ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FanSided

Los Angeles Lakers season is officially done after loss to Kings

The Los Angeles Lakers looked to extend their winning streak on Dr. Jerry Buss night, taking on the Sacramento Kings for the final time this season. It’s getting to the point these days where the Lakers are who they are. They are below .500 with a very flawed team. This game here was a perfect illustration of how inconsistent this team really is. They can’t go 48 minutes with solid team basketball.
SACRAMENTO, CA
FanSided

Detroit Pistons: This proposed trade of Alec Burks to the Bucks is enticing

NBA trade season is heating up in advance of February’s trade deadline. How the Detroit Pistons are going to handle this year’s trade season is still an unknown. The league expects them to be sellers, however Detroit isn’t going to give up their solid veteran players for nothing. One player that other teams will undoubtedly be in the Pistons ear about is veteran scorer Alec Burks.
DETROIT, MI
FanSided

FanSided

305K+
Followers
600K+
Post
157M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy