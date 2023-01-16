ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Matt Gaetz says Trump should pick Sarah Huckabee Sanders or Kristi Noem as his running mate to get votes from women who don't like him

By Cheryl Teh
Business Insider
Business Insider
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02Wzya_0kFyJYs900

President Donald Trump speaks as White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders listens during an East Room event on “second chance hiring” June 13, 2019.

Alex Wong/Getty Images

  • Matt Gaetz thinks Trump should pick Sarah Huckabee Sanders or Kristi Noem for his 2024 running mate.
  • Gaetz said Trump should run with a woman to get votes from women who don't like him.
  • Gaetz theorized that Trump only won in 2016 because women who didn't like him still voted for him.

Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz says he's told former President Donald Trump to pick a woman as his running mate if he wants to win in 2024.

"What I've said to President Trump is like, you have to create a permission structure where women who do not like you vote for you again," Gaetz said on the conservative "Timcast IRL" podcast on Friday.

Gaetz added that he thought the "reason Trump won in 2016" is because "a whole lot of women who didn't like him voted for him" instead of Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton.

Gaetz named Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders, a former White House press secretary, as his pick for Trump's 2024 running mate. The Florida congressman praised Sanders for her "directness" and her move to ban TikTok on state government devices.

"She's the kind of person I look at," Gaetz said.

Sanders, for her part, avoided endorsing Trump directly in an interview on Fox News on January 15.

"I love the President, have a great relationship with him. I know our country would be infinitely better off if he was in office right now instead of Joe Biden but right now my focus isn't 2024," Sanders said on "Fox News Sunday."

Gaetz also named South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem as a possible Trump running mate, calling her a "pretty stellar" alternative to Sanders.

The Florida congressman did not say if Trump had responded positively to his suggestions. Representatives for Trump, Gaetz, Sanders, and Noem did not immediately respond to Insider's requests for comment.

Trump announced on November 15 that he is running for president again in 2024. This is his third presidential run: He won his first race against Clinton in 2016 and lost to President Joe Biden in 2020.

In October, The New York Times Magazine journalist Robert Draper told the Daily Beast that Trump has "repeatedly" discussed choosing Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene as his running mate . Draper said this is because Greene has been "unflaggingly loyal" to the former president through a litany of scandals and lawsuits.

In January, The Daily Beast also reported, citing two sources who have spoken to Trump and an unnamed GOP strategist, that Trump has mostly been considering female running mates for his 2024 campaign. GOP Reps. Elise Stefanik and Greene, as well as former Democratic congresswoman and presidential candidate Tulsi Gabbard , have been floated as candidates, per the Daily Beast.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Comments / 284

Yolanda del Rosario
3d ago

I'm a woman and I don't like either of the two women. I don't even like Trump. I was a Republican before Trump. If they can't find any good candidates that will work for the people, I'm voting not Republican again.

Reply(43)
96
Matthew Grossaint
3d ago

Pick anything..anyone.. it won't help. He is hoping he won't be charged with crimes for the very people he used to party with. Bad pumpkin..lmao

Reply(1)
54
Edris Perales
2d ago

I used to vote republican & democrat. I was never a "I only vote 1 party" person but with the current version of the GOP I'm not voting republican any time soon.

Reply(1)
31
Related
The Independent

Don Jr admits he doesn’t know where $240m Trump fundraised to fight election results went in Jan 6 transcripts

Donald Trump Jr said that he did not know where the $240m raised to fight his father’s 2020 presidential election loss went, according to transcripts released by the House select committee investigating the January 6 riot at the US Capitol. The select committee released transcripts of its witness testimony with the former president’s son, along with that of other former Trump administration and campaign officials, and other figures involved in the aftermath of the 2020 presidential election and the Capitol riot. During one point in Mr Trump Jr’s testimony, an interviewer noted that the Trump campaign raised about $250m...
RadarOnline

'Ethnically Insensitive': Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders Lays Down The Law On Her First Day In Office, Bans Use Of 'Latinx'

Republican Sarah Huckabee Sanders used her first day in office as Arkansas' first female governor to prohibit the use of "Latinx" in state documents, RadarOnline.com has learned. The former White House press secretary initiated an executive order to enforce the new vocabulary ban. Sanders, 40, cited pew research to support her decision to prohibit the "ethnically insensitive" term. After making history when she was officially sworn into office on January 10, Sanders got to work. Important topics like State infrastructure, public education, and healthcare were not targeted. Instead, the fresh governor took aim at the gender-neutral terminology that is used...
ARKANSAS STATE
The Independent

Fox News contributor snaps back at Sean Hannity after he interrupts her 14 times to attack Biden

Opinion host Sean Hannity interrupted Fox News contributor Jessica Tarlov 14 times to attack President Joe Biden with a litany of complaints. Before Ms Tarlov appeared on the programme on Tuesday night, Mr Hannity went after Mr Biden and New York Democratic Governor Kathy Hochul for her signing of a bill allowing the composting of human remains. Remains can be “placed into a specially-designed vessel that’s surrounded with natural materials, like wood chips and alfalfa,” the law states. Five other states have such a law in addition to New York. “Let me ask you about this – 2022 was...
NEW YORK STATE
TheDailyBeast

Trump’s Shortlist of VP Picks All Have One Thing in Common

Donald Trump’s third bid for the presidency has thus far been uncharacteristically sleepy, but confidants are hoping that floating names for a hypothetical running mate can awaken Trump and snap his campaign out of its slumber.While the former president’s campaign has yet to make many hires in early primary states—or even leave the state of Florida to do any actual campaigning—Trump and his inner circle have been tossing around names for an entirely premature veepstakes, according to two sources that have spoken to Trump as well as a GOP strategist familiar with the conversations.And the one common thread among Trump’s...
ARIZONA STATE
Shine My Crown

Candace Owens Wins $20M Lawsuit Against Republican Politician

Right-wing ultraconservative commentator Candace Owens has emerged triumphant after winning a lawsuit filed against her in 2021. In the suit, Republican politician Kimberly Klacik accused Owens of posting a video on Instagram claiming that Klacik committed campaign fraud, laundered money and illegally used drugs. The video also said that the politician was a “madam” of a strip club.
TENNESSEE STATE
Business Insider

Business Insider

825K+
Followers
48K+
Post
517M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know about business. A section of Insider.

 https://www.businessinsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy