WKRN
Structure fire in Cookeville
5-story affordable housing moves forward in Salemtown. 5-story affordable housing moves forward in Salemtown. William Campbell is accused of killing his adoptive parents in 2010. Retired Metro first responders caught in middle of …. Retired Metro Nashville employees and first responders over the age of 65 are at risk of...
WKRN
Officer injured in crash
An officer is expected to survive following a crash in Spring Hill.
Middle TN man found dead in Center Hill Lake
The body of Spencer Harville, 40, of Putnam County, was found floating in the water at Center Hill Lake.
WSMV
Body found in car on I-40 in Donelson
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - An investigation is underway into what led to a man’s body being discovered inside a vehicle on I-40 East in Donelson. According to Metro Nashville Police, officers were sent to investigate a vehicle parked on the side of the interstate around 7:15 a.m. on Wednesday after someone called 911 about the car. Upon arrival, officers discovered the body of a man in a black SUV parked on the shoulder.
fox17.com
Police: Body found in vehicle on I-40 shoulder
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Police say they found a body in a vehicle Wednesday morning on the Interstate 40 shoulder in Donelson. The cause of death is unknown at this time. One eastbound lane is shut down while the scene is under investigation. This is a developing story. Check...
WKRN
Hendersonville road causing confusion for drivers
Hendersonville road causing confusion for drivers
WKRN
Suspect vehicle sought after deadly hit-and-run in Madison
Metro Police are searching for the vehicle involved in a deadly hit-and-run crash in Madison.
WKRN
Clarksville stalking suspect arrested
Clarksville stalking suspect arrested
WKRN
Man arrested in connection with deadly Madison shooting
Metro police have arrested a man in connection with a deadly shooting in Madison.
WKRN
Man wounded after shooting in South Nashville
Man wounded after shooting in South Nashville
WKRN
Drive-thru kidnapping suspect arrested
Drive-thru kidnapping suspect arrested
WKRN
Video captures arrest of accused carjacking suspect in Clarksville
Police in Clarksville arrested a man accused of carjacking multiple people Monday afternoon.
WKRN
Metro agrees to pay nearly $250K in wrongful arrest settlement
It's been more than three years since Ralph Ward was taken into custody at a convenience store in Nolensville. Now, he's sharing his first-hand account of the night that changed his life.
WKRN
Trial begins for man accused of executing parents in Clarksville cold case
The trial against William Roger Campbell has started in Clarksville. He is accused of killing his adoptive parents.
WKRN
I-65 North at Armory Drive closed due to deadly crash
I-65 northbound at Armory Drive in Nashville is closed as authorities work to clear a deadly crash.
Woman charged with attempted homicide in East Nashville
A 30-year-old woman is accused of shooting another woman multiple times in East Nashville last week.
WKRN
Pastor calls for "cease fire" in North Nashville
After another deadly weekend in Nashville, a local pastor is calling for a "cease fire" to see an entire weekend without violence.
Convicted felon with outstanding warrants arrested on I-440
Metro police arrested a convicted felon wanted on outstanding warrants Tuesday night during a traffic stop on I-440 East.
Antioch restaurant broken into 4 times within a month
Business break-ins in Nashville have spiked to the highest number in at least a decade, now new video shows one popular restaurant in Antioch was broken into for the 4th time, in just a month
WKRN
Smith Co. judge threatens to take cell phones of minor’s convicted of vaping
For many teens, their cell phone is one of their most valued possessions, but a Smith County juvenile court judge has threatened to take them away if a minor is convicted of vaping.
