ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
99.5 WKDQ

Indiana Has an Official State Pie and it Looks Delicious

Each state has different things that are named official representations of that state. For instance, the official state bird of Indiana and Kentucky is the Cardinal. The Indiana State river is the Wabash River. There is even a state flower of Indiana, the Peony. But, did you know there is...
INDIANA STATE
WANE 15

Is the lack of snow normal in January in Indiana?

As of January 17, Indianapolis has only picked up a trace amount of snow for the month. Even since December 1, the beginning of meteorological winter, Indianapolis has only picked up 1.6″ of snowfall. Is this lack of snow normal in January in Indianapolis? How about across the state? Over the past five years, snowfall […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

Carvers to compete in Carmel’s Festival of Ice

CARMEL, Ind. (THE REPORTER) — Top ice carvers from around the Midwest will be in Carmel this weekend, Jan. 20 to 22, for three days of competitions and demonstrations as the City of Carmel presents the sixth annual Festival of Ice sponsored by Allied Solutions. The Festival of Ice...
CARMEL, IN
WISH-TV

Addressing the nursing shortage in Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Nurses are in high demand in Indiana. There’s too many patients, and not enough nurses. Chief Nursing Officer from Ascension St. Vincent, Cindy Adams, and Dean of the Marian University Leighton School of Nursing, Dorothy Gomez, joined DayBreak to talk about the shortage and encourage people to come explore nursing opportunities.
INDIANA STATE
WLFI.com

Black community leaders spotlight local African American history

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Black community leaders are emphasizing a lesser-known side of local lore; one that paints the city in a different light. Their spotlight this year on local African American history started Monday with a Martin Luther King Jr. Day celebration at the Tippecanoe County Public Library.
LAFAYETTE, IN
WISH-TV

Community groups call on Indianapolis to stop approving charter schools

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indianapolis Public Schools Community Coalition, Baptist Minister’s Alliance and the Concerned Clergy of Indianapolis are demanding the City of Indianapolis stop approving charter schools. This comes after the HIM by HER Foundation’s Charter School announced their closing on Jan. 20. “I call it...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
99.5 WKDQ

These are Apparently Indiana’s Worst Small Towns

A website recently analyzed all of the small towns in the state of Indiana to determine which are the worst, and the results might surprise you. As someone who is from a small town in Indiana, I am proud of where I come from. Boonville, Indiana is a great place to raise a family and to call home. I don't care what anyone says. Indiana is full of small towns. Most of these little towns in the state are quite charming. There's so much hometown pride in these small towns. However, most would agree that not all small towns are great places. That being said, one publication just found the ten worst small towns in Indiana.
INDIANA STATE
lakeshorepublicradio.org

All Indiana students would qualify for voucher-like funds under education proposal

School choice in Indiana could be remade if proposed legislation gains traction. Senate Bill 305 would provide more funding with less eligibility restrictions than allowed under the popular private school voucher program. It’s unclear the total cost of the program or potentially how many families would consider it. Republicans, who...
INDIANA STATE
WISH-TV

For $16 million, Indiana’s first riverboat casino can be yours

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — Indiana’s first riverboat casino is up for sale again. New Orleans Paddlewheels Inc. has announced it is pursuing a sale of the Riverboat Louis Armstrong. That riverboat initially served as Casino Aztar’s gambling riverboat on the Ohio River in Evansville. The boat, originally...
EVANSVILLE, IN
WISH-TV

Bloomington elementary librarian wins national award, $5,000

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (WISH) — An elementary school librarian in Bloomington has been named one of 10 winners of the national “I Love My Librarian” awards. Julie Marie Frye, who works as the Primary Years Program school librarian and tech coordinator for Childs Elementary, was chosen from more than 1,500 nominations submitted from around the country to the American Library Association.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
WISH-TV

Four Day Ray Brewing to open 2nd location in Yorktown

FISHERS, Ind. (WISH) — Four Day Ray Brewing, the craft brewery and scratch kitchen based in Fishers, will expand its operations with a new taproom in Yorktown. According to a news release, the taproom is expected to open in the summer and create more than 25 jobs to the heart of Yorktown, adjacent to the town’s Center Green Park.
YORKTOWN, IN
wbiw.com

DNR begins $30 million Monon South Trail development

INDIANA — The Indiana Department of Natural Resources (DNR) will award $29.5 million to acquire and begin the development of the 62.3-mile Monon South Trail. Once constructed, the trail, spanning five counties in Southern Indiana, will be the longest contiguous recreational trail in Indiana. Gov. Holcomb discussed the plan in his State of the State address last week.
INDIANA STATE
WISH-TV

Active January for severe weather in South

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The new year has been an active one for severe weather in parts of the country. For Indiana, Hoosiers have not had a single confirmed tornado. In the South, multiple severe weather outbreaks have resulted in a much high tornado count compared to normal. Alabama alone...
INDIANA STATE
WISH-TV

Conner Prairie launches ‘This is Problematic!’ podcast

FISHERS, Ind. (WISH) — In a new podcast, Conner Prairie is exploring some problematic issues from the past and their ramifications on Hoosiers of today. “This is Problematic!” is hosted by Easton Phillips and Hannah Murphy, two research associates at Conner Prairie. The podcast launched in 2022 and...
FISHERS, IN
WISH-TV

IU professor: Housing market in ‘full-blown crisis’

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Families with young kids, seniors, and people living with disabilities are all more likely to lose their homes due to the current affordable housing crisis, according to one Indiana University professor. Fran Quigley is a clinical professor of law and the director of the health and...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
Indiana Daily Student

Hamilton announces activation of new nonprofit corporation in Bloomington

Bloomington Mayor John Hamilton announced the activation of a new 501c3 nonprofit corporation, City of Bloomington Capital Improvements, Inc., on Jan. 13. According to a city of Bloomington press release, CBCI will focus their efforts on improving arts, technology, jobs and housing in the city. According to the same press...
BLOOMINGTON, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy