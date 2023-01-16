BATON ROUGE - The LSU basketball losing streak continues after No. 9 Tennessee beat the Tigers 77-56. LSU now has lost six in a row and falls to 1-6 in conference play. The Tigers committed way too many turnovers, as the Volunteers get 33 points off of them. Tennessee also dominated the boards, having 14 offensive rebounds and 20 second chance points.

BATON ROUGE, LA ・ 1 DAY AGO