Lainie Keefer’s Day 4 USSSA Select 30 Blog (Jan. 16, 2023)
Lainie Keefer, a 2028 MIF/C/OF/UT for Indiana Dreams 09, was invited to the USSSA Select 30 National Training Camp this weekend at Space Coast in Florida and she recently agreed to blog about her experience for Extra Inning Softball. Here’s her blog from Day 4, Monday, Jan. 16, 2023.
GoFundMe Started for Mike Romero, Longtime Coach and Father of Softballers Sierra, Sydney & Sophia Romero
A GoFundMe account was set up Monday for Mike Romero, the father of a quartet of talented athletes, as the longtime softball hitting instructor has been hospitalized in San Diego due to pneumonia on top of his battle with cancer. The children of Mike and his wife, Melissa, include a...
The Last Inning (Jan. 17, 2023): Spotlighting Notre Dame-Committed Avery Houlihan, Latest Verbals, ‘PYT’ & Larry Bird Dimes
Get on board with Extra Inning Softball’s regular feature, The Last Inning!. We are scouring the Internet and Social Media and keeping our ears to the street for the latest going on in the softball community. To contribute information, insights, thoughts or content ideas, email us at [email protected],...
