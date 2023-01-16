Maclin on making College Football Hall of Fame
Former Mizzou football star Jeremy Maclin found out earlier this week he had been voted into the College Football Hall of Fame. Fox 2 Sports Director Martin Kilcoyne caught up with Maclin the former NFL star wide receiver and current head football at Kirkwood High School on this great honor.Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 2.
Comments / 0