Florida basketball struggled mightily out of the gates on Wednesday night against the Texas A&M Aggies in College Station but was able to claw back into the game, only to fall short in the end, 54-52. It was the fourth-straight loss to TAMU for the Gators’ program, all of which have been a one-score difference including an overtime affair in last year’s Southeastern Conference Tournament that snuffed UF’s NCAA Tournament hopes.

GAINESVILLE, FL ・ 24 MINUTES AGO