thecomeback.com
Joe Burrow reacts to terrible Bengals news
The Cincinnati Bengals may have beaten the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday night, but it wasn’t always pretty, particularly on the offensive line after several injuries to a unit the team worked hard to improve during the offseason. But following the win, star quarterback Joe Burrow still sounds confident. Heading...
Damar Hamlin files for awesome trademark
Damar Hamlin continues to recover from the cardiac arrest he suffered on the field two weeks ago, and the Buffalo Bills defensive back is taking care of some business in the meantime. Hamlin has filed for at least three trademarks over the past 10 days. Trademark attorney Josh Gerben revealed that Hamlin filed trademarks for... The post Damar Hamlin files for awesome trademark appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
FOX Sports
Bengals win expensive victory, Josh Allen's turnover woes continue | What's Wright?
The Cincinnati Bengals held on to beat the Baltimore Ravens, thanks to Sam Hubbard's 98-yard fumble recovery TD and will face the Buffalo Bills, who narrowly defeated the Miami Dolphins. However, Nick Wright is concerned about Josh Allen's play, who continues to struggle with taking care of the football (threw two interceptions against the Dolphins). Watch as he explains why he is not convinced that Allen will lead Bills Mafia to the promise land.
Tom Brady Didn't Go Home To Gisele Bündchen After Loss To Cowboys & What's Next For Him
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers lost to the Dallas Cowboys last night with a final score of 31-14. It was a monumental game as it was Tom Brady's last one with his Florida team this season before he moves on to the next chapter. Brady had a tough year following his...
2023 NFL Mock Draft January 18
The college football season is over, so it is time to look ahead. Here is the 2023 NFL Mock Draft January 18. Chicago will be fielding offers for this pick, but if they decide to keep it, they can take a game-changing edge rusher in Anderson, who also play great run defense.
Bengals at Bills in NFL Divisional Round on WAFB
ORCHARD PARK, NY (WAFB) - The Cincinnati Bengals will face the Buffalo Bills in the NFL Divisional Round of the playoffs on Sunday, Jan. 22. Kickoff is scheduled for 2 p.m. and the game can be seen on WAFB. HOW TO WATCH:. COX - 7 (SD) 1007 (HD) AT&T U-Verse...
Top NFL Assistant Coach Not Interested In Head Coaching Opportunities
Dozens of coaches are getting interviewed for head coaching opportunities across the NFL this month. But one top candidate is reportedly fine with where he's at - for now, at least. Speaking to the media on Wednesday, New York Giants defensive coordinator Wink Martindale said he doesn't consider ...
‘It’s you against the world’: How Joe Burrow is preparing to hit the road in playoffs
While the Cincinnati Bengals might not be favored to win the AFC divisional round game against the Buffalo Bills on Sunday, they would like to remind everyone they are not “underdogs.” They are the reigning AFC champions and until someone knocks them off, they’ll continue to be so. ...
WLWT 5
Riding shotgun with Joe Burrow: Young Bengals fan meets team, head coach at practice
CINCINNATI — The dream of hanging out with Coach Zac Taylor, Joe Burrow, and nearly half a dozen Bengals players became a reality for a young member of Who Dey Nation. In early December, Calvin Theetge and his father, Derrick Theetge, attended a practice hoping to get up close to the team.
‘Go win the Super Bowl;’ Joe Burrow makes Andrew Whitworth’s kids’ day with signed jerseys
CINCINNATI — Former Bengals player Andrew Whitworth went to Twitter earlier this week to thank Joe Burrow for the surprise he sent Whitworth’s kids. On Monday Whitworth’s wife, Melissa Whitworth posted a video of their two children showing two signed jerseys Burrow sent them. Whitworth followed up...
