Rutherford County, TN

WKRN

Structure fire in Cookeville

Structure fire in Cookeville
COOKEVILLE, TN
WKRN

Officer injured in crash

An officer is expected to survive following a crash in Spring Hill.
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Body found in car on I-40 in Donelson

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - An investigation is underway into what led to a man’s body being discovered inside a vehicle on I-40 East in Donelson. According to Metro Nashville Police, officers were sent to investigate a vehicle parked on the side of the interstate around 7:15 a.m. on Wednesday after someone called 911 about the car. Upon arrival, officers discovered the body of a man in a black SUV parked on the shoulder.
NASHVILLE, TN
fox17.com

Police: Body found in vehicle on I-40 shoulder

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Police say they found a body in a vehicle Wednesday morning on the Interstate 40 shoulder in Donelson. The cause of death is unknown at this time. One eastbound lane is shut down while the scene is under investigation. This is a developing story. Check...
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

Hendersonville road causing confusion for drivers

Hendersonville road causing confusion for drivers
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

Suspect vehicle sought after deadly hit-and-run in Madison

Metro Police are searching for the vehicle involved in a deadly hit-and-run crash in Madison.
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

Clarksville stalking suspect arrested

Clarksville stalking suspect arrested
CLARKSVILLE, TN
WKRN

Man arrested in connection with deadly Madison shooting

Metro police have arrested a man in connection with a deadly shooting in Madison.
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

Man wounded after shooting in South Nashville

Man wounded after shooting in South Nashville
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

Drive-thru kidnapping suspect arrested

Drive-thru kidnapping suspect arrested
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

Video captures arrest of accused carjacking suspect in Clarksville

Police in Clarksville arrested a man accused of carjacking multiple people Monday afternoon.
CLARKSVILLE, TN
WKRN

Metro agrees to pay nearly $250K in wrongful arrest settlement

It's been more than three years since Ralph Ward was taken into custody at a convenience store in Nolensville. Now, he's sharing his first-hand account of the night that changed his life.
NOLENSVILLE, TN
WKRN

Trial begins for man accused of executing parents in Clarksville cold case

The trial against William Roger Campbell has started in Clarksville. He is accused of killing his adoptive parents.
CLARKSVILLE, TN
WKRN

I-65 North at Armory Drive closed due to deadly crash

I-65 northbound at Armory Drive in Nashville is closed as authorities work to clear a deadly crash.
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

Pastor calls for "cease fire" in North Nashville

After another deadly weekend in Nashville, a local pastor is calling for a "cease fire" to see an entire weekend without violence.
NASHVILLE, TN

