president tours Wichita manufacturers

WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - In the hangar where "Doc" the B-29 sits as a showcase of Wichita's aviation past, dozens of people gathered to hear about the City's potential future. Tuesday, Senator Jerry Moran introduced the president of the space exploration company SpaceX, Gwynne Shotwell, to several local businesses and government leaders at a reception inside the hanger. As well as leading her on a tour of three different local aerospace manufacturers in Sedgwick county.
WICHITA, KS
KAKE TV

Arkansas City police welcome new support K9

ARKANSAS CITY, Kan. (KAKE) - A new four-legged member of the Arkansas City Police Department has been brought in to help support the officers and first responders. The department has brought on a new K-9 named Sal. The 8-month-old bulldog will be sent off for specialized training in the next month. The department plans to use Sal to help with community outreach event such as Popsicle Patrol, DARE Camp, National Night Out and more.
ARKANSAS CITY, KS
KAKE TV

Woman killed crossing the street in southeast Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - A woman crossing the street died when a car hit her in southeast Wichita. The incident happened at Harry and Edgemoor just after eight o'clock Wednesday night. A Wichita police sergeant says a man was driving on Harry when he hit the woman crossing the street....
WICHITA, KS

