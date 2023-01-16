ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Polynesian Bowl Week 2023 kicks off

By Christian Shimabuku
 3 days ago
Polynesian Bowl week began early in 2023, as Sunday marked the beginning of the prestigious gameâ€™s festivities.

Thatâ€™s because the game will take place on Friday as opposed to its usual Saturday timeslot. Kickoff is set for 4 p.m. at Kamehamehaâ€™s Kuniakea Stadium. The game will be televised on NFL Network with Kanoa Leahey on the play-by-play call and Steve Wyche providing color commentary.

On Sunday, head coaches Romeo Crennel and Mark Richt were formally introduced to the media. Crennel was a head coach in the NFL for seven seasons, while Richt was a college head coach for 18 seasons. As far as Hawaii fans are concerned, Richt was most notably the head coach for Georgia back when Hawaii made the Sugar Bowl during the 2008 season.

â€œObviously, when you get a chance to spend a week in Hawaii, itâ€™s hard to turn down, period,â€� Richt said. â€œBut after learning more about what the Polynesian Bowl was about, itâ€™s a worthy cause.â€�

Added Crennel: â€œThe world now is getting so small, you know, with technology and all of that. And so I think you would benefit these kids, particularly from the mainland, who come down and learn about the Polynesian culture. And I think that that will help them as they go forward.â€�

