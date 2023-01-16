ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

wbrz.com

LSU basketball drops 6th straight game, loses to No. 9 Tennessee 77-56

BATON ROUGE - The LSU basketball losing streak continues after No. 9 Tennessee beat the Tigers 77-56. LSU now has lost six in a row and falls to 1-6 in conference play. The Tigers committed way too many turnovers, as the Volunteers get 33 points off of them. Tennessee also dominated the boards, having 14 offensive rebounds and 20 second chance points.
BATON ROUGE, LA
wbrz.com

Southeastern extends Lions head coach Scelfo's contract

HAMMOND - Southeastern Louisiana University head football coach Frank Scelfo has agreed to a contract extension through the 2029 season, SLU Director of Athletics Jay Artigues announced Friday. The extension is pending approval by the University of Louisiana System’s Board of Supervisors. “We’re very excited to announce Coach Scelfo’s...
HAMMOND, LA
wbrz.com

Baton Rouge colleges come together to host annual MLK unity event

BATON ROUGE - The three colleges in the capital city — Baton Rouge Community College, Southern University and LSU — came together Thursday night to celebrate Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Cedric Noel is president of the Student Union at Southern. He says Thursday night was all about...
BATON ROUGE, LA
wbrz.com

Police: 12 people shot inside nightclub off College Drive early Sunday morning

BATON ROUGE - Twelve people were hospitalized after a gunfire erupted inside a nightclub off College Drive early Sunday morning in what police call a "targeted attack." According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, the shooting happened around 1:30 a.m. at Dior Bar & Lounge on Bennington Avenue, just off College Drive. The victims were shot while inside the club.
BATON ROUGE, LA
wbrz.com

Person taken to hospital after shooting on Washington Avenue

BATON ROUGE - A person was taken to a hospital after getting shot in a Baton Rouge neighborhood Friday. The shooting was first reported around 3:30 p.m. on Washington Avenue, just off Greenwell Springs Road. The Baton Rouge Police Department said the victim was taken to a hospital with a gunshot wound, but the extent of their injuries was unclear.
BATON ROUGE, LA
wbrz.com

Two students rushed to hospital after reported stabbing in Baker High gym

BAKER - A high school locked down its classrooms after a fight between students escalated into a stabbing Friday morning. The incident was reported before noon at Baker High, which currently shares a campus with Baker Middle. Authorities said two teenagers were taken to a hospital, but the extent of their injuries was unclear.
BAKER, LA

