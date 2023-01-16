ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maclin on making College Football Hall of Fame

By Dave Jobe, Martin Kilcoyne
 3 days ago

Former Mizzou football star Jeremy Maclin found out earlier this week he had been voted into the College Football Hall of Fame. Fox 2 Sports Director Martin Kilcoyne caught up with Maclin the former NFL star wide receiver and current head football at Kirkwood High School on this great honor.

