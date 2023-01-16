Read full article on original website
4 Amazing Burger Places in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
Visit One of the Best French Restaurants In the U.S. In IndianapolisRebekah BartonIndianapolis, IN
"The Lady Tinder Swindler" scams online boyfriend out of $1.2 millionJade Talks CrimeFort Worth, TX
4 Amazing Pizza Places in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
Strange in Indiana: Noblesville PD/FD Called to Round up 'Loose Bison'. Little Did They Know They Were Herding 'Yaks'Zack LoveNoblesville, IN
Indiana Has an Official State Pie and it Looks Delicious
Each state has different things that are named official representations of that state. For instance, the official state bird of Indiana and Kentucky is the Cardinal. The Indiana State river is the Wabash River. There is even a state flower of Indiana, the Peony. But, did you know there is...
Is the lack of snow normal in January in Indiana?
As of January 17, Indianapolis has only picked up a trace amount of snow for the month. Even since December 1, the beginning of meteorological winter, Indianapolis has only picked up 1.6″ of snowfall. Is this lack of snow normal in January in Indianapolis? How about across the state? Over the past five years, snowfall […]
WISH-TV
Carvers to compete in Carmel’s Festival of Ice
CARMEL, Ind. (THE REPORTER) — Top ice carvers from around the Midwest will be in Carmel this weekend, Jan. 20 to 22, for three days of competitions and demonstrations as the City of Carmel presents the sixth annual Festival of Ice sponsored by Allied Solutions. The Festival of Ice...
WISH-TV
Addressing the nursing shortage in Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Nurses are in high demand in Indiana. There’s too many patients, and not enough nurses. Chief Nursing Officer from Ascension St. Vincent, Cindy Adams, and Dean of the Marian University Leighton School of Nursing, Dorothy Gomez, joined DayBreak to talk about the shortage and encourage people to come explore nursing opportunities.
WLFI.com
Black community leaders spotlight local African American history
LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Black community leaders are emphasizing a lesser-known side of local lore; one that paints the city in a different light. Their spotlight this year on local African American history started Monday with a Martin Luther King Jr. Day celebration at the Tippecanoe County Public Library.
WISH-TV
Community groups call on Indianapolis to stop approving charter schools
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indianapolis Public Schools Community Coalition, Baptist Minister’s Alliance and the Concerned Clergy of Indianapolis are demanding the City of Indianapolis stop approving charter schools. This comes after the HIM by HER Foundation’s Charter School announced their closing on Jan. 20. “I call it...
These are Apparently Indiana’s Worst Small Towns
A website recently analyzed all of the small towns in the state of Indiana to determine which are the worst, and the results might surprise you. As someone who is from a small town in Indiana, I am proud of where I come from. Boonville, Indiana is a great place to raise a family and to call home. I don't care what anyone says. Indiana is full of small towns. Most of these little towns in the state are quite charming. There's so much hometown pride in these small towns. However, most would agree that not all small towns are great places. That being said, one publication just found the ten worst small towns in Indiana.
lakeshorepublicradio.org
All Indiana students would qualify for voucher-like funds under education proposal
School choice in Indiana could be remade if proposed legislation gains traction. Senate Bill 305 would provide more funding with less eligibility restrictions than allowed under the popular private school voucher program. It’s unclear the total cost of the program or potentially how many families would consider it. Republicans, who...
WISH-TV
For $16 million, Indiana’s first riverboat casino can be yours
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — Indiana’s first riverboat casino is up for sale again. New Orleans Paddlewheels Inc. has announced it is pursuing a sale of the Riverboat Louis Armstrong. That riverboat initially served as Casino Aztar’s gambling riverboat on the Ohio River in Evansville. The boat, originally...
wbiw.com
Indiana Health department and Voice to host Action Day to raise awareness for issues surrounding youth tobacco use
INDIANAPOLIS —The Indiana Department of Health (IDOH) and VOICE, Indiana’s statewide youth empowerment group, will host a Youth Day of Action at the Indiana Statehouse to call attention to the impact tobacco and e-cigarette use have on young Hoosiers. Chief Medical Officer Lindsay Weaver, M.D., FACEP, peer educators,...
WISH-TV
Bloomington elementary librarian wins national award, $5,000
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (WISH) — An elementary school librarian in Bloomington has been named one of 10 winners of the national “I Love My Librarian” awards. Julie Marie Frye, who works as the Primary Years Program school librarian and tech coordinator for Childs Elementary, was chosen from more than 1,500 nominations submitted from around the country to the American Library Association.
WISH-TV
Four Day Ray Brewing to open 2nd location in Yorktown
FISHERS, Ind. (WISH) — Four Day Ray Brewing, the craft brewery and scratch kitchen based in Fishers, will expand its operations with a new taproom in Yorktown. According to a news release, the taproom is expected to open in the summer and create more than 25 jobs to the heart of Yorktown, adjacent to the town’s Center Green Park.
WISH-TV
Iconic Carousel at The Children’s Museum of Indianapolis will have new rules for riders
Patty Spitler visits Andra Blasdel, the Vice President of Operations at The Children’s Museum of Indianapolis, to find out about the new measures going into effect on Jan. 31 to protect the beloved carousel. In order to preserve this iconic attraction, carousel animals will be limited to kids 17...
wbiw.com
DNR begins $30 million Monon South Trail development
INDIANA — The Indiana Department of Natural Resources (DNR) will award $29.5 million to acquire and begin the development of the 62.3-mile Monon South Trail. Once constructed, the trail, spanning five counties in Southern Indiana, will be the longest contiguous recreational trail in Indiana. Gov. Holcomb discussed the plan in his State of the State address last week.
WISH-TV
Active January for severe weather in South
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The new year has been an active one for severe weather in parts of the country. For Indiana, Hoosiers have not had a single confirmed tornado. In the South, multiple severe weather outbreaks have resulted in a much high tornado count compared to normal. Alabama alone...
WISH-TV
Conner Prairie launches ‘This is Problematic!’ podcast
FISHERS, Ind. (WISH) — In a new podcast, Conner Prairie is exploring some problematic issues from the past and their ramifications on Hoosiers of today. “This is Problematic!” is hosted by Easton Phillips and Hannah Murphy, two research associates at Conner Prairie. The podcast launched in 2022 and...
WISH-TV
IU professor: Housing market in ‘full-blown crisis’
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Families with young kids, seniors, and people living with disabilities are all more likely to lose their homes due to the current affordable housing crisis, according to one Indiana University professor. Fran Quigley is a clinical professor of law and the director of the health and...
wbiw.com
Let’s look at the monumental progress of the I-69 Finish Line project
INDIANA – Let’s look in the rearview mirror at last year’s monumental progress of the I-69 Finish Line project. The following video highlights all the progress made across Morgan, Johnson, and Marion Counties in 2022. I-69 in Martinsville was named the number one road in America by...
Indiana Daily Student
Hamilton announces activation of new nonprofit corporation in Bloomington
Bloomington Mayor John Hamilton announced the activation of a new 501c3 nonprofit corporation, City of Bloomington Capital Improvements, Inc., on Jan. 13. According to a city of Bloomington press release, CBCI will focus their efforts on improving arts, technology, jobs and housing in the city. According to the same press...
WISH-TV
Community gathers for balloon release to honor coach killed in I-65 shooting
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Richard Donnell Hamilton known to the kids he coached on the Indy Steelers as Coach Nell was honored at the Martin Luther King Community Center in Indianapolis with a balloon release in Steelers colors on Martin Luther King Day. The coach was a man known for...
