Read full article on original website
Related
KEVN
Snow for some on Wednesday
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - There is a Winter Weather Advisory in effect for Oglala Lakota and Bennett counties for tomorrow. Snow will move into the area tonight and impact southern counties during the morning and early afternoon tomorrow. It is still a bit unclear how much snow we will see, but expect around 3-6 inches for those in the advisory. Places to the south of our area could receive up to a foot or more. Rapid City and the Black Hills will see little to no accumulation. As far as temperatures, highs tomorrow will be in the 30s once again. We’ll see similar temperatures for Thursday and Friday, but Saturday’s highs could reach the mid-40s.
cowboystatedaily.com
Citizen Rescuers Were Trapped In Cab Of Vehicle At Keyhole When Plunged Through Ice
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. When Mark Caughlan took over as chief ranger for Wyoming State Parks, Historic Sites and Trails, he began scheduling trainings for rangers across the Cowboy State. One of those sessions – for ice water rescues – became even more relevant in...
newscenter1.tv
More than burgers and beer, Thirsty’s lines up the perfect Mexican meal for 2023 Restaurant Week in downtown Rapid City
RAPID CITY, S.D. – For $20.11, you get the works at Thirsty’s Burgers and Beer as they promote their special for the 2023 Restaurant Week in downtown Rapid City. Owners Tim and Alicia Roman invite you to stop in and try this amazing menu selection. Sarah Pethick, executive chef for Thirsty’s, is proud of her experience of farm to table style of creating dishes. Utilizing the freshest elements, although challenging in South Dakota in January, is very important to her. Originally from New Mexico, Pethick is excited about bringing some of her authentic and traditional Mexican flavors to the customers at Thirsty’s.
KEVN
Car versus pedestrian accident in Rapid City
The early evening news on KEVN. The early evening news on KEVN. The late evening news on KEVN Black Hills Fox Monday-Friday. Feeding South Dakota gives back to the community as a way to celebrate MLK day. Updated: 18 hours ago. Feeding South Dakota also held a food drive to...
KELOLAND TV
Snow ahead; Woman escapes police; New charges against former day care employee
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Wednesday, January 18, 2023. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather. 27-year-old Chris Phoumy was already indicted on 9 counts of sexual contact, allegedly involving 6 children at Kids R Kids daycare in Sioux Falls last September. He’s been indicted on another 9 counts of sexual contact, allegedly involving 5 more victims– all of them ages 3 to 6 years old.
newscenter1.tv
The ones who got away: 5 most-wanted fugitives in the Black Hills area
RAPID CITY, S.D. – Whether it’s escaped inmates or wanted suspects, the South Dakota Department of Corrections and the Pennington County Sheriff’s Office maintain lists of the fugitives that they’re currently seeking. Here’s a highlight of some of the most highly sought individuals:. If you...
KEVN
Rapid City pizza delivery driver robbed at gunpoint
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A pizza delivery driver’s vehicle was stolen around 5:40 p.m. Monday, on the 500 block of Saint James Street. Police say the driver said they were making a pizza delivery and as the driver got out of the vehicle, a man got in. When the driver confronted the man, he reportedly brandished a gun at the delivery driver; grabbed the driver’s keys and stole the vehicle. Police found the vehicle abandoned in the 1300 block of Kansas City Street.
newscenter1.tv
Rapid City Police Department seeking help in identifying armed robbery suspect
RAPID CITY, S.D. — The Rapid City Police Department is seeking the public’s help in identifying an armed robbery suspect. The robbery took place Tuesday evening on Jan. 10 at the convenience store located at. 1909 N. Lacrosse Street. Witnesses described the suspect as a Native American male...
Woman escapes police while being taken to jail
According to the Sturgis Police Department, Baily Wright was arrested for drug charges on Tuesday. She was last seen running through downtown Sturgis.
newscenter1.tv
Sturgis Police Department, Meade County Sheriff’s Office in search of woman who escaped custody
STURGIS, S.D. — On Tuesday, the Sturgis Police Department reported that a woman arrested for drug possession escaped from custody. Baily Wright was arrested on January 17 for possession of a controlled substance, and while being transferred to the Meade County Jail, she escaped. She is not considered dangerous at this time.
newscenter1.tv
Law enforcement takes the stand in the Absolu trial
RAPID CITY, S.D. – On Wednesday, the murder trial of Arnson Absolu, accused of three counts of first-degree murder, continued with more law enforcement specialists taking the stand. Absolu is accused of killing Ashley Nagy, Charles Redwillow and Dakota Zaiser in August and September 2020. The day started with...
Comments / 0