wbrz.com
No. 9 LSU gym gets first win of the year, beating No. 12 Missouri 197.150 to 196.525
BATON ROUGE - The LSU gymnastics team finally gets a win, beating No. 12 Missouri 197.150 to 196.525. The Tigers were led by Haleigh Bryant, who had an all-around score of 39.750, and a perfect 10 on the vault. Alexis Jeffery had her best performance as a Tiger with a...
wbrz.com
Study shows LSU University Lakes rank in the top 10 most toxic algal blooms in US
BATON ROUGE - A recent study by BlueGreen Water Technologies revealed the algae in LSU's University Lakes are toxic, causing concern for the health of nearby residents. “The toxics in the water are concerning, and I’m wondering if I should even walk this as frequently as I do,” local resident Laquitta Bowers said.
wbrz.com
LSU basketball drops 6th straight game, loses to No. 9 Tennessee 77-56
BATON ROUGE - The LSU basketball losing streak continues after No. 9 Tennessee beat the Tigers 77-56. LSU now has lost six in a row and falls to 1-6 in conference play. The Tigers committed way too many turnovers, as the Volunteers get 33 points off of them. Tennessee also dominated the boards, having 14 offensive rebounds and 20 second chance points.
wbrz.com
Southeastern extends Lions head coach Scelfo's contract
HAMMOND - Southeastern Louisiana University head football coach Frank Scelfo has agreed to a contract extension through the 2029 season, SLU Director of Athletics Jay Artigues announced Friday. The extension is pending approval by the University of Louisiana System’s Board of Supervisors. “We’re very excited to announce Coach Scelfo’s...
wbrz.com
Families of Allie Rice and Devin Page Jr. come together, discuss ways to stop gun violence
BATON ROUGE - The families of Devin Page Jr. and Allie Rice — two victims of violent crime in the capital area — say it's time to stop talking about the city's problems and to take action to combat gun violence. "We are going to step up and...
wbrz.com
Grandson of Mardi Gras Indian chief killed in double shooting just outside Southern University campus
BATON ROUGE - One person was killed and another was wounded in a shooting at an apartment complex at the edge of Southern University's campus Friday evening. The Baton Rouge Police Department said it responded to the shooting around 6:15 p.m. at the Cadence at Southern University apartment complex, right across from campus, on Scenic Highway.
wbrz.com
Baton Rouge colleges come together to host annual MLK unity event
BATON ROUGE - The three colleges in the capital city — Baton Rouge Community College, Southern University and LSU — came together Thursday night to celebrate Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Cedric Noel is president of the Student Union at Southern. He says Thursday night was all about...
wbrz.com
EBR to invest in stormwater cleaning systems to stop litter, debris from entering waterways
BATON ROUGE - The City-Parish will soon be making a big investment in parish waterways. It's all part of keeping in compliance with the city's MS4 permit. The city is working to purchase a litter-catching system it plans to install near Corporation Canal new LSU's North Gate and on East State Street.
wbrz.com
Judge: Texas lawyer accused of setting ex's home on fire will stay jailed without bond
BATON ROUGE - Christian King, the lawyer accused of setting fire to his ex's home in a brazen arson attack caught on security video, is being held without bond and his charges were upgraded following a pre-trial hearing. King is a Texas-based lawyer accused of violating a protective order against...
wbrz.com
Lawmakers hoping to prevent psychiatric hospital from opening next to BR elementary school
BATON ROUGE - It was standing room only inside the Forest Heights Academy of Excellence on Saturday, as hundreds of people voiced their concerns about the possibility of a mental health facility for "dangerous" mentally ill patients opening up in their neighborhood. "We should do everything we can to keep...
wbrz.com
Police: 12 people shot inside nightclub off College Drive early Sunday morning
BATON ROUGE - Twelve people were hospitalized after a gunfire erupted inside a nightclub off College Drive early Sunday morning in what police call a "targeted attack." According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, the shooting happened around 1:30 a.m. at Dior Bar & Lounge on Bennington Avenue, just off College Drive. The victims were shot while inside the club.
wbrz.com
Governor calls for special legislative session to discuss homeowner's insurance crisis
BATON ROUGE - On Sunday, Governor Edwards called for a special session at the end of the month through the first week of February to address the homeowner's insurance crisis in the state. The session will start Monday, Jan. 30 and adjourn Sunday Feb. 5. In June 2022, more than...
wbrz.com
Forecast washes out Arbor Day celebration; tree giveaway rescheduled
BATON ROUGE - Uncooperative weather has prompted organizers to postpone this year's Arbor Day celebration and tree giveaway in Baton Rouge. The event had been scheduled for Jan. 21. It is now set to take place from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 28, at the Burden Museum & Gardens.
wbrz.com
Person taken to hospital after shooting on Washington Avenue
BATON ROUGE - A person was taken to a hospital after getting shot in a Baton Rouge neighborhood Friday. The shooting was first reported around 3:30 p.m. on Washington Avenue, just off Greenwell Springs Road. The Baton Rouge Police Department said the victim was taken to a hospital with a gunshot wound, but the extent of their injuries was unclear.
wbrz.com
Two students rushed to hospital after reported stabbing in Baker High gym
BAKER - A high school locked down its classrooms after a fight between students escalated into a stabbing Friday morning. The incident was reported before noon at Baker High, which currently shares a campus with Baker Middle. Authorities said two teenagers were taken to a hospital, but the extent of their injuries was unclear.
wbrz.com
Body found behind Airline Highway fairgrounds was stuffed inside plastic barrel, set on fire; deputies make arrest
BATON ROUGE - Deputies arrested a man for second-degree murder after DNA evidence helped tie him to the killing of a woman whose body was found inside a barrel near the Baton Rouge fairgrounds. The East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office arrested Roderick Castle, 24, for second-degree murder and obstruction of...
wbrz.com
Trucker booked for negligent homicide weeks after crash that killed 3 Southern band members
BATON ROUGE - A man who was behind the wheel of a semi truck that went off-road and killed three Southern University students while they were trying to change a tire along I-49 last month has been arrested in their deaths. Louisiana State Police told WBRZ on Friday that Clyde...
wbrz.com
Cafeteria worker accused of selling 'edible marijuana' to student, arrested in Tangipahoa Parish
KENTWOOD - A cafeteria worker was arrested Friday after allegedly selling drugs to a student at a Tangipahoa Parish high school. The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office said it opened an investigation after learning a student bought "edible marijuana" from an employee at Sumner High School in Kentwood. Investigators identified Tymetrica...
wbrz.com
Dow Chemical purchases bulletproof shields for Iberville sheriff's deputies, school resource officers
PLAQUEMINE - Deputies and school resource officers in Iberville Parish now have an extra layer of protection. For about $40,000, Dow Chemical purchased 50 bulletproof shields to donate to the Iberville Parish Sheriff's Office. Sheriff Brett Stassi says each deputy and school resource officer in the parish will get one.
wbrz.com
Annual smoke alarm event focused on installing devices in Gardere area homes
BATON ROUGE - Smoke alarms save lives and Saturday the Red Cross and community partners fanned out across a local neighborhood to get alarms into the homes that need them. The annual "Sound the Alarm" event will focus on the Gardere area this year. Volunteers went door to door offering to install smoke detectors at no charge.
