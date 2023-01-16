Read full article on original website
Related
extrainningsoftball.com
Maddie McCallister’s Day 4 USSSA Select 30 Blog (Jan. 16, 2023)
Maddie “Mac” McCallister, a 2027 C/UT for Lady Dukes 14U-Fouts, is at the USSSA Select 30 National Training Camo this weekend in Florida for the second straight year. Here’s her blog from Day 4, Monday, Jan. 16, 2023. *****. Hello, and welcome back to the final day...
extrainningsoftball.com
2023 Big East Conference Forecast
As part of our in-depth preseason college softball coverage, today we dive into the Big East Conference and forecast what could be in store for the league during the 2023 season. 1. Conference Breakdown. UConn won the Big East’s regular-season crown a season ago and were the top seed in...
extrainningsoftball.com
GoFundMe Started for Mike Romero, Longtime Coach and Father of Softballers Sierra, Sydney & Sophia Romero
A GoFundMe account was set up Monday for Mike Romero, the father of a quartet of talented athletes, as the longtime softball hitting instructor has been hospitalized in San Diego due to pneumonia on top of his battle with cancer. The children of Mike and his wife, Melissa, include a...
extrainningsoftball.com
Snow College Sophomore Paige Rydalch Dies in Car Accident
Paige Rydalch, a sophomore at Snow College, passed away from injuries sustained in a car accident on Monday. Snow College, a two-year school in Utah, announced Rydalch’s passing in a statement on Monday. “This has shocked and saddened our softball family. We know Paige, and we love her,” Snow...
extrainningsoftball.com
The Last Inning (Jan. 18, 2023): Spotlighting Future James Madison Player Lili Smith, Upcoming Tourneys, Latest Verbals, ‘Bad Romance’ & Kang vs. Ant-Man
Get on board with Extra Inning Softball’s regular feature, The Last Inning!. We are scouring the Internet and Social Media and keeping our ears to the street for the latest going on in the softball community. To contribute information, insights, thoughts or content ideas, email us at [email protected],...
Gators slide a few spots in ESPN's BPI after following loss to Texas A&M
Florida basketball struggled mightily out of the gates on Wednesday night against the Texas A&M Aggies in College Station but was able to claw back into the game, only to fall short in the end, 54-52. It was the fourth-straight loss to TAMU for the Gators’ program, all of which have been a one-score difference including an overtime affair in last year’s Southeastern Conference Tournament that snuffed UF’s NCAA Tournament hopes.
Here's where Gators land in KenPom rankings after close Texas A&M loss
The Texas A&M Aggies have become the bane of Florida basketball over the past couple of years, now having won four in a row over the Gators — all by single-possession final scores. In fact, TAMU shut the door on the Mike White era last season when it outlasted the Orange and Blue in overtime early in the 2022 Southeastern Conference Tournament.
Comments / 0